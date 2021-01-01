« previous next »
Re: Labour Thread
Most of his followers wern't though.

So another election his followers didn't win.

If we had a competent leader in charge back then we could have had someone putting forward the positive case for the EU - they could have used all the facts that the sitting governmenrt were never going to admit -
- massive investment in impoverished towns that the Tories neglected.
- environmental protections for coastlines and water - we all remember the 80s beaches in this country, it was obviously going to return to those levels without protection
- freedom of movement being a positive thing
- closer relationships with allies and protecting the longest period of peacetime in our history
- Northern Ireland

but no, instead we had that egotistical chancer stumble off a bus, pull out a crumpled piece of paper and pretend he was pro Remain.

This is one of my biggest bugbears with Corbyn fans, he completely neglected the fight for what was clearly the biggest generational economic disaster this country was going to face. Aside from constant fluttering his eyelashes at Russia it's the thing I'll never forgive him for. Brexit will ruin more lives in this country through poverty than austerity ever would alone and he was as complicit as could be without literally arguing for it.

People defend him as a good man, but his greatest acheivement seems to be getting a crowd to sing his name at Glastonbury. Oh, and arguing on the side of most of the wrong people, against the Good Friday agreement, Pro-Russia, anti-NATO and finally not fighting Brexit.

He's not a good man, he just cosplays as one through his affable nature. Protesting is fine but the time he had a chance to actually make a difference he fucked us for a generation. He's happier on picket lines than crafting policy.
Re: Labour Thread
....What people like Cali (and others on here, including me) advocate isn't ridding the UK of capitalism. More putting a leash on it through regulation and protections for workers, the environment and consumers. And addressing the immense wealth inequality by targeting the wealthiest 1% (or thereabouts) with, ideally innovative taxes on, eg, wealth and assets.


Cool - so - broadly - exactly what Labour plan to do.

So what's the issue? What does Starmer have to do, announce it on a picket line?

I think the constant meetings with business leaders to get them on board with a progressive movement with an economic foundation and getting costed policies out is probably more effective but what do I know.
Re: Labour Thread
You've also woven a false dichotomy by claiming Cali's position is wanting to "completely overturn capitalism as an economic foundation". Capitalism just 'is', and won't ever go away. What people like Cali (and others on here, including me) advocate isn't ridding the UK of capitalism. More putting a leash on it through regulation and protections for workers, the environment and consumers. And addressing the immense wealth inequality by targeting the wealthiest 1% (or thereabouts) with, ideally innovative taxes on, eg, wealth and assets.

Over to Cali.

Do you want to abolish capitalism? Or do you merely wish to regulate it?
Re: Labour Thread
Politics is taught in schools.
It wasn't when I was at school but my GCSE History teacher subverted her lessons into political discussions at every opportunity.  She was damning of Thatcher's short-termism of flogging the family silver and putting all our eggs in the tertiary sector (services).  I remember she did have some balance though in that she was very pro-nuclear power and that Thatcher's idea of building a nuclear power stations every year for a decade should have been backed.

I'd say 99% of what that teacher she said was lost on most of the kids in the room so I'm not sure it would be any different now.  I guess the modern subject is more about how politics and democracy functions rather than a critical assessment of neo-liberalism vs. socialism.

Back to Labour though, I've been largely supportive of Starmer's efforts to build an image of Labour as a competent centre-ground party.  Like most though this is because the alternative is post-Brexit, post-Johnson Tories (and they were c**ts even before that).  It's noticeable now though that questioning of Labour is more about their vision rather than their competence and hearing/reading some of the responses is excruciating.  Life is going to be very shit for a lot of people between now and the next GE and we need something to believe in, some hope of something better to come.  Personally I'm not getting that from Labour at the moment.
Re: Labour Thread
So another election his followers didn't win.

If we had a competent leader in charge back then we could have had someone putting forward the positive case for the EU - they could have used all the facts that the sitting governmenrt were never going to admit -
- massive investment in impoverished towns that the Tories neglected.
- environmental protections for coastlines and water - we all remember the 80s beaches in this country, it was obviously going to return to those levels without protection
- freedom of movement being a positive thing
- closer relationships with allies and protecting the longest period of peacetime in our history
- Northern Ireland

but no, instead we had that egotistical chancer stumble off a bus, pull out a crumpled piece of paper and pretend he was pro Remain.

