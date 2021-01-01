« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10] 11   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 10711 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,035
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #360 on: Today at 09:02:04 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:35:15 pm
Ive had conversations with people who I knew through being a member, and the main reason they give for sticking around is that they want to stay and fight. This is what Momentum pushes too (or at least they did in the year following Corbyn leaving his position and Starmer replacing him).

I dont understand it personally. It does make me question their motivations. I would have thought that they would want to take their supposed energy for a better world and channel it into the communities around them. But instead they want to attend CLP meetings and prolong their grudges with people who they believe wronged them.

It is why I have ended up on something of a journey. I was very enthusiastic about Corbyn and voted for him in 2015 and again in 2016 - I even got into a few heated discussions on here and had my fair share of warnings from the moderators. I look back on it now and put it down to the anger and disappointment that I felt after the election in 2019. My convictions havent changed, I still worry deeply about whats approaching (whats already here!) and whether or not anyone is prepared for it, but I dont have a tolerance for those time wasters who think the solution is hanging around their local Labour Party like a bad smell waiting for something which is never going to happen.

Yeah it's odd.

I was very supportive of Corbyn when he first arrived and I voted for him. I thought he'd be great for the Labour Party, but sadly wasn't - he's a very average politician and his focus lies away from the things that people in the UK care about.

I was challenged a few times by people on this forum where they said "I never supported him"

I invited them to go back and look at my posts and every single one of them (that bothered to look) apologised.

We were all enthused by Corbyn and we all wanted and still want a better future for our families and our towns and our cities and our friends and ourselves, but he wasn't the person to deliver it.

Sad, but that's where we are. Starmer is very measured and considered and clearly not only a geniuine and intelligent fella, but he's also one that has worked in the real world and delivered real stuff - unlike the 'career politicians' which are for the most part self-serving shithouses that would be booted out of most organisations because of how fucking shite they are.

Know nothing about SUBJECTA? Great! Let's put you in charge of SUBJECTA so you can stink the fucking room out with your abject lack of knowledge about it.

What a fucking country that you can have some c*nt that knows nothing about a subject yet gets to lead it.

And it shows how fucking thick we are as a country that we let this happen. And it happens in the real world too. Companies employ managers to parachute in and 'change things' when they have no fucking clue. All the brown nosers and all the people in the nice suits all get promoted and pushed forward and the scruffy ones that actually do the work get demoted and fucked off.

Strange country the UK. It's like they want to be shite.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:07:18 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Poor.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,035
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #361 on: Today at 09:03:17 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 02:30:15 am
It's the same the other way around too, we have people who admonish Russia on a daily basis yet give tacit support to Israel...The mind boggles.
And we're not talking un-named random people on someone's tw@ter, we're talking posters right here on RAWK.
As for Ukraine I've never been there either I only know a few Ukrainians one passed away just before last Christmas,sound guy he once towed me to a garage and refused to accept any payment .
He leaves his Russian wife and 2 sons. She still lives here and her sons visit regularly.
And the local Lithuanians Polish and Serbians, all watch out for her.   
Another couple lived a couple of doors away she was from st Petersburg he was from Donetsk and they both moved back in 2016. And I have a friend of many years whose father is Ukrainian his mother is Swiss all of them I imagine, are in a difficult place right now...Not sure what that's got to do with TLP, but there you go.

As for continuous beliefs USA bad Russia good I'v come across many,many more people who believe the opposite is true and once again not talking un-named people on someone Tw@ter but right here on RAWK .
Whats this got to do with TLP...Who knows.
As for all the recent anti war commentors on here...Nothing wrong with that in fact for quite a few of these recent converts... Welcome to the club  :wave
And for all the people who are moaning about people, moaning about TLP. Well plenty of them spent nearly 5 years attacking TLP on a daily basis .
So I'm not going to care about anything they say or take any lectures about, 'getting rid of the Tories'...They helped them stay in power, these last 5 years.             


"who admonish Russia on a daily basis yet give tacit support to Isral"

"And we're not talking un-named random people on someone's tw@ter, we're talking posters right here on RAWK. "

Post posts mate, otherwise you're talking shite :)

'on a daily basis' :)

I read this forum quite a lot, so should be super easy, barely an inconvenience to post these (it must be literally thousands of posts if it's on a daily basis)
Logged
Poor.

