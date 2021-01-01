

I think you caould argue he was pro brexit, but massively and demonstrably is a bit much. I think he flip flopped a lot and never really reconcilled a position on EU.

Hes gone on record as saying he voted remain.



I don't think he was pro-Brexit to be honest, he was always Pro-Lexit, but yeah he seems to flip/flop depending on who he was talking to and what the angle was. Some things taken from Wiki_________________________________There is evidence that he was flip-flopping, but not personally. More to appease those in the Labour Party - but only half-heartedlyIn the 1975 European Communities referendum put forward by the Labour Party in the United Kingdom, Corbyn opposed Britain's membership of the EECCorbyn also opposed the ratification of the Maastricht Treaty in 1993, saying: "... the whole basis of the Maastricht treaty is the establishment of a European central bank which is staffed by bankers, independent of national Governments and national economic policies, and whose sole policy is the maintenance of price stability[.] That will undermine any social objective that any Labour Government in the United Kingdomor any other Governmentwould wish to carry out. ... The Maastricht treaty does not take us in the direction of the checks and balances contained in the American federal constitution[.] It takes us in the opposite direction of an unelected legislative bodythe [European] Commissionand, in the case of foreign policy, a policy Commission that will be, in effect, imposing foreign policy on nation states that have fought for their own democratic accountability".Corbyn also opposed the Lisbon Treaty in 2008and backed a proposed referendum on British withdrawal from the European Union in 2011. Additionally, he accused the institution of acting "brutally" in the 2015 Greek crisis, accusing the EU of allowing financiers to destroy its economyIn July 2015, Corbyn said that if Prime Minister David Cameron negotiated away workers' rights and environmental protection as part of his renegotiation of Britain's membership of the European Union (EU), he would not rule out advocating for a British exit in a proposed referendum on EU membership and that he was in favour of leaving the EU if it became a "totally brutal organisation". Pro-European Labour MPs and campaigners expressed fear that Corbyn's lukewarm attitude towards the EU would convince Labour voters towards withdrawalCorbyn made a speech on 14 April 2016,in which he supported staying in the EU; but in which he also repeated some of his earlier criticisms of the Union's structures: "Over the years I have been critical of many decisions taken by the EU, and I remain critical of its shortcomings; from its lack of democratic accountability to the institutional pressure to deregulate or privatise public servicesIn June 2016, in the run-up to the EU referendum, Corbyn said that there was an "overwhelming case" for staying in the EU. In a speech in London, Corbyn said "We, the Labour Party, are overwhelmingly for staying in, because we believe the European Union has brought investment, jobs and protection for workers, consumers and the environment". Corbyn also criticised media coverage and warnings from both sides, saying that the debate had been dominated too much by "myth-making and prophecies of doom". In the same speech,Corbyn listed various criticisms of the EU, and stated: "thats not to say we can be satisfied with the European Union as it is". He also rejected the claims that leaving the European Union would lead to a "year-long recession", implying that George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford had made the claim in error, adding "This is the same George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford who predicted his austerity policies would close the deficit by 2015. That's now scheduled for 2021".In September 2016, Corbyn urged the government to abandon existing EU rules on state aid, saying the rules will be "no longer valid", after Britain leaves the blocIn May 2017 the European Union said they would not accept a customs deal that involved changes to the existing EU rules on state aid. Corbyn had previously suggested that the UK could abandon EU rules on state aid once Britain had left the EU. Britain is currently bound by the EU rules on state aid, as are all states within the Single Market. The UK would need to maintain these rules if it were to remain in the single market and customs unionIn July 2017, Corbyn said that Britain could not remain in the single market after leaving the EU, saying that membership of the single market was "dependent on membership of the EU". Shadow Minister Barry Gardiner later clarified that Corbyn meant that Labour interpreted the referendum result as wanting to leave the single market, with others pointing out that several countries are in the single market but not in the EUIn 2018, Corbyn said his main reason for not committing to remaining in the single market was freedom from EU rules on state aid to industry. He said the UK government should not be "held back, inside or outside the EU, from taking the steps we need to support cutting edge industries and local business"In July 2019 Corbyn changed his position, coming out fully in support of a second referendum on the issue of the UK leaving the EU and saying Labour would campaign for remain if the Conservatives initiated a second referendum. However Corbyn did not confirm nor deny whether he and Labour will back remain in a referendum if he becomes Prime Minister and gets to renegotiate the EU Withdrawal Agreement and the option on the ballot will be his renegotiated deal or remainJeremy Corbyn opposed calls for a second referendum on the UK's membership of the EU until two events changed his mind: Labour conference adopted a motion in support of a second referendum in September 2018 and then a number of centrist MPs split with the party in February 2019 to form Change UK.