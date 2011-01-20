The idea that Labour are too cautious and this won't lead to long term consequential change for the country is just not rooted in reality. Barring military coups can you think of an election where a party won by a large enough margin and changed the socio-economic foundation of a country within a term? The closest I can think of is Trump who promised root and branch changes to everything and actually achieved barely anything save some tax cuts for the richest.



Labour would have to get their foot in the door and then gradually make the changes needed.



Imagine if in 2010 the Tory manifesto was for the situation in 2022. NHS on its knees, crime rising, the economy is complete turmoil, a succession of ill-equipped leaders, the disastrous Brexit.



The country has changed dramatically for the worse for most people and it all started with that coalition government being formed in the rose garden press conference in Number 10.



Labour could make equally dramatic changes in the direction of saving the NHS, funding for public services, improved tax systems that target the richest, but would need years of power to do so. The 2019 manifesto was apparently too radical for this country. But say Labour get in and create GB energy, and set us on a path to Net Zero in 2030. Say they begin to stop the rot. The 2029 election then gives them the power from the public seeing these changes to trust them on more lasting changes to the infrastructure of the country.



But people have always and will always fear change that is too fast and too radical. They need to see proof of concept first. 1997 Labour proved they could govern, effectively and repair years of damage from the Tories. They did so and won two more terms. The same can be done again but as others have pointed out it all starts with the first step.



The idea that you wouldn't vote for them because it's not enough yet is effectively to sign over your vote to the Tories. So you have to ask what the effects of another 5 years of Tory rule would look like comparatively. If that's the choice you want to make, and your argument is that Labour aren't doing enough, I don't know what could possibly change your mind.