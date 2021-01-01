« previous next »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:35:15 pm
Ive had conversations with people who I knew through being a member, and the main reason they give for sticking around is that they want to stay and fight. This is what Momentum pushes too (or at least they did in the year following Corbyn leaving his position and Starmer replacing him).

I dont understand it personally. It does make me question their motivations. I would have thought that they would want to take their supposed energy for a better world and channel it into the communities around them. But instead they want to attend CLP meetings and prolong their grudges with people who they believe wronged them.

It is why I have ended up on something of a journey. I was very enthusiastic about Corbyn and voted for him in 2015 and again in 2016 - I even got into a few heated discussions on here and had my fair share of warnings from the moderators. I look back on it now and put it down to the anger and disappointment that I felt after the election in 2019. My convictions havent changed, I still worry deeply about whats approaching (whats already here!) and whether or not anyone is prepared for it, but I dont have a tolerance for those time wasters who think the solution is hanging around their local Labour Party like a bad smell waiting for something which is never going to happen.

Yeah it's odd.

I was very supportive of Corbyn when he first arrived and I voted for him. I thought he'd be great for the Labour Party, but sadly wasn't - he's a very average politician and his focus lies away from the things that people in the UK care about.

I was challenged a few times by people on this forum where they said "I never supported him"

I invited them to go back and look at my posts and every single one of them (that bothered to look) apologised.

We were all enthused by Corbyn and we all wanted and still want a better future for our families and our towns and our cities and our friends and ourselves, but he wasn't the person to deliver it.

Sad, but that's where we are. Starmer is very measured and considered and clearly not only a geniuine and intelligent fella, but he's also one that has worked in the real world and delivered real stuff - unlike the 'career politicians' which are for the most part self-serving shithouses that would be booted out of most organisations because of how fucking shite they are.

Know nothing about SUBJECTA? Great! Let's put you in charge of SUBJECTA so you can stink the fucking room out with your abject lack of knowledge about it.

What a fucking country that you can have some c*nt that knows nothing about a subject yet gets to lead it.

And it shows how fucking thick we are as a country that we let this happen. And it happens in the real world too. Companies employ managers to parachute in and 'change things' when they have no fucking clue. All the brown nosers and all the people in the nice suits all get promoted and pushed forward and the scruffy ones that actually do the work get demoted and fucked off.

Strange country the UK. It's like they want to be shite.
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 02:30:15 am
It's the same the other way around too, we have people who admonish Russia on a daily basis yet give tacit support to Israel...The mind boggles.
And we're not talking un-named random people on someone's tw@ter, we're talking posters right here on RAWK.
As for Ukraine I've never been there either I only know a few Ukrainians one passed away just before last Christmas,sound guy he once towed me to a garage and refused to accept any payment .
He leaves his Russian wife and 2 sons. She still lives here and her sons visit regularly.
And the local Lithuanians Polish and Serbians, all watch out for her.   
Another couple lived a couple of doors away she was from st Petersburg he was from Donetsk and they both moved back in 2016. And I have a friend of many years whose father is Ukrainian his mother is Swiss all of them I imagine, are in a difficult place right now...Not sure what that's got to do with TLP, but there you go.

As for continuous beliefs USA bad Russia good I'v come across many,many more people who believe the opposite is true and once again not talking un-named people on someone Tw@ter but right here on RAWK .
Whats this got to do with TLP...Who knows.
As for all the recent anti war commentors on here...Nothing wrong with that in fact for quite a few of these recent converts... Welcome to the club  :wave
And for all the people who are moaning about people, moaning about TLP. Well plenty of them spent nearly 5 years attacking TLP on a daily basis .
So I'm not going to care about anything they say or take any lectures about, 'getting rid of the Tories'...They helped them stay in power, these last 5 years.             


"who admonish Russia on a daily basis yet give tacit support to Isral"

"And we're not talking un-named random people on someone's tw@ter, we're talking posters right here on RAWK. "

Post posts mate, otherwise you're talking shite :)

'on a daily basis' :)

I read this forum quite a lot, so should be super easy, barely an inconvenience to post these (it must be literally thousands of posts if it's on a daily basis)
Labour being outflanked by the tories on the minimum wage now
Quote from: Cali on Today at 09:20:04 am
Labour being outflanked by the tories on the minimum wage now

You do know the Tories are in power don't you? They are the only party that can enact actual things in the UK?

I do wonder to be honest.

Also. If you post stuff on here and don't want to get banned, then read this: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=145341.0

You have to actually quote stuff and provide some kind of evidence. I know actual evidence and reasoned thinking isn't a big part of your life, but if you post stuff then it would be interesting to see where it was sourced from (If that's not just from your mind after a really hot pot noodle?) :)
