Labour Thread

Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 05:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:14:49 pm
But that wasnt the point I was making (see above)
Yeah I edited my post
On another point mentioning this might be seen as skirting around the issue of a common anti-Semitic trope ( I'm not accusing you of this btw )
In regards to Starmer himself it calls into question his judgement and raises issues regarding any National Security issues he may encounter as PM ( A bit like Corbyn )  ...And then we have the hacking and surveillance issues which appear to of come from within The party itself.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 05:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:44:28 pm

Im a bit young for that one Sir howie. Only 31  ;)

I think we are safe to conclude the Labour leader hiring an Israeli spy is antagonistic though

If you have some time in your hands worth reading up on that gang of upper class traitors and how they were protected by the establishment.

It took Thatcher to spill the beans in Blunt!
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:47:05 pm
If you have some time in your hands worth reading up on that gang of upper class traitors and how they were protected by the establishment.

It took Thatcher to spill the beans in Blunt!

I've just started doing some digging actually.

Edit: My man crush Rupert Penry Jones plays Maclean in a BBC drama
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:08:02 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Offline Fromola

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 06:09:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:46:16 pm
I think I would describe my voting habits as ABC

Anyone But Conservative


Whoever has the best chance of riding us of the parasites gets my vote

If Labour would bring in PR we'd get rid of them for good.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 06:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:09:03 pm
If Labour would bring in PR we'd get rid of them for good.
Dont think we would
Offline kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 06:13:40 pm »
Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,224
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 06:13:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:46:16 pm
I think I would describe my voting habits as ABC

Anyone But Conservative


Whoever has the best chance of riding us of the parasites gets my vote
Well the Liberals were traditionally set up for such a thing. Doctors, Teachers and Preachers the wishy washy do-gooders of the time ...Nothing wrong with that. Although Clegg put the nails in that coffin when he teamed up with his Public Shoolboy chum, against the Grammar School guy who I liked quite a lot .
Not sure if you are a member of TLP but a great fuss as been made in recent years about members not voting Labour and getting expelled though.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 06:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:09:03 pm
If Labour would bring in PR we'd get rid of them for good.

I admire your uncharacteristic optimism, but how ?
Offline Elmo!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,366
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 06:21:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:12:00 pm
Dont think we would

But you wouldn't have to vote ABC anymore.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 06:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:21:56 pm
But you wouldn't have to vote ABC anymore.
True, but I wouldnt be able to vote for local representation either.

Swings and roundabouts.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 06:33:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:24:40 pm
True, but I wouldn’t be able to vote for local representation either….

Swings and roundabouts.
There are various forms of PR which maintain a local MP. Look to the New Zealand ( mixed-member proportional) system, for example.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electoral_system_of_New_Zealand
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 06:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm
I've just started doing some digging actually.

Edit: My man crush Rupert Penry Jones plays Maclean in a BBC drama

Its a very interesting story about how a bunch of public school chaps and Cambridge graduates systematically betrayed the country causing hundreds of deaths to not only British agents but wholly innocents as well. They all avoided prosecution unlike any working class KGB operative doing exactly the same.

The security services recruitment seemed to be solely based on the old school tie and whether or not we know your people.


Offline Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 07:23:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:24:40 pm
True, but I wouldnt be able to vote for local representation either.

Swings and roundabouts.

Actually, if we had AMS like in Scotland, you could have local representative and not have to vote ABC - with the compromise being for the local rep vote you will have to do ABC but you have another vote where you can vote how you like.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 07:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 12:49:17 pm
At the (big) risk of going round in ever-decreasing circles, over an issue thats been debated on these boards ad nauseam, can I suggest reading this:

https://eprints.whiterose.ac.uk/173203/1/BJPIR-1932.R2_Proof_hi.pdf



Thanks Robin.

I would pick out this superb document from the bibliography as the one thing absolutely necessary to read before coming to a judgement on left-wing anti-semitism. It was submitted to the original Chakrabarti inquiry but unfortunately she pretty much ignored it.

http://www.bicom.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/Prof-Alan-Johnson-Chakrabarti-Inquiry-submission-June-2016.pdf
Online Cali

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #494 on: Today at 01:11:07 am »
Well done Ian made up for him
