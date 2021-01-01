Ive had conversations with people who I knew through being a member, and the main reason they give for sticking around is that they want to stay and fight. This is what Momentum pushes too (or at least they did in the year following Corbyn leaving his position and Starmer replacing him).



I dont understand it personally. It does make me question their motivations. I would have thought that they would want to take their supposed energy for a better world and channel it into the communities around them. But instead they want to attend CLP meetings and prolong their grudges with people who they believe wronged them.



It is why I have ended up on something of a journey. I was very enthusiastic about Corbyn and voted for him in 2015 and again in 2016 - I even got into a few heated discussions on here and had my fair share of warnings from the moderators. I look back on it now and put it down to the anger and disappointment that I felt after the election in 2019. My convictions havent changed, I still worry deeply about whats approaching (whats already here!) and whether or not anyone is prepared for it, but I dont have a tolerance for those time wasters who think the solution is hanging around their local Labour Party like a bad smell waiting for something which is never going to happen.



Yeah it's odd.I was very supportive of Corbyn when he first arrived and I voted for him. I thought he'd be great for the Labour Party, but sadly wasn't - he's a very average politician and his focus lies away from the things that people in the UK care about.I was challenged a few times by people on this forum where they said "I never supported him"I invited them to go back and look at my posts and every single one of them (that bothered to look) apologised.We were all enthused by Corbyn and we all wanted and still want a better future for our families and our towns and our cities and our friends and ourselves, but he wasn't the person to deliver it.Sad, but that's where we are. Starmer is very measured and considered and clearly not only a geniuine and intelligent fella, but he's also one that has worked in the real world and delivered real stuff - unlike the 'career politicians' which are for the most part self-serving shithouses that would be booted out of most organisations because of how fucking shite they are.Know nothing about SUBJECTA? Great! Let's put you in charge of SUBJECTA so you can stink the fucking room out with your abject lack of knowledge about it.What a fucking country that you can have some c*nt that knows nothing about a subject yet gets to lead it.And it shows how fucking thick we are as a country that we let this happen. And it happens in the real world too. Companies employ managers to parachute in and 'change things' when they have no fucking clue. All the brown nosers and all the people in the nice suits all get promoted and pushed forward and the scruffy ones that actually do the work get demoted and fucked off.Strange country the UK. It's like they want to be shite.