Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 13604 times)

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:19:05 pm

The compromise would be *some* nationalisation  :P   (FWIW, I'd be happy with water and the National Grid)

If a more leftist party that split-off from the Labour Party, they'd lose support if they just sathere like the unionists in Northern Ireland saying 'no!' to everything.
Yes that's the point I was making, if the center left find it hard to form a coalition with the lib dems then how can anyone think the left will,  if the left MPs refuse to get into bed with the Lib Dems while the center left come to some form of coalition then I think the left would rather attack the center than drop their policys, ideology dictating their decisions. you can get away with that for only so long before voters say what's the point.
I think you have to openly state you are prepared to form a coalition with the Lib Dms before arguing for PR as that will be the realty PR brings.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:38:11 pm
Oddly enough, the one sure way of turning Labour more right wing would be to get more working-class candidates standing. I'm not saying it's a bad thing for Labour to have less graduates in the PLP and more working-class people, but there's precious little chance that this would push the Labour party towards anything remotely like 'socialism'.
Well thats your opinion but apart from when the SDP split away from Labour and split the labour vote ( A mistake your in favour of repeating i notice ) we've had a Labour MP all my life and from 87 - 09 it was Alice Mahon (I just know you won't like her )
Now she's as working class as they come and she was looked down upon and went through the same ecky thum, eeh bah gum, speak proper english bs ( That you more than likely encounted, when you went down south )
But anyway she was Socialist and she never forgot her roots or her principles and ultimately it was these principle and the lack of Blairs principles in regards to a founding principle of the NHS... in particularly the attacks on David Cameron using the NHS.That made her quit TLP.
So based on what I know rather that what I might think in some hypothetical scenario... I disagree with you. 
Now I'm aware we all have an habit of presuming by mean of projection, what others might do or think based on what we think we would do in any given scenario.
Which is why I'm pretty sure that if I was to become a Labour MP I wouldn't be dragging The Party off to the Right.

Now this might shock you but I think by not going to Uni particularly durings one's formative years ( under 27 years ) is not a negative at all, it's a positive. Especially when it comes forming your own opinions and principle's and staying true to yourself & your roots.
I've noticed over the years that people who I've known well, have changed dramatically in a short space of time upon entering Uni.
I believe it's to do with the fact they are far from home, family & friends and like most people they will feel isolated and want to make new friends. There is common line of thought that 'they will find themselves' at Uni but I think its just as likely someone will find them, usually someone older who knows the ropes.
The first friendly face, the first party invite or Spaghetti Supper, the first steps of indoctrination...Before you know it you're in a cult  ;D and any push back against any of the well versed tenets or mantra, then you'll find out they're not so friendly after all... This is the way of the ideologues.
And if you persist with your independent thought, you'll be kicked out and ostracized...If your lucky.
If not you've got a few years of brainwashing and a lifetime of seeing life in a very binary way to look forward to. ..It's radical dude.

Now i'll admit I don't know anything about... Socialism , Fascism, Communism, Nationalism, Marxism, Totalitarianism, Zionism, Conservatism, Anarchism, Authoritarism, Republicanism, Libertarianism, Leninism, Feminism  and Environmentalism......But I think.       
I think you have a fair comment about going to uni later not being a bad idea, but feel your conclusion is flawed.

I doubt many people at 18 have had anything approaching an original thought on politics but are simply parroting much of what their parents/older siblings etc have told them.

I don't think staying true to your roots is a bad thing but I also think there is a lot to be said for branching out and coming across conflicting opinions.

The key mate is that it isn't a one size fits all solution but rather people should be treated as individuals - that is where most arguements around it falls apart as we speak in broad terms too often

I have come across it a bit when I'm back in Liverpool seeing family that there can be negative feelings towards those who have "turned their back" on where they came from - my Gran had it when she married my Granddad and moved to Crosby from Everton, I have come across it a bit myself - will say though that it sounds like I've had it better than what older generations got
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:04:09 pm
I think you have a fair comment about going to uni later not being a bad idea, but feel your conclusion is flawed.

I doubt many people at 18 have had anything approaching an original thought on politics but are simply parroting much of what their parents/older siblings etc have told them.

I don't think staying true to your roots is a bad thing but I also think there is a lot to be said for branching out and coming across conflicting opinions.

The key mate is that it isn't a one size fits all solution but rather people should be treated as individuals - that is where most arguements around it falls apart as we speak in broad terms too often

I have come across it a bit when I'm back in Liverpool seeing family that there can be negative feelings towards those who have "turned their back" on where they came from - my Gran had it when she married my Granddad and moved to Crosby from Everton, I have come across it a bit myself - will say though that it sounds like I've had it better than what older generations got
Agree that at 18 your hostage to your parents politics but by 27 ish your brain is fully developed and your likely to of experienced enough of life to have formed your own opinion with or without Uni and realised your parents are not always wrong at the same time.

If you go to Uni at 18 your just as likely to rebel against your parents for rebellions sake which will lead to god knows where and could end up hostage to someone elses politics . I just don't think Uni is the place to be formulating political opinions at such a young age, it may sound patronising for our younger readers but it reminds me of grooming  :) 

As for generalising and talking in absolutes when talking about individuals I'm thinking it goes without saying but your right to say it, because sometimes it does need saying.

Edit Crosby to Everton thats over 6 miles away I get lah de dah comments because I'm about a mile away from where I grew up 
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 08:49:25 pm
Agree that at 18 your hostage to your parents politics but by 27 ish your brain is fully developed and your likely to of experienced enough of life to have formed your own opinion with or without Uni and realised your parents are not always wrong at the same time.

If you go to Uni at 18 your just as likely to rebel against your parents for rebellions sake which will lead to god knows where and could end up hostage to someone elses politics . I just don't think Uni is the place to be formulating political opinions at such a young age, it may sound patronising for our younger readers but it reminds me of grooming  :) 

As for generalising and talking in absolutes when talking about individuals I'm thinking it goes without saying but your right to say it, because sometimes it does need saying.

Think you make some really good points and I think both of our views a right, for the right person.

For example, the experience I have had of people was that their views simply hardened and contracted when they didn't move away, whereas I was introduced to people from so many cultures, backgrounds etc that I feel I became more open minded.

This though is far from everyone's and is certainly skewing my thoughts towards one side of the arguement.

I think also it depends how engaged you were growing up and the quality of the exposure around you - Liverpool (certainly up Crosby way) is more or less mono cultural and a hugely dominant political background.

From what I saw when I moved to Leeds it was much wider ranging on both fronts and made me question a lot of things and I became more progressive for it.

Personally I would lean towards trying to include more politics, alongside critical thinking at school (history and science tend to be subjects that require the ability to argue and then argue against yourself which helps with analytical thinking so more investment on that front) but I'd also argue that it should be taught in as sterile a manner as possible at first and with an emphasis on understanding and listening to opposing views before providing a counter arguement rather than what social media tends to push which is "your view is different than mine so you are a prick".
