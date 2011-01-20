Yeah I know there are two factions within one party both sides use the term I'm not having a go at you or them for using the terms, I'm pointing out that the division exists and because of the division it's cost TLP elections in the past and it will in the future.

Ideological purity and an inability to work together from both the left and right has let the Tories run roughshod most of my life... Divided and Conquered.

Then we have another poisonous ideology thrown into the mix and I know it will never heal... t'other Yorkie can tell us all about that too.



PS

What are these 100 year old rules 'the left' are breaking ?



"Ideological purity and an inability to work together from both the left and right"Do you think this ideological purity is really a thing of the Left and the Centre-Left or just the left? I can't see much evidence for the Centre-Left. As I said before, I don't care who votes for Labour - I'd like them to be viable as a Political Party that can be in power and to reverse some of the Damage that the Conservative Party have inflicted on the Country. For that to happen, they have to appeal to as broad a base as possible.As has been said a few times, I actually think that it might be a good idea for the Party to split. As Yorkie has said a couple of times - you have ideal candidates RIGHT THERE to lead the new Party - a slew of wronged Socialist Leaders and MPs with great ideas and a great plan. Perhaps it is time for them to set up a 'Real Labour' Party and to put those plans and ideas to the general public. I've heard many times that there is a real appetite for change and that these plans and ideas could revolutionise the country. Maybe this Party could go for it and see how many people come along - there are many diassaffected voters and if the apeal is good enough and the engagement is sufficient then a real change could happen.I would have to bow to minds greater than mine, but there is one thing that 'the left' always say - that Labour has betrayed the Working Class and has always been far to the left of where it is now, but from what I've read on here and elsewhere, that wasn't ever the case was it? Wasn't that just after WW II when the Tories thought they would walk it and got booted out by a tired and angry country and on that back of that, great things were done - like the NHS.People are tired and angry now, so maybe it is the time to put 'The Left' against the country - to see how many people in the UK would pick it up and go with it. If it's obvious that most of the country want this, then that might pull Labour and the country to the left. Great things might happen.