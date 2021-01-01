Well thats your opinion but apart from when the SDP split away from Labour and split the labour vote ( A mistake your in favour of repeating i notice ) we've had a Labour MP all my life and from 87 - 09 it was Alice Mahon (I just know you won't like her )

Now she's as working class as they come and she was looked down upon and went through the same ecky thum, eeh bah gum, speak proper english bs ( That you more than likely encounted, when you went down south )

But anyway she was Socialist and she never forgot her roots or her principles and ultimately it was these principle and the lack of Blairs principles in regards to a founding principle of the NHS... in particularly the attacks on David Cameron using the NHS.That made her quit TLP.

So based on what I know rather that what I might think in some hypothetical scenario... I disagree with you.

Now I'm aware we all have an habit of presuming by mean of projection, what others might do or think based on what we think we would do in any given scenario.

Which is why I'm pretty sure that if I was to become a Labour MP I wouldn't be dragging The Party off to the Right.



Now this might shock you but I think by not going to Uni particularly durings one's formative years ( under 27 years ) is not a negative at all, it's a positive. Especially when it comes forming your own opinions and principle's and staying true to yourself & your roots.

I've noticed over the years that people who I've known well, have changed dramatically in a short space of time upon entering Uni.

I believe it's to do with the fact they are far from home, family & friends and like most people they will feel isolated and want to make new friends. There is common line of thought that 'they will find themselves' at Uni but I think its just as likely someone will find them, usually someone older who knows the ropes.

The first friendly face, the first party invite or Spaghetti Supper, the first steps of indoctrination...Before you know it you're in a cult and any push back against any of the well versed tenets or mantra, then you'll find out they're not so friendly after all... This is the way of the ideologues.

And if you persist with your independent thought, you'll be kicked out and ostracized...If your lucky.

If not you've got a few years of brainwashing and a lifetime of seeing life in a very binary way to look forward to. ..It's radical dude.



Now i'll admit I don't know anything about... Socialism , Fascism, Communism, Nationalism, Marxism, Totalitarianism, Zionism, Conservatism, Anarchism, Authoritarism, Republicanism, Libertarianism, Leninism, Feminism and Environmentalism......But I think.



I can only talk about the here and now in University, red brick not Oxbridge cos I deliver in it. Creatives, dirty words for some, what do they actually contribute, all that stuff. Gone are those halcyon days, sucking on a pipe, wearing sandals and debating stuff, though they do wear beards again, that's in and they're just 18 when they start their degrees. They barely debate any of the above save for the last two on your list, and, most importantly, your elipses.My students do think. They support, without question, our industrial action. They stand on our picket line as a consequence. They berate management without encouragement from us, they are fucking militant despite being deprived of teaching they are spending 9k a year for. Why? Fuck knows, but they do. I've heard it said in these threads that the 'yoof' are fickle. They change their tune once they leave Uni. That maybe so in the past. I also think the right of the labour party did not take too kindly to a certan politician galvanising the 'yoof' to an extent they nearly won an election. Nearly but not enough so let's put them back in the box and let the grown ups sort it out.This idea about the left of the party being unelectable is palpable nonsense. Times have changed. There was no brexit before. There was no sell off of our NHS, our public transport, our utilities, our energy, our royal mail before. There was no blatant profiteering before. There was no pandemic before. There was no pillaging of the public purse before. Never was there such racism, xenphobia, demonizing of immigrants through the lens of social media and our corrupted msm before. Of course there has always been the daily mail and notices of 'no blacks, no dogs and no Irish' in windows, whilst appeasing fascism but that was overthrown after the 2nd world war and gave us the first inkling of socialism with Aneurin Bevan. I'm sure I'll be corrected on the history but you get the fucking point!There is a wind of change. Trade unionism back on the rise. The likes of Ian Byrne, supported by many good people, resisting bully boy tactics, good members of parliament, serving their constituents...remember those values? Yet some would rather the left fuck off and form their own party? Fucking hell. We are the labour party. I'm rejoining the party. I want us to win win the next election. Heaven help us if we don't. I want to fuck off the house of lords, what a fucking joke. An electable 2nd chamber? Check. Renationalise all that we flogged off for buttons to the lowest bidder. Protect the public purse that has been raped and pillaged since Thatcher. Invest in our people, invest in our 'yoof'. Invest in our kids. Invest in our young entrepeneurs. Fucking hell, that's not left, that's just right!Top post that rawky. It inspired this, sorry if I didn't do it justice...