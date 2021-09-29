« previous next »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:40:48 am
Politics is taught in schools.

Its really not in secondary school in any depth at all theres a reason tho
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 01:25:53 pm
Funny how when it was Corbyn that's the only time we have lost by such a huge amount.


If you're referring to 2019, he got 32.1% of the vote (10.27m votes), which was more than Milliband (30.4% / 9.35m votes) and Brown (29.0% / 8.61m votes), and more votes than Blair got in 2005 (9.55m votes, but a slightly larger % share)

Labour's 2017 vote was the 4th highest ever in terms of votes (behind only 1951, 1997 & 1950), and the 3rd highest share since the formation of the SDP.

Quote from: Cali on Today at 01:30:19 pm
I do but continuing the same economic path wont lead to more money for councils and services

I don't think they are though.

Every time Labour have got into power, they have enacted different strategies along the lines you suggest.

From what Starmer and Labour have said, it seems to me that this time will be no different.

As I've said, I heard that 'nothing changed' between the Tories and then New Labour getting in. This wasn't true.

As I've said, I heard that 'nothing changed' between New Labour and the Tories getting back in. This also isn't true. Look all around you. Look where we were when Thatcher was around and what changed. Look where we were in 2010 and now look where we are.

Are all these things identical? I can't get my head around anyone saying nothing has changed before or after Labour got into and then out of power. It doesn't compute.
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:25:49 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:15:54 pm
Come on. Of course Corbyn is anti-EU. He just does not have the strength of character to actually state his position in plain English. But his actions (and inactions) make clear what he believes.
I'm genuinely trying to reconcile this sentence with the words 'massively' and 'demonstrably' and I'm struggling to be honest.

Can we all just agree that he was in favour of Brexit, but pick a couple of different adverbs?  I'll be happy then I promise.

He was 'furtively' and 'surreptitiously' pro-brexit, how's that?
I don't understand how my comment might be interpreted as being at odds with yours. If anything, I'd say yours is the more damning.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:12:27 pm
As I say at least John Mann was honest, he didn't give flawed arguments or lie to attack the EU to justify why he opposes the EU, he said it's the princible, nobody should be able to tell us what to do,


A particularly stupid and vaccuous thing to say, given that corporations dictate policy far more than the EU ever did, and that would only become more prevalent outside of the EU with the Tories implementing their deregulation wet dream. And corporations are inherently way more evil and selfish than the EU ever would be.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:33:12 pm
I think this from Paul Kelso is important


Labour should be a party that supports business, business just needs to shoulder the burden of looking after its workers well.

Business should also shoulder the burden of looking after the infrastructure that allows it to conduct said business. This includes actual infrastructure, housing, education, heatlh and all the rest that provides the resources that they need (people) and the actual infastructure itself (Roads, Internet and the like)
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:08:15 pm
I agree with you. We're actually in the same boat here.

I just don't think the boat is as laden as you said earlier. I don't think Cali is in the boat for example. From the little bits she's said on here I'd say she wants to abolish capitalism.

Maybe she'll tell us for sure?

I'm in yours and Nobbys boat.
I don't view companies as evil per se. But they can certainly be run in less than altruistic ways.
It feels like we could reign in a lot of the excesses without worrying about too many of them disappearing overseas.  If we can do that to fund a healthy, educated, motivated workforce, then I'm sure plenty will come here.
I'm curious as to how much of the trillions of assets we could tax from the 1% without them disappearing too. 
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:29:20 am

I'm glad pioneers of the early trade union and labour movement didn't dismiss progresive thinkers of the time to be peddling 'pipe dreams'.  ::)

You've also woven a false dichotomy by claiming Cali's position is wanting to "completely overturn capitalism as an economic foundation". Capitalism just 'is', and won't ever go away. What people like Cali (and others on here, including me) advocate isn't ridding the UK of capitalism. More putting a leash on it through regulation and protections for workers, the environment and consumers. And addressing the immense wealth inequality by targeting the wealthiest 1% (or thereabouts) with, ideally innovative taxes on, eg, wealth and assets.

Thank you mate youve been able to put across what Id like from a government but it needs a complete change in thinking and thats not coming from either of the two main parties atm we nearly had it under corbyn or certainly a move in that direction but the party didnt want that and actively campaigned to stop him
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:39:54 pm

If you're referring to 2019, he got 32.1% of the vote (10.27m votes), which was more than Milliband (30.4% / 9.35m votes) and Brown (29.0% / 8.61m votes), and more votes than Blair got in 2005 (9.55m votes, but a slightly larger % share)

Labour's 2017 vote was the 4th highest ever in terms of votes (behind only 1951, 1997 & 1950), and the 3rd highest share since the formation of the SDP.



Come on Nobby, you know this is a nonsense.
If you want to paint 2019 as a victory then I presume you're busy celebrating our 2018 & 2022 Champions League titles because of attendance or shots on target.

You need more votes than the opposition. Clearly in more partisan, important and newsworthy elections, the vote totals will differ. Trump got more votes in 2020 than any Presidental nominee in history. But Biden also surpassed that total by another 8 million or so.

In 2005 Blair was on his THIRD election win. Of course numbers drop off, let alone after the Iraq war. Still won though, and did more good for this country than Corbyn ever has.
Brown even managed not to lose the election to the degree anticipated coming off the back of the global financial crash and trying to win a fourth term against a popular and united opposition, forcing a coalition government.

Corbyn presided over the loss of 54 seats and the Tories won with an astonishing difference between the parties of 163 seats. It was the worst Labour loss for 84 years.

If you still insist on calling that, in any way - shape or form a 'victory' then I think we're so dramatically opposed on this point to warrant no further discussion.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:08:15 pm
I agree with you. We're actually in the same boat here.

I just don't think the boat is as laden as you said earlier. I don't think Cali is in the boat for example. From the little bits she's said on here I'd say she wants to abolish capitalism.

Maybe she'll tell us for sure?

Im not a she lol
Quote from: Cali on Today at 01:49:37 pm
Thank you mate youve been able to put across what Id like from a government but it needs a complete change in thinking and thats not coming from either of the two main parties atm we nearly had it under corbyn or certainly a move in that direction but the party didnt want that and actively campaigned to stop him

Fantastic, we have no argument as you clearly DO support Starmer and Labour since what Nobby articulated -

Quote
More putting a leash on it through regulation and protections for workers, the environment and consumers. And addressing the immense wealth inequality by targeting the wealthiest 1% (or thereabouts) with, ideally innovative taxes on, eg, wealth and assets.

- is what Labour have consistently stated is their plan.

Glad we cleared that up.
