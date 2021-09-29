« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 20118 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,375
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 04:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 03:11:14 pm
Can we please refrain from generalisation?

Im 75 in a couple of months. Recently rejoined the Labour Party. In my age group I may be an overall, slight, statistical anomaly, but thats absolutely no reason to post some of the ageist tripe above.

Not wanting to argue but, I don't think I've read anything ageist.......?

It's not ageist to say 'I wonder if that trend will continue, once that generation has moved on'.  It's also not ageist to say that, in general, that generation has had it easier than both their parents, and their children (which is an anomaly in itself).


I personally think there's something else (apart from age) underlying that trend.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:45:23 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 04:48:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:29:08 pm
And that most of them would have benefitted from strong union representation during the 60s and 70s.

I'm convinced that it is the social policies that drives the continued Tory vote - I've read people going on about the Tory vote dying out next generation but they always maintain a minimum level of support.

I can only think that it is people being progressive for their time when young but that social progress moves at a pace that those people can't keep up with or feel ignores their needs and so the Tories look like this safe, cozy space for them.

Many who were considered socially progressive in 1997 would, if their views didn't continue to move alongside society, now be deemed really quite conservative.

They see Labour, and the left, as looking out for "them" and not "us" - they are the ones who don't get the concept of white privilege, most likely due to economic factors meaning they themselves don't appear to have that privilege. Places like Hartlepoole turned Blue on this basis.
Logged

Offline haveamunchonlittlereddebbie'sxmastreecakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 04:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:43:31 pm
Not wanting to argue but, I don't think I've read anything ageist.......?

It's not ageist to say 'I wonder if that trend will continue, once that generation has moved on'.  It's also not ageist to say that, in general, that generation has had it easier than both their parents, and their children (which is an anomaly in itself).


I personally think there's something else (apart from age) underlying that trend.

Like what mate.  Jealousy?  Envy?  Disrespect?

It might not be 'ageist' in the true sense but pensioners, or the over 60s being blamed for most of the countries ills and the reason why the younger generation are struggling does get annoying when it's such a generalisation.

I for one have definitely not been better off than my parents and my kids are definitely better off than I've ever been!!
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,730
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 04:57:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:05:02 pm


Some in the younger age groups will of course start to veer right as they age (twas ever thus).

But these kind of numbers (even up to 60 years) are surely unsustainable for the Tories. If there are any Tories left with any sort of functioning intellect and long term strategic vision, they should be very worried by such trends. No amount of Brexit or culture war bullshit will reverse these trends. They have simply nothing to offer anyone of working age anymore.
Logged

Offline Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,459
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 05:03:58 pm »
I don't think generalisations that are backed up by facts are ageist, as long as the caveat is applied that it obviously doesn't apply to everyone.

There is so much polling on this to back it up - the generalisations are true.
Logged

Offline Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,459
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 05:06:03 pm »
On the subject of moving right as you get older, I'm of the opinion it's more of a correlation than causation, and it's more likely to do with wealth and owning assets than age. Millenials and Gen Z people are likely to have much less in the way of assets such as property when they get older, compared to baby boomers, and therefore will have much less to lose.
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,677
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #886 on: Yesterday at 05:15:28 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 01:37:56 pm
Most over 70s are the children of those who served in the Second World War rather than those who served themselves.

Yes, my Stepdad is 81, he was born in 1941, his dad was in the army, my Dad is 76, he was born 1947 and my Grandad was a Desert Rat. My Brother in Law knew a Lancaster Bomber pilot, he died a couple of years ago at 96, he was 16 when war broke out as was 22 when he bombed Hitlers Eagles Nest
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,088
  • Red since '64
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #887 on: Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:43:31 pm
Not wanting to argue but, I don't think I've read anything ageist.......?


Ive no wish to be argumentative either. But how else would you describe the following than clear ageist generalisations?

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:17:24 pm
Amazing that one age group wields so much power, which is predominantly negative for this country.

Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 12:19:12 pm
can't we just lock all the over 70s away on polling day

Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 02:09:14 pm
I posted the link in the Brexit thread but the older demographic is the only one that still thinks Brexit is a good thing.
They are fucking mad - and they all get out and vote
I do feel sorry for the young. Labour should reduce the voting age to 16 if they get in.

Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,459
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #888 on: Yesterday at 07:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm
Ive no wish to be argumentative either. But how else would you describe the following than clear ageist generalisations?

People make generalisations about demographics all the time - we generalise about people from the home counties, about people from the North, about welathy people, about poor people etc.

None of these generalisations apply to everyone from these demographics, but they generally are largely true based on mountains of polling evidence. That does not mean they apply to all individuals.

