And that most of them would have benefitted from strong union representation during the 60s and 70s.



I'm convinced that it is the social policies that drives the continued Tory vote - I've read people going on about the Tory vote dying out next generation but they always maintain a minimum level of support.I can only think that it is people being progressive for their time when young but that social progress moves at a pace that those people can't keep up with or feel ignores their needs and so the Tories look like this safe, cozy space for them.Many who were considered socially progressive in 1997 would, if their views didn't continue to move alongside society, now be deemed really quite conservative.They see Labour, and the left, as looking out for "them" and not "us" - they are the ones who don't get the concept of white privilege, most likely due to economic factors meaning they themselves don't appear to have that privilege. Places like Hartlepoole turned Blue on this basis.