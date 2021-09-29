

If you're referring to 2019, he got 32.1% of the vote (10.27m votes), which was more than Milliband (30.4% / 9.35m votes) and Brown (29.0% / 8.61m votes), and more votes than Blair got in 2005 (9.55m votes, but a slightly larger % share)



Labour's 2017 vote was the 4th highest ever in terms of votes (behind only 1951, 1997 & 1950), and the 3rd highest share since the formation of the SDP.







Come on Nobby, you know this is a nonsense.If you want to paint 2019 as a victory then I presume you're busy celebrating our 2018 & 2022 Champions League titles because of attendance or shots on target.You need more votes than the opposition. Clearly in more partisan, important and newsworthy elections, the vote totals will differ. Trump got more votes in 2020 than any Presidental nominee in history. But Biden also surpassed that total by another 8 million or so.In 2005 Blair was on his THIRD election win. Of course numbers drop off, let alone after the Iraq war. Still won though, and did more good for this country than Corbyn ever has.Brown even managed not to lose the election to the degree anticipated coming off the back of the global financial crash and trying to win a fourth term against a popular and united opposition, forcing a coalition government.Corbyn presided over the loss of 54 seats and the Tories won with an astonishing difference between the parties of 163 seats. It was the worst Labour loss for 84 years.If you still insist on calling that, in any way - shape or form a 'victory' then I think we're so dramatically opposed on this point to warrant no further discussion.