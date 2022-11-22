It's his non committal attitude to everything, he never commits one way or the other, he's a professional fence sitter.



That was the provisional assessment in 2020 but time has clearly moved on. They have announced policies they would set in place and we aren't close to an election yet. He has put his own head on the line over police fines after the hypocritical Beergate witch-hunt and he is hammering Sunak, as he did Truss, as he did Johnson at the end, with the policies Labour would use to better people's lives. Just yesterday it was the lack of abolishing Non-Dom status. Recently it's been the energy price cap and windfall tax.To suggest he doesn't commit to anything is as lazy as the people who say "they're all the same" and actually implies that you're either not paying attention or are simple ignoring facts for your own bias against him.