Online Cali

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #362 on: Today at 09:20:04 am »
Labour being outflanked by the tories on the minimum wage now
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,035
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #363 on: Today at 09:33:32 am »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 09:20:04 am
Labour being outflanked by the tories on the minimum wage now

You do know the Tories are in power don't you? They are the only party that can enact actual things in the UK?

I do wonder to be honest.

Also. If you post stuff on here and don't want to get banned, then read this: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=145341.0

You have to actually quote stuff and provide some kind of evidence. I know actual evidence and reasoned thinking isn't a big part of your life, but if you post stuff then it would be interesting to see where it was sourced from (If that's not just from your mind after a really hot pot noodle?) :)
« Last Edit: Today at 09:40:06 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Poor.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,337
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #364 on: Today at 09:50:24 am »
Labour won't be saying anything much about what they want the minimum wage to go to until the manifesto for the next election.
Logged

Online Cali

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #365 on: Today at 10:22:53 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:33:32 am
You do know the Tories are in power don't you? They are the only party that can enact actual things in the UK?

I do wonder to be honest.

Also. If you post stuff on here and don't want to get banned, then read this: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=145341.0

You have to actually quote stuff and provide some kind of evidence. I know actual evidence and reasoned thinking isn't a big part of your life, but if you post stuff then it would be interesting to see where it was sourced from (If that's not just from your mind after a really hot pot noodle?) :)

Ive already said I dont know how to attach anything as when I do it says its too large??

And labour has already said if they get elected theyll raise the minimum wage to £10 which is less than what the tories are doing
Logged

Online Cali

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #366 on: Today at 10:26:29 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/19/labour-sets-out-plan-to-link-minimum-wage-to-cost-of-living

There it tells you members voted for £15ph the parties official line is for £10ph
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,337
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #367 on: Today at 10:36:26 am »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 10:26:29 am
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/19/labour-sets-out-plan-to-link-minimum-wage-to-cost-of-living

There it tells you members voted for £15ph the parties official line is for £10ph

No the official line was "at least £10ph", in short they haven't said yet.
Logged

Online Cali

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #368 on: Today at 10:51:36 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:36:26 am
No the official line was "at least £10ph", in short they haven't said yet.

Ok lets see what starmer does but Ill wage money on it not being enough
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,835
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #369 on: Today at 10:55:28 am »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 10:51:36 am
Ok lets see what starmer does but Ill wage money on it not being enough

what would be enough for you? becuase i would wager it will whatever Starmer says plus 1p
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,035
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #370 on: Today at 11:14:50 am »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 10:26:29 am
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/19/labour-sets-out-plan-to-link-minimum-wage-to-cost-of-living

There it tells you members voted for £15ph the parties official line is for £10ph

Labour has drawn up plans to put hundreds of pounds into the pockets of the lowest-paid workers by instructing the Low Pay Commission to factor in living costs when it sets the minimum wage.

--- That sounds to me like they are going to factor in living costs?

It also wants to scrap the lower pay categories for workers aged between 18 and 22, so that everyone would be paid at the higher rate.

--- That sounds to me like 18-22 year olds would benefit from the changes? Am I missing something here?

But under a Labour government, the body would also be asked to set the minimum wage at a level that covers the cost of living. This would apply to all workers aged 18 and over, including those who are now on a lower rate.

--- That sounds to me that it'll be linked to the financial issues that people face due to the current financial environment?

The party has not said how much the minimum wage could be expected to increase by under its plan to take the cost of living into account.

--- That sounds to me like they haven't said how much it's going to be?

At last years Labour conference, members voted in favour of a £15-an-hour minimum wage amid a row over the policy  but the partys official position remained to call for an increase to at least £10 an hour.

--- That sounds to me (like the above) that their official figure hasn't yet been released?


Logged
Poor.