This is one of my biggest bugbears with Corbyn fans, he completely neglected the fight for what was clearly the biggest generational economic disaster this country was going to face. Aside from constant fluttering his eyelashes at Russia it's the thing I'll never forgive him for. Brexit will ruin more lives in this country through poverty than austerity ever would alone and he was as complicit as could be without literally arguing for it.

People defend him as a good man, but his greatest acheivement seems to be getting a crowd to sing his name at Glastonbury. Oh, and arguing on the side of most of the wrong people, against the Good Friday agreement, Pro-Russia, anti-NATO and finally not fighting Brexit.

He's not a good man, he just cosplays as one through his affable nature. Protesting is fine but the time he had a chance to actually make a difference he fucked us for a generation. He's happier on picket lines than crafting policy.
His attitude towards the EU was the same attitude the left wing show towards New Labour, lots of detailed criticism that doesn't stand up to scrutiny, praise begrudgingly given with a few words.
The left and the right wanted Brexit for the same reasons. the principle of nobody being able to tell us what to do, they wanted to be free to create the society they want with no EU restrictions. millions are now paying the price.
Re: Labour Thread
Over to Cali.

Do you want to abolish capitalism? Or do you merely wish to regulate it?


To clarify...  :P

1) You can't abolish what we perceive as capitalism. Pure Capitalism has a specific definition as an economic theory - but what we (or the EU or the US or Australia, etc, etc) have is not really capitalism in the true sense. What most economies have is an evolved version of mercantilism based on the private sector ownership of trade. The problem we have is that certain companies/sectors grow to such a size that they can exert political influence in their favour on issues such as taxation and regulation. They act against the good of wider society. Whole swathes of politicians become in their thrall. I think the simplest definition of this is 'coporate capitalism'

2) I think we all (even most Tories) agree that corporations need to be regulated. The issue is that the spectrum (and intentions) of regulation i very wide. The ideological battleground is where to position those regulations.

Re: Labour Thread
Come on mate, language matters.  Plenty of us suspect that he was anti-EU, but 'massively and demonstrably'?  I wish I hadn't used his name though, because the man himself flip flopped all over the place on the issue, but I think his wing of the party is broadly pro-EU.

I was about to write the same thing. 
Re: Labour Thread
Dont we have quite high employment and job vacancies?

Im not sure Starmer's red meat for the red wall, will work, who is he upskilling?
Re: Labour Thread
To clarify...  :P

1) You can't abolish what we perceive as capitalism. Pure Capitalism has a specific definition as an economic theory - but what we (or the EU or the US or Australia, etc, etc) have is not really capitalism in the true sense. What most economies have is an evolved version of mercantilism based on the private sector ownership of trade. The problem we have is that certain companies/sectors grow to such a size that they can exert political influence in their favour on issues such as taxation and regulation. They act against the good of wider society. Whole swathes of politicians become in their thrall. I think the simplest definition of this is 'coporate capitalism'

2) I think we all (even most Tories) agree that corporations need to be regulated. The issue is that the spectrum (and intentions) of regulation i very wide. The ideological battleground is where to position those regulations.



Good luck putting that genie back in the bottle.

The problem is that multi-national corporations are more powerful than any nation and if a nation somehow manages to crack down on that Company then they have plenty of other home ports to conduct their operations in.

'Tax the Corporation' and 'Tax the Rich til they squeak' and 'Find all the offshore cash' and the like are great ideas that I'm a fan of, but unless you have a large body that can take on these individuals and corporations then I can't see it happening.

The UK is isolated and pretty much alone. We have no power over anyone at the moment and every year that passes, the Uk has less power it seems to me**

The only way I can see it being addressed is if a large blok attempted to address it. Which is just what the EU are starting to do now and exactly the reason why the 'powers that be' wanted us out. They didn't want anyone looking into their dirty/hidden money, you'd imagine.

