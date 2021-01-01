Do kids ever know the names of subjects or classes they do at school, apart from maybe Maths and English?
I remember my eldest granddaughter saying the one thing she hated was science yet she'd grown up with me learning all about the natural world but didn't realise this was a science until I told her.
Sure of course I know there's physics and chemistry that are part of the sciences but she had no idea other than she'd decided she didn't like science for whatever reason.
I think it's fair to say a lot of kids don't know or care about the stuff they do in school.
I spent the last two years writing games and software and the last year actually writing code for a large company.
School was a total waste of time for me after moving curriculums several times. I'm pretty much self-taught (The joys of reading at 5+)
Also probably goes a long way to explain why I'm such a knob head and why I don't quite think like others.
I accept that if you are going down an academic path/doing A levels or degrees then school is likely to be far, far more important to you than if you left and got a job straight away (or in my case while I was still there)