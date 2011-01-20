They held referedums until they got the result they wanted - after 1 referendum.
The point I am making is that it is the SNP that have been consistent here on when referedums should be held, and it is Labour/Tories/Lib Dems that are twisting and squirming to avoid having to have another one.
There's 2 parts to this concept of "having referendums until you get the result you want".
1) having another referendum if you don't get the result you want
2) stopping once you get it and preventing another one
The UK parties didn't need to do 1) and are now doing 2).
The SNP are trying to do one 1) but whether they do 2) is just hypothetical at this point - but in my experience people on the indy side are consistent on this. If we go indy and then a party with having a ref to re-join the union wins a majority, they should be allowed to have a referendum.
But there is a problem here though
Imagine you hold 5 referenda in 5 years on some issue.
Year 1: yes 53 no 47 turnout 84%
Year 2 yes 56 no 44 turnout 78%
Year 3 yes 59 no 41 turnout 69%
Year 4 yes 57 no 43 turnout 64%
Year 5 yes 49.8 no 50.2 turnout 58%
Which position has legitimacy? Yes or no?
Now for me, its clear that yes have legitimacy and no doesnt. But no would win the day in year 5
So on one level, I can see why repeated referenda are a problem.
In reliant, on issues of any great importance, (such as leaving the EU) the only real way to solve this issue is for a super majority (say 60/40) to be required.
Because if you cant even get 60% to back an issue, I dont think its a good way to settle an issue that will last for eternity