** But the people in the background, these very individuals and corporations have more by the day - not a 'conspiracy theory' - multi-national corporations exist, offshore tax havens exist and it doesn't take much imagination to wonder where that all leads and whose pockets are being lined.
Re: Labour Thread
I was about to write the same thing. 

So, I've seen Corbyn do probably 50-odd speeches where he was passionatly against the EU and spoke at length on the topic.

Are you saying that he wasn't and that he was lying about it? To what end?
Re: Labour Thread
The idea that University eduction is a bad thing as it will make you more Tory and centrist is a fantastically uninformed take. Per capita, more GCSE and lower voters voted for the Tories than Labour in the last election by a factor of 2 to 1. Graduates voted in favour of Labour over the Tories (let us not forget in a historically terrible year for the party)

Education isn't something to be afraid of. University also helps you learn about other people's cultures, backgrounds. I can tell you that some of the people I grew up with who didn't leave for university have become more entrenched in small town bigotry and intolerance than anyone I know from Uni. It's harder to be homophobic when you meet and work with gay people, harder to be racist and xenophobic when you're friends and colleagues come from all around the world. Look at the votes for Brexit and the Tories in 2019 (aka Brexit redux) - we all know what Brexit was about. Look who voted for it. I didn't see too many students marching to leave the EU and too many Graduates wanting to reduce their opportunities to travel for work and kick their friends out of the country.

Quite funny just how similar our responses have been. I think you experienced very similar things to what I did.

Re: Labour Thread
Starmer confirms Labour would not take UK back into single market or customs union

Quote
Q: Do you think immigration is too high? Do you want it lower, or just a different profile of immigration?

Starmer says he starts by looking at what is driving the numbers. And if the skills failure is driving that, then we need to address skills, he says. That would mean immigration would go down in areas reliant on foreign workers.

But he would not hold firms back that needed to hire from abroad  for example, if they needed experts in innovative technology.

Q: What is your view on a Swiss-style Brexit deal?

Starmer says Labour would not take the UK back into the single market or the customs union.

But he says the current arrangements can be made to work better.

The current situation is not working well for business, for exports, or for growth.

He wants to fight the next election on growth, he says.

UPDATE: Starmer said:

On the Swiss model, Ive said a number of occasions that we are not going back to the EU, and that means not go back into the single market or the customs union.

But we have to make Brexit work. The deal with government has got us, its not working well. Its holding business back. Its holding growth back. There are things that we need to do to address it. Some of them we could start straight away. The protocol in Northern Ireland needs a pragmatic answer; Ive talked businesses in Northern Ireland, they have pragmatic approaches to how we could deal with the protocol in Northern Ireland.

We need to reduce trade barriers. By being clear that we want high standards, there isnt a conflict there, theres something we can build on.

We need to share more when it comes to education and research, and scientific research in particular.

I think theres much more we can do in the security space, if you look particularly at the response to the Ukraine crisis, and the way Nato and the EU have worked together.

So I do think that we can have a better Brexit. I think that we need to make Brexit work and I think whats happening so far has been a government that simply set the words get Brexit done and put in place a deal which I think most people in this room would say is not working well.
Re: Labour Thread
So, I've seen Corbyn do probably 50-odd speeches where he was passionatly against the EU and spoke at length on the topic.

Are you saying that he wasn't and that he was lying about it? To what end?


I think you caould argue he was pro brexit, but massively and demonstrably is a bit much. I think he flip flopped a lot and never really reconcilled a position on EU. 

Quote
Are you saying that he wasn't and that he was lying about it? To what end? 
Hes gone on record as saying he voted remain.
Re: Labour Thread
I think you caould argue he was pro brexit, but massively and demonstrably is a bit much. I think he flip flopped a lot and never really reconcilled a position on EU. 
Hes gone on record as saying he voted remain.