Online Cali

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #371 on: Today at 11:22:31 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:55:28 am
what would be enough for you? becuase i would wager it will whatever Starmer says plus 1p

Enough for me would be enough for people to actually live on rather than getting their wages topped up by the government and I hope starmer does it but nothing about him says hell do anything to help the worst off in society
Logged

Offline Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,660
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #372 on: Today at 11:37:22 am »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 11:22:31 am
but nothing about him says hell do anything to help the worst off in society

Apart from his entire professional career, you mean?
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,507
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #373 on: Today at 11:43:02 am »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 11:22:31 am
Enough for me would be enough for people to actually live on rather than getting their wages topped up by the government and I hope starmer does it but nothing about him says hell do anything to help the worst off in society

Labour introduced the minimum wage and Working Tax Credits.

The Tories are abolishing WTC and moving it into UC.
Logged

Online Cali

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #374 on: Today at 12:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 11:37:22 am
Apart from his entire professional career, you mean?

Go on then whats he done
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,035
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #375 on: Today at 12:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 12:14:03 pm
Go on then whats he done


I'd like to think you're joking, but you're not are you?
Logged
Poor.

Online Cali

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #376 on: Today at 12:18:54 pm »
Logged

Online Cali

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #377 on: Today at 12:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:18:03 pm

I'd like to think you're joking, but you're not are you?

No Im not I know he wants to jail protesters and opened 24 hours courts during riots when he jailed people for nicking bottles of water
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,035
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #378 on: Today at 12:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 12:19:54 pm
No Im not I know he wants to jail protesters and opened 24 hours courts during riots when he jailed people for nicking bottles of water

You're on fucking crack mate
Logged
Poor.

Online Cali

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #379 on: Today at 12:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:20:55 pm
You're on fucking crack mate

No need for that like Im really not although I could do with some to keep me awake with me newborn!
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,193
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #380 on: Today at 12:28:44 pm »
The article posted is two months old, but if the government thinks that minimum wage should be higher than what the opposition has vaguely proposed then surely that's a good thing? It's not like Labour are going to win an election and reduce the minimum wage as their first order of business.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,218
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #381 on: Today at 12:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 12:14:03 pm
Go on then whats he done

His public record is extremely well known, especially to anyone who has moved - even superficially - in left-wing politics. The fact that you continuously disparage him while not knowing very much at all about him does speak volumes.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,507
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #382 on: Today at 12:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:40:28 pm
His public record is extremely well known, especially to anyone who has moved - even superficially - in left-wing politics. The fact that you continuously disparage him while not knowing very much at all about him does speak volumes.

To be fair Yorky you usually have a wealth of sources, unlike our Colombian friend.

One or two examples wouldnt go amiss.
Logged

Offline The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 517
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #383 on: Today at 12:45:47 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 02:30:15 am
It's the same the other way around too, we have people who admonish Russia on a daily basis yet give tacit support to Israel...The mind boggles.
And we're not talking un-named random people on someone's tw@ter, we're talking posters right here on RAWK.
As for Ukraine I've never been there either I only know a few Ukrainians one passed away just before last Christmas,sound guy he once towed me to a garage and refused to accept any payment .
He leaves his Russian wife and 2 sons. She still lives here and her sons visit regularly.
And the local Lithuanians Polish and Serbians, all watch out for her.   
Another couple lived a couple of doors away she was from st Petersburg he was from Donetsk and they both moved back in 2016. And I have a friend of many years whose father is Ukrainian his mother is Swiss all of them I imagine, are in a difficult place right now...Not sure what that's got to do with TLP, but there you go.

As for continuous beliefs USA bad Russia good I'v come across many,many more people who believe the opposite is true and once again not talking un-named people on someone Tw@ter but right here on RAWK .
Whats this got to do with TLP...Who knows.
As for all the recent anti war commentors on here...Nothing wrong with that in fact for quite a few of these recent converts... Welcome to the club  :wave
And for all the people who are moaning about people, moaning about TLP. Well plenty of them spent nearly 5 years attacking TLP on a daily basis .
So I'm not going to care about anything they say or take any lectures about, 'getting rid of the Tories'...They helped them stay in power, these last 5 years.             

