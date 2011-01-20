Because they believe - as do I - that you cannot fundamentally change society for the better, particularly for those at the bottom end of the financial scale, without making fundamental change to the socio-economic model we follow.
I'm not talking about revolution to bring the methods of production into public ownership. Just smaller things like changes to the tax system to massively cut down on asset-hiding and tax dodging; lifting restrictions on trade unions that equals things up with exploitative employers who very much have thevwhip hand; embarking on a massive program of social housing building to subvert the private rental market; banning any company that has donated to a political party (or having any shareholder owning 10% or more donating) from being awarded any government/public sector contract; ending outsourcing of public sector jobs and systematically bringing back into the public service any functions previously outsourced.
That kind of thing.
Not earth-shattering. But would make a huge difference. Real levelling-up by targeting the tax-dodgers, the corporations, the shysters and spuvs, etc.
Well the economic downturn has changed everything recently but I think any Labour government can definitely change lives for the better at the bottom end of the Fianacial scale without fundamental change, I wouldn't class a lot of the stuff you want as something the center left oppose, does anyone on here oppose change to our tax system to clamp down on all the tax dodgers, ?
I would take the donations to a party further and hammer the companys who
lobby as well as the MPs. services solved problems, sometimes you have to turn to the private sector to solve those problems but things can get out of hand but I still give them credit for wanting to solve those problems,
We got to where we are today on trade union laws because the Torys won the publics blessing to hammer the unions, there's no point in attacking Labour for not ripping up those laws as it wouldn't have gone down well with the public.
I know I felt those anti trade union laws personally in my pocket in a big way so I also wanted them torn up but I understood why Labour couldn't do it, they would have been hammered by the Torys.
Maybe things will change in years to come but we will never go back to the militant years, I hope not anyway. the RMT dispute has proved what ive always argued, we shouldn't automatically lay the blame on strikers for industrial action, management acting in bad faith also cause strikes. been arguing this for decades and nice to see people finally noticing. maybe the public will be more sympathetic to unions now but I doubt if they will like to hear news of Labour protecting wild cat strikes etc.
Ive no idea if the next Labour government will be able to build more social housing on a large scale, the benefits of changing the tax system can only go so far, we shall see but warnings were given back in 2016-2019, how things would change for the worse fundamentally, it's happened so I think it's more about clawing back what we have lost rather than thinking any Labour government left or center left can make things good again in a few years.