I would hope that people can realise that suggestion of locking up the old o polling day isn't a serious suggestion - and that's the only one of the three quotes you posted that I can see any issue with at all really.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,375
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 08:01:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:53:07 pm
Like what mate.  Jealousy?  Envy?  Disrespect?

It might not be 'ageist' in the true sense but pensioners, or the over 60s being blamed for most of the countries ills and the reason why the younger generation are struggling does get annoying when it's such a generalisation.

I for one have definitely not been better off than my parents and my kids are definitely better off than I've ever been!!

As Elmo suggested, I think it's more linked to assets and wealth.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,158
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 08:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 07:57:31 pm
People make generalisations about demographics all the time - we generalise about people from the home counties, about people from the North, about welathy people, about poor people etc.

None of these generalisations apply to everyone from these demographics, but they generally are largely true based on mountains of polling evidence. That does not mean they apply to all individuals.

I would hope that people can realise that suggestion of locking up the old o polling day isn't a serious suggestion - and that's the only one of the three quotes you posted that I can see any issue with at all really.

I dunno, it does feel like over generalisation and a slipperly slope.
I'm sure large,large numbers of over whatevers are sane, sensible, caring, socialist , remainers. Some of them can probably remember legends of the 70s LFC teams.  They all like crap music mind.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #891 on: Yesterday at 09:53:18 pm »
Think it was John C who warned that Labour arent home and hosed when it comes to winning the next election, and while I do believe they are so far ahead now that it would be difficult to lose from here, the reality is that someone like Hancock winning Im A Celebrity does probably show that people have short memories when it comes to the Tories. Its a frustrating situation really, because things are so bad at the moment that you want the government to sort it out regardless of who is in charge, but the problem is that if the Tories can make even the slightest bit of improvement on the current mess then there will be a lot of people who will just switch back to them.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,158
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #892 on: Yesterday at 09:59:02 pm »
Hancock's won it?  I've never in my life watched it. Surely the public just don't want the sleazy fucker on their screens and would vote him out at the first opportunity?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #893 on: Yesterday at 10:03:15 pm »
I've not watched it either but I'm sure he is doing his best "call me Dave" impression.

We are the minority in the country in terms of being politically engaged - certainly the venn diagram of politically engaged and votes on I'm a Celebrity is not a big cross over.

Him making the final doesn't feel too surprising sadly
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #894 on: Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 07:57:31 pm
People make generalisations about demographics all the time - we generalise about people from the home counties, about people from the North, about welathy people, about poor people etc.

None of these generalisations apply to everyone from these demographics, but they generally are largely true based on mountains of polling evidence. That does not mean they apply to all individuals.

I would hope that people can realise that suggestion of locking up the old o polling day isn't a serious suggestion - and that's the only one of the three quotes you posted that I can see any issue with at all really.
Yep. Except for the obvious joke remark you mention, the rest are just commentary on demographics.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #895 on: Today at 12:01:40 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm
Ive no wish to be argumentative either. But how else would you describe the following than clear ageist generalisations?

Yes I apologize Robin. I did fret a bit about it after I posted it too and feel bad about annoying you. So sorry. I do look out for your posts Robin and you add a lot to this forum on all topics you post in.
I should have said something like "the large numbers of the 65+ demographic that still support Brexit and the Tories are a lost cause". I'm always generalizing too, it's a bad habit of mine, so sorry about that, cheers  :wave
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,088
  • Red since '64
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #896 on: Today at 01:11:38 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:01:40 am
Yes I apologize Robin. I did fret a bit about it after I posted it too and feel bad about annoying you. So sorry. I do look out for your posts Robin and you add a lot to this forum on all topics you post in.
I should have said something like "the large numbers of the 65+ demographic that still support Brexit and the Tories are a lost cause". I'm always generalizing too, it's a bad habit of mine, so sorry about that, cheers  :wave

Good on you Kavah, and cheers to you too.

Im as guilty as anyone of using generalisations I shouldnt. Elmo is right about that, but I think, wrong when conflating demographic, statistical data with generalisations that are unthinking and potentially hurtful. Dumas famously said All generalisations are dangerous - even this one

The Tories have made us paranoid; theyre such a successful vote winning machine, we look for scapegoats in the absence of a credible explanation why folk consistently vote against their best interests. I think Howard was right when he suggested our focus might be better trained on younger voters who dont exercise their constitutional rights. I hope thats not a generalisation😜



Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,158
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #897 on: Today at 06:48:33 am »
Please don't tell me we need to rely on influencers to win an election!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 