Spot on.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #384 on: Today at 12:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 12:19:54 pm
No Im not I know he wants to jail protesters and opened 24 hours courts during riots when he jailed people for nicking bottles of water

I don't follow news or politics away from this forum so any chance you could put some links up please as it's the first I've seen it mentioned.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,121
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #385 on: Today at 01:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 12:19:54 pm
No Im not I know he wants to jail protesters and opened 24 hours courts during riots when he jailed people for nicking bottles of water

Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,146
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #386 on: Today at 01:42:39 pm »
Tories being outflanked by Labour in the polls I see
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,556
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #387 on: Today at 01:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 12:19:54 pm
No Im not I know he wants to jail protesters and opened 24 hours courts during riots when he jailed people for nicking bottles of water
We dealt with this in the other thread.  You're talking bollocks.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #388 on: Today at 02:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 12:14:03 pm
Go on then whats he done


If you have to ask then maybe you should log out and do a bit of research before making another post in here.

What has he ever done  :o
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,401
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #389 on: Today at 02:57:25 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:35:15 pm
Ive had conversations with people who I knew through being a member, and the main reason they give for sticking around is that they want to stay and fight. This is what Momentum pushes too (or at least they did in the year following Corbyn leaving his position and Starmer replacing him).

I dont understand it personally. It does make me question their motivations.


The Labour Party is a political behemoth, one of only two parties realistically capable of winning an election under FPTP. People know if they leave it, any new party they try to set up won't stand a chance at election.

So they prefer to try to shape the policy of the Labour Party into what they want to see.

That applies to both those on the left and on the right of the party.

And worthwile pointing out that the Labour Party isn't the exclusive possession of any particular grouping along the left-of-centre portion of the political spectrum.

 
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,035
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #390 on: Today at 03:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:57:25 pm

The Labour Party is a political behemoth, one of only two parties realistically capable of winning an election under FPTP. People know if they leave it, any new party they try to set up won't stand a chance at election.

So they prefer to try to shape the policy of the Labour Party into what they want to see.

That applies to both those on the left and on the right of the party.

And worthwile pointing out that the Labour Party isn't the exclusive possession of any particular grouping along the left-of-centre portion of the political spectrum.

 

I keep hearing about the 'right' of the party.

Asking a question, do you believe anyone on this forum is on the 'right' of the party? I can honestly say I've never met a right-wing or even a right-leaning person that votes Labour. They'd obviously be much better off in a party aligned to their views IMHO.
Logged
Poor.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,078
  • Red since '64
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #391 on: Today at 03:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:57:25 pm

The Labour Party is a political behemoth, one of only two parties realistically capable of winning an election under FPTP. People know if they leave it, any new party they try to set up won't stand a chance at election.

So they prefer to try to shape the policy of the Labour Party into what they want to see.

That applies to both those on the left and on the right of the party.

And worthwile pointing out that the Labour Party isn't the exclusive possession of any particular grouping along the left-of-centre portion of the political spectrum.

 

In which case, why did you leave? Im not being arsey, its a genuine question.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,401
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #392 on: Today at 03:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:15:53 pm
In which case, why did you leave? Im not being arsey, its a genuine question.


I'm not invested enough to get involved. I was just a Party member. Never attended any meetings or conferences. I was referring more to politicians and activists.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,401
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #393 on: Today at 03:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:15:08 pm
I keep hearing about the 'right' of the party.

Asking a question, do you believe anyone on this forum is on the 'right' of the party? I can honestly say I've never met a right-wing or even a right-leaning person that votes Labour. They'd obviously be much better off in a party aligned to their views IMHO.


Not suggesting that they're right-of-centre* on the entire political spectrum. But for all the people left-of-centre, there are those who are more to the right of the left-of-centre half, and those to the left. It's just eady to describe them as on the right or left of the party, and it's language that's been used for decades and decades since the early days of the Labour Party.



* although the last Labour Government at least followed a lot of right-of-centre policy, like privatisation of public services, keeping anti-trade union laws, shifting the focus of taxation from progressive direct taxation to regressive indirect taxation.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,354
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #394 on: Today at 03:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:15:08 pm
I keep hearing about the 'right' of the party.

