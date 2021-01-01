« previous next »
Labour Thread

Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #880 on: Today at 04:43:31 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:11:14 pm
Can we please refrain from generalisation?

Im 75 in a couple of months. Recently rejoined the Labour Party. In my age group I may be an overall, slight, statistical anomaly, but thats absolutely no reason to post some of the ageist tripe above.

Not wanting to argue but, I don't think I've read anything ageist.......?

It's not ageist to say 'I wonder if that trend will continue, once that generation has moved on'.  It's also not ageist to say that, in general, that generation has had it easier than both their parents, and their children (which is an anomaly in itself).


I personally think there's something else (apart from age) underlying that trend.
ianburns252

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #881 on: Today at 04:48:39 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:29:08 pm
And that most of them would have benefitted from strong union representation during the 60s and 70s.

I'm convinced that it is the social policies that drives the continued Tory vote - I've read people going on about the Tory vote dying out next generation but they always maintain a minimum level of support.

I can only think that it is people being progressive for their time when young but that social progress moves at a pace that those people can't keep up with or feel ignores their needs and so the Tories look like this safe, cozy space for them.

Many who were considered socially progressive in 1997 would, if their views didn't continue to move alongside society, now be deemed really quite conservative.

They see Labour, and the left, as looking out for "them" and not "us" - they are the ones who don't get the concept of white privilege, most likely due to economic factors meaning they themselves don't appear to have that privilege. Places like Hartlepoole turned Blue on this basis.
reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #882 on: Today at 04:53:07 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:43:31 pm
Not wanting to argue but, I don't think I've read anything ageist.......?

It's not ageist to say 'I wonder if that trend will continue, once that generation has moved on'.  It's also not ageist to say that, in general, that generation has had it easier than both their parents, and their children (which is an anomaly in itself).


I personally think there's something else (apart from age) underlying that trend.

Like what mate.  Jealousy?  Envy?  Disrespect?

It might not be 'ageist' in the true sense but pensioners, or the over 60s being blamed for most of the countries ills and the reason why the younger generation are struggling does get annoying when it's such a generalisation.

I for one have definitely not been better off than my parents and my kids are definitely better off than I've ever been!!
Libertine

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #883 on: Today at 04:57:13 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:05:02 pm


Some in the younger age groups will of course start to veer right as they age (twas ever thus).

But these kind of numbers (even up to 60 years) are surely unsustainable for the Tories. If there are any Tories left with any sort of functioning intellect and long term strategic vision, they should be very worried by such trends. No amount of Brexit or culture war bullshit will reverse these trends. They have simply nothing to offer anyone of working age anymore.
Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #884 on: Today at 05:03:58 pm
I don't think generalisations that are backed up by facts are ageist, as long as the caveat is applied that it obviously doesn't apply to everyone.

There is so much polling on this to back it up - the generalisations are true.
Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #885 on: Today at 05:06:03 pm
On the subject of moving right as you get older, I'm of the opinion it's more of a correlation than causation, and it's more likely to do with wealth and owning assets than age. Millenials and Gen Z people are likely to have much less in the way of assets such as property when they get older, compared to baby boomers, and therefore will have much less to lose.
rob1966

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #886 on: Today at 05:15:28 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:37:56 pm
Most over 70s are the children of those who served in the Second World War rather than those who served themselves.

Yes, my Stepdad is 81, he was born in 1941, his dad was in the army, my Dad is 76, he was born 1947 and my Grandad was a Desert Rat. My Brother in Law knew a Lancaster Bomber pilot, he died a couple of years ago at 96, he was 16 when war broke out as was 22 when he bombed Hitlers Eagles Nest
