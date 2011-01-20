You are talking about referendums though. Of which there have been 2 in my lifetime. Both of which resulted in the parties sticking by the results, whether they like it or not. In neither case did the parties keep holding referendums until they got the result they wanted. Which, in its language, was the argument put to dismiss Ireland's multiple EU referendums during the 1990s. Where did the argument that the UK government keeps holding referendums until they got the result they want come from? It certainly doesn't come from reality, as the extremely rare examples of referendums indicate that they do not keep holding referendums, whether they like the result or not.



They held referedums until they got the result they wanted - after 1 referendum.The point I am making is that it is the SNP that have been consistent here on when referedums should be held, and it is Labour/Tories/Lib Dems that are twisting and squirming to avoid having to have another one.There's 2 parts to this concept of "having referendums until you get the result you want".1) having another referendum if you don't get the result you want2) stopping once you get it and preventing another oneThe UK parties didn't need to do 1) and are now doing 2).The SNP are trying to do one 1) but whether they do 2) is just hypothetical at this point - but in my experience people on the indy side are consistent on this. If we go indy and then a party with having a ref to re-join the union wins a majority, they should be allowed to have a referendum.