I don't think he was pro-Brexit to be honest, he was always Pro-Lexit, but yeah he seems to flip/flop depending on who he was talking to and what the angle was. Some things taken from Wiki

_________________________________


There is evidence that he was flip-flopping, but not personally. More to appease those in the Labour Party - but only half-heartedly

In the 1975 European Communities referendum put forward by the Labour Party in the United Kingdom, Corbyn opposed Britain's membership of the EEC

Corbyn also opposed the ratification of the Maastricht Treaty in 1993, saying: "... the whole basis of the Maastricht treaty is the establishment of a European central bank which is staffed by bankers, independent of national Governments and national economic policies, and whose sole policy is the maintenance of price stability[.] That will undermine any social objective that any Labour Government in the United Kingdomor any other Governmentwould wish to carry out. ... The Maastricht treaty does not take us in the direction of the checks and balances contained in the American federal constitution[.] It takes us in the opposite direction of an unelected legislative bodythe [European] Commissionand, in the case of foreign policy, a policy Commission that will be, in effect, imposing foreign policy on nation states that have fought for their own democratic accountability".

Corbyn also opposed the Lisbon Treaty in 2008and backed a proposed referendum on British withdrawal from the European Union in 2011. Additionally, he accused the institution of acting "brutally" in the 2015 Greek crisis, accusing the EU of allowing financiers to destroy its economy

In July 2015, Corbyn said that if Prime Minister David Cameron negotiated away workers' rights and environmental protection as part of his renegotiation of Britain's membership of the European Union (EU), he would not rule out advocating for a British exit in a proposed referendum on EU membership and that he was in favour of leaving the EU if it became a "totally brutal organisation". Pro-European Labour MPs and campaigners expressed fear that Corbyn's lukewarm attitude towards the EU would convince Labour voters towards withdrawal

Corbyn made a speech on 14 April 2016,in which he supported staying in the EU; but in which he also repeated some of his earlier criticisms of the Union's structures: "Over the years I have been critical of many decisions taken by the EU, and I remain critical of its shortcomings; from its lack of democratic accountability to the institutional pressure to deregulate or privatise public services

In June 2016, in the run-up to the EU referendum, Corbyn said that there was an "overwhelming case" for staying in the EU. In a speech in London, Corbyn said "We, the Labour Party, are overwhelmingly for staying in, because we believe the European Union has brought investment, jobs and protection for workers, consumers and the environment". Corbyn also criticised media coverage and warnings from both sides, saying that the debate had been dominated too much by "myth-making and prophecies of doom". In the same speech,Corbyn listed various criticisms of the EU, and stated: "thats not to say we can be satisfied with the European Union as it is". He also rejected the claims that leaving the European Union would lead to a "year-long recession", implying that George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford had made the claim in error, adding "This is the same George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford who predicted his austerity policies would close the deficit by 2015. That's now scheduled for 2021".

In September 2016, Corbyn urged the government to abandon existing EU rules on state aid, saying the rules will be "no longer valid", after Britain leaves the bloc

In May 2017 the European Union said they would not accept a customs deal that involved changes to the existing EU rules on state aid. Corbyn had previously suggested that the UK could abandon EU rules on state aid once Britain had left the EU. Britain is currently bound by the EU rules on state aid, as are all states within the Single Market. The UK would need to maintain these rules if it were to remain in the single market and customs union

In July 2017, Corbyn said that Britain could not remain in the single market after leaving the EU, saying that membership of the single market was "dependent on membership of the EU". Shadow Minister Barry Gardiner later clarified that Corbyn meant that Labour interpreted the referendum result as wanting to leave the single market, with others pointing out that several countries are in the single market but not in the EU

In 2018, Corbyn said his main reason for not committing to remaining in the single market was freedom from EU rules on state aid to industry. He said the UK government should not be "held back, inside or outside the EU, from taking the steps we need to support cutting edge industries and local business"

In July 2019 Corbyn changed his position, coming out fully in support of a second referendum on the issue of the UK leaving the EU and saying Labour would campaign for remain if the Conservatives initiated a second referendum. However Corbyn did not confirm nor deny whether he and Labour will back remain in a referendum if he becomes Prime Minister and gets to renegotiate the EU Withdrawal Agreement and the option on the ballot will be his renegotiated deal or remain

Jeremy Corbyn opposed calls for a second referendum on the UK's membership of the EU until two events changed his mind: Labour conference adopted a motion in support of a second referendum in September 2018 and then a number of centrist MPs split with the party in February 2019 to form Change UK.