Asking a question, do you believe anyone on this forum is on the 'right' of the party? I can honestly say I've never met a right-wing or even a right-leaning person that votes Labour. They'd obviously be much better off in a party aligned to their views IMHO.

Andy do you not remember any of the answers you have had to this question from the umpteen times you have asked it before?

Left and right are relative terms. Being on the right of the Labour party does not mean being right wing.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,035
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #395 on: Today at 03:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:33:25 pm
Andy do you not remember any of the answers you have had to this question from the umpteen times you have asked it before?

Left and right are relative terms. Being on the right of the Labour party does not mean being right wing.

I asked it because I know several people that genuinelly believe that there are a raft of 'far right' members of the party.

I was interested to find out if Nobby thought that way. He clearly doesn't, which answered my question :)
Logged
Poor.

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,193
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #396 on: Today at 03:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:57:25 pm

The Labour Party is a political behemoth, one of only two parties realistically capable of winning an election under FPTP. People know if they leave it, any new party they try to set up won't stand a chance at election.

So they prefer to try to shape the policy of the Labour Party into what they want to see.

That applies to both those on the left and on the right of the party.

And worthwile pointing out that the Labour Party isn't the exclusive possession of any particular grouping along the left-of-centre portion of the political spectrum.

The only sort of activism that I see the people who I am referring to engaging in is their CLP meetings though. They pay their subs to a party who they claim stands completely opposed to everything that they stand for. Most of them refuse to help out with campaigning during election time because they don't like the candidate. And a lot of them joined the party in the first place because of Corbyn, so if the leader is the reason for being there in the first place then why are they still there now that they don't like the current leader?

For me, it is channelling energy into something that is negative rather than something that is positive. I know plenty of other people who were enthusiastic members under Corbyn, left once Corbyn was no longer leader, and now are doing invaluable work in their local areas (just as an example, a few people who got the bug for wanting a fairer world are now active with Acorn, looking to protect vulnerable tenants against dodgy landlords). I think that is far more effective a way to go about trying to help people than just hanging around the local Labour Party, not wanting the party to win the next election while simultaneously hoping that one day somebody is going to take you seriously.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #397 on: Today at 05:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 11:22:31 am
Enough for me would be enough for people to actually live on rather than getting their wages topped up by the government and I hope starmer does it but nothing about him says hell do anything to help the worst off in society
Your asking the wrong question.
The question is how did we end up with a system that allows bosses to pay low wages topped up by the government.
Part of the answer is what would happen if Labour did as you say, increased the minimum wage to a figure that allows everyone to pay their bills.


Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Online Cali

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #398 on: Today at 08:01:07 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:04:26 pm
Your asking the wrong question.
The question is how did we end up with a system that allows bosses to pay low wages topped up by the government.
Part of the answer is what would happen if Labour did as you say, increased the minimum wage to a figure that allows everyone to pay their bills.

Well obviously capitalism has failed and only furthers the agenda of the few. We workers want and deserve better we deserve at the very least to be able to pay our bills put food on the table clothes on our back and bit of money to enjoy ourselves for our efforts in making bosses rich.
Labour should be putting in place a minimum wage that doesnt rely on top ups I myself have been on working tax credits they dont do this as they are in the pockets of big businesses thats also why they dont close tax loop holes cap bankers bonuses or make companies pay the tax they owe they make a bit better for everyone but dont make the wholesale necessary changes to make a real long lasting difference to the majoritys lives
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #399 on: Today at 08:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 08:01:07 pm
Well obviously capitalism has failed and only furthers the agenda of the few. We workers want and deserve better we deserve at the very least to be able to pay our bills put food on the table clothes on our back and bit of money to enjoy ourselves for our efforts in making bosses rich.
Labour should be putting in place a minimum wage that doesnt rely on top ups I myself have been on working tax credits they dont do this as they are in the pockets of big businesses thats also why they dont close tax loop holes cap bankers bonuses or make companies pay the tax they owe they make a bit better for everyone but dont make the wholesale necessary changes to make a real long lasting difference to the majoritys lives


They'd be fucking stupid to announce anything before a GE.


Did you bother to educate yourself on what Starmer has achieved ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10] 11   Go Up
« previous next »
 