Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 18412 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #800 on: Today at 11:48:09 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:39:38 am
..... how do I explain this clearer? I'm running out of ideas here. I am not talking about Brexit at all, it has absolutely nothing to do with my point.

There was a referendum, Labour/Tories/Lib Dems got the result they wanted, so then started cnhaing the rules and moving goalposts to avoid having to have another one, because they got the result they wanted.

You are talking about referendums though. Of which there have been 2 in my lifetime. Both of which resulted in the parties sticking by the results, whether they like it or not. In neither case did the parties keep holding referendums until they got the result they wanted. Which, in its language, was the argument put to dismiss Ireland's multiple EU referendums during the 1990s. Where did the argument that the UK government keeps holding referendums until they got the result they want come from? It certainly doesn't come from reality, as the extremely rare examples of referendums indicate that they do not keep holding referendums, whether they like the result or not.
Online Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #801 on: Today at 11:54:49 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:48:09 am
You are talking about referendums though. Of which there have been 2 in my lifetime. Both of which resulted in the parties sticking by the results, whether they like it or not. In neither case did the parties keep holding referendums until they got the result they wanted. Which, in its language, was the argument put to dismiss Ireland's multiple EU referendums during the 1990s. Where did the argument that the UK government keeps holding referendums until they got the result they want come from? It certainly doesn't come from reality, as the extremely rare examples of referendums indicate that they do not keep holding referendums, whether they like the result or not.

They held referedums until they got the result they wanted - after 1 referendum.

The point I am making is that it is the SNP that have been consistent here on when referedums should be held, and it is Labour/Tories/Lib Dems that are twisting and squirming to avoid having to have another one.

There's 2 parts to this concept of "having referendums until you get the result you want".

1) having another referendum if you don't get the result you want
2) stopping once you get it and preventing another one

The UK parties didn't need to do 1) and are now doing 2).

The SNP are trying to do one 1) but whether they do 2) is just hypothetical at this point - but in my experience people on the indy side are consistent on this. If we go indy and then a party with having a ref to re-join the union wins a majority, they should be allowed to have a referendum.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #802 on: Today at 12:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:54:49 am
They held referedums until they got the result they wanted - after 1 referendum.

The point I am making is that it is the SNP that have been consistent here on when referedums should be held, and it is Labour/Tories/Lib Dems that are twisting and squirming to avoid having to have another one.

There's 2 parts to this concept of "having referendums until you get the result you want".

1) having another referendum if you don't get the result you want
2) stopping once you get it and preventing another one

The UK parties didn't need to do 1) and are now doing 2).

The SNP are trying to do one 1) but whether they do 2) is just hypothetical at this point - but in my experience people on the indy side are consistent on this. If we go indy and then a party with having a ref to re-join the union wins a majority, they should be allowed to have a referendum.
But there is a problem here though

Imagine you hold 5 referenda in 5 years on some issue.

Year 1: yes 53 no 47 turnout 84%
Year 2 yes 56 no 44 turnout 78%
Year 3 yes 59 no 41 turnout 69%
Year 4 yes 57 no 43 turnout 64%
Year 5 yes 49.8 no 50.2  turnout 58%

Which position has legitimacy? Yes or no?

Now for me, its clear that yes have legitimacy and no doesnt. But no would win the day in year 5

So on one level, I can see why repeated referenda are a problem.

In reliant, on issues of any great importance, (such as leaving the EU) the only real way to solve this issue is for a super majority (say 60/40) to be required.

Because if you cant even get 60% to back an issue, I dont think its a good way to settle an issue that will last for eternity
Online Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #803 on: Today at 12:04:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:02:36 pm
But there is a problem here though

Imagine you hold 5 referenda in 5 years on some issue.

Year 1: yes 53 no 47 turnout 84%
Year 2 yes 56 no 44 turnout 78%
Year 3 yes 59 no 41 turnout 69%
Year 4 yes 57 no 43 turnout 64%
Year 5 yes 49.8 no 50.2  turnout 58%

Which position has legitimacy? Yes or no?

Now for me, its clear that yes have legitimacy and no doesnt.

So on one level, I can see why repeated referenda are a problem.

In reliant, on issues of any great importance, (such as leaving the EU) the only real way to solve this issue is for a super majority (say 60/40) to be required.

Because if you cant even get 60% to back an issue, I dont think its a good way to settle an issue that will last for eternity

This is where you have to rely on the electorate electing a government that wants to hold a referendum every year for 5 years.

I personally have faith we wouldn't do that in Scotland.
Online reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #804 on: Today at 12:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:39:38 am
..... how do I explain this clearer? I'm running out of ideas here. I am not talking about Brexit at all, it has absolutely nothing to do with my point.

There was a referendum, Labour/Tories/Lib Dems got the result they wanted, so then started cnhaing the rules and moving goalposts to avoid having to have another one, because they got the result they wanted.

I get ya mate.

Scotland had a referendum on independence and the result went the way the British government wanted but then changed the rules to stop you having another one 👍
Online Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #805 on: Today at 12:12:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:11:16 pm
I get ya mate.

Scotland had a referendum on independence and the result went the way the British government wanted but then changed the rules to stop you having another one 👍

Thank you Debs, I thought I was going mad.  ;D
Online TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #806 on: Today at 12:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:04:17 pm
This is where you have to rely on the electorate electing a government that wants to hold a referendum every year for 5 years.

I personally have faith we wouldn't do that in Scotland.
That doesnt answer the question though.  Youve just swerved it!
Online PaulF

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #807 on: Today at 12:13:40 pm »
Didn't sturgeon say it was a once in a generation referendum though.
I know a week is a long time in politics, but a minimum of a 20 year gap on something like this seems sensible.
Online Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #808 on: Today at 12:17:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:13:23 pm
That doesnt answer the question though.  Youve just swerved it!

It's a ridiculous question based on a wild hypothetical that would never happen.
