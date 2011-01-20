« previous next »
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:14:01 pm


I've posted 12 graphs showing how inequality increased drastically during the early 80s and hasn't really come down since.  You can post words all you like, but the data oesn't lie.

We had better public services and a properly funded welfare state, under the previous Labour government.  However, it was still just papering over the cracks.  At risk of repeating myself again, any Labour government will be better than any Tory one.

Perhaps you don't understand the main drivers of inequality.......?
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:53:42 pm
And working for a local authority I witnessed huge investment in youth projects, at one point it was as if money was no object is youth outreach programmes with numerous mobile vehicles going out in to the communities engaging young people at evenings and weekends with advice about a range of subjects. It frustrates the fuck out of me when I see some of the posts (bt the same person/people) continuously ignoring stuff like this.

But guess what, as soon as the Tories got in those services were the first to go - completely, as public services budgets were slashed.

As Oldfordie said earlier (and probably has to repeat again & again) its all very well having an ideology (which few on RAWK would disagree) with but it won't be practical in this country for generations and to be honest it gets tedious seeing the same lines year after year.



Why wont a huge reduction in inequality be pracical for generations?  Are you saying it's a 'radical, left-wing pipe dream'?

Business as usual, neoliberal capitalism, will not get the job done, I'm afraid.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:53:42 pm
And working for a local authority I witnessed huge investment in youth projects, at one point it was as if money was no object is youth outreach programmes with numerous mobile vehicles going out in to the communities engaging young people at evenings and weekends with advice about a range of subjects. It frustrates the fuck out of me when I see some of the posts (bt the same person/people) continuously ignoring stuff like this.

But guess what, as soon as the Tories got in those services were the first to go - completely, as public services budgets were slashed.

As Oldfordie said earlier (and probably has to repeat again & again) its all very well having an ideology (which few on RAWK would disagree) with but it won't be practical in this country for generations and to be honest it gets tedious seeing the same lines year after year.

Well said John. And Ill repeat what Ive posted in the past. I was a head of faculty - a budget holder - in an 11-18 comprehensive school in N.E Wales under Thatcher and Majors governments. I recall having to go cap-in-hand to countless local businesses to scrounge, on the schools behalf, all manner of hardware, software, paper etc. When Blair replied to the question re. his priorities prior to the 1997 election, Education, Education, Education, he wasnt lying. From 1997 onwards was a total transformation; the funding levels finally reflected the schools needs, and the result was a burgeoning of provision across all departments. I dont need to go into detail - suffice to say, it was transformative - like night v day.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:03:35 pm
I've posted 12 graphs showing how inequality increased drastically during the early 80s and hasn't really come down since.  You can post words all you like, but the data oesn't lie.

We had better public services and a properly funded welfare state, under the previous Labour government.  However, it was still just papering over the cracks.  At risk of repeating myself again, any Labour government will be better than any Tory one.

Perhaps you don't understand the main drivers of inequality.......?

Your graphs didn't represent the reality that I lived in. How old were you when Thatcher got into power and then when The Tories were ousted?

Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:10:07 pm
Why wont a huge reduction in inequality be pracical for generations?  Are you saying it's a 'radical, left-wing pipe dream'?

Business as usual, neoliberal capitalism, will not get the job done, I'm afraid.
If you mean it won't reduce inequality, you're absolutely right. But hoping for a sufficient shift of public opinion in this country isn't practical, that's what I mean. I'm saying that as someone who has lived most of my life with a Conservative Government. I've no idea how long such a vison will take to appeal to this country, but meanwhile people saying they won't vote for Starmer and constantly, constantly, constantly finding fault in him doesn't help.

Does that make sense mate?






Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:29:27 pm
Your graphs didn't represent the reality that I lived in. How old were you when Thatcher got into power and then when The Tories were ousted?

A glance at the first few graphs shows they highlight the top end, which is fair enough if you want to make the inequality argument. However, they don't seem to focus as much on what's happening at the bottom end, which is what most people experience. New Labour improved things massively for those at the bottom end, but what I saw of the first few graphs don't say much about that. People taken out of poverty, lowest proportion of people who can't cope, etc., all dismissed by the inequality argument. Sit Down by James comes to mind.
Re: Labour Thread
The flaw in the inequality graphs is it ignores proof. the proof is what we see every day since the Torys took power that we never saw when Labour were in power.
Why do people oppose Inequality? Inequality produces poverty so the question then is were there more people living in poverty under the last Labour government or the previous Tory government and the present Tory government. I don't think the answer is up for debate. the numbers of people who lived in poverty under a Tory government were in the millions, millions of kids live in poverty, same with pensioners and low paid. this will continue to get worse over the next few yrs.
So it won't be business as usual if Labour win power as they will take millions out of poverty which must mean they will have reduced inequality.

Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:03:35 pm
I've posted 12 graphs showing how inequality increased drastically during the early 80s and hasn't really come down since.  You can post words all you like, but the data oesn't lie.

We had better public services and a properly funded welfare state, under the previous Labour government.  However, it was still just papering over the cracks.  At risk of repeating myself again, any Labour government will be better than any Tory one.

Perhaps you don't understand the main drivers of inequality.......?
You can say the data doesn't lie sure, and I'd agree, but those graphs also show very little on their own (or by the dozen) - they're one dimensional, and each of them will have their own caveats that set out hw to interpret the data and what it's strengths and limitations are as an indicator. But even then, there will be an absolute wealth of confounding factors in each and every one of them so that even with knowledge of the data and the indicators (and how they work and how effective they are), it still won't be possible to fully understand and/or sufficiently explain the causes of the various trends

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:54:02 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:54:02 pm
Check out these intreresting figures on inequality:

Take figure 8 in your post, showing rates of home ownership for a young age group from 1996 gradually declining - probably fair to say that there may be some factors in the time preceding the graph that could have a cumulative effect in terms of housing stock being available to buy right? (not least, Right To Buy coming in in the 80s coupled with national issues with NIMBYism amongst other issues preventing new housing stock) That's definitely something that for obvious reasons can't turn out and start to increase at a comparable rate to the decline unfortunately (especially when we factor in global financial situation in late 2000s and the current one too)

Sangria makes a good point too that a number of the graphs (particularly figure 3) are angled to show the net effect to those at the richest end of the scale (and naturally, those are grotesquely huge with little hope of that being dented and inequality in this country and globally is vast) - however in the context of this discussion about Labour government's influence on life (/living standards etc) over that period doesn't appear. Seeing the effect on lets say the lowest decile, as opposed to the top percentile, might better demonstrate the influence labour government had in their time. Also some kind of median (like the middle ten percent) would help with that too.

Anyway, I'm rambling now - but just trying to apply some caution in terms of data analysis with regards to interpretation of those graphs on their own and the risk of over extrapolation. I am fully on board with your concerns with inequality though, and with the painful lack of progress we are seeing.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:30:03 pm
I suggest people look at the 12 graphs I posted.  Inequality increased markedly in the early 80s, and hasn't really dropped since.  There are many ways of measuring inequality, as shown in the figures.

As always, the data does not lie.

I've never been able to understand or interpret graphs or data so for us thickos can you explain how inequality has changed or not changed and maybe the reasons why please.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:34:23 pm
Again, sorry to ask this, I don't know much about this situation you're mentioning here, but 'who' told 'him' and who is it and is there any proof of any of this?

From what I've read, isn't this part of measures implemented by Momentum?

Genuinally asking as you seem to be 'in the know' - if it's as clear and the evidence is all there, then it seems odd you don't want to publish it?

Im struggling to quote on here or Id post some things to show what I mean and another thing I know that people in the community long standing labour activists and supporters are being stopped from going on the long list to represent there areas with no dialogue or reasoning given they know why tho its a because of a four letter word starting with the letter L
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 04:05:22 pm
If you care about the working class and the most vulnerable people in this country, then I would implore you to vote in whichever way helps to stop the Tories from retaining power. It wont solve all of the problems we are facing right now, but its a choice between that and letting those problems worsen, possibly beyond all repair.

Who knows mate I might do I hate the tories but I also despise what labour has become and what there doing to loads of good people I also dont think theyll enact the changes that we need in this country to make things fairer
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 04:17:41 pm
Head of to the The Greens

Im thinking of doing just that at least theyve backed the EiE campaign no other party has youd think labour would be all for it but nope they sit on the sidelines whilst workers and unions have to stand up for themselves me included labour a party of the workers my arse
Re: Labour Thread
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Cali on Today at 08:22:01 am
Im thinking of doing just that at least theyve backed the EiE campaign no other party has youd think labour would be all for it but nope they sit on the sidelines whilst workers and unions have to stand up for themselves me included labour a party of the workers my arse
My hope is that the traditional Labour wing make themselves heard once Starmer's Labour gain power.  Once in power they can gradually shift to the left and build stronger relationships with the unions again.

I might be wrong but the ERG weren't really a thing to the vast majority of people in 2010.  Cameron and Osborne got to power on really bland centrist policies and by not being the party that had illegally invaded Iraq or been caught up in a global financial crisis.  I remember a lot of traditional Tories being really underwhelemed by Cameron and his policies.

There's parallels now with much of Labour's popularity being for things they've not done (all of Johnson's scandals, being caught up in a global energy crisis etc.) rather than for the things they're promising to do.

My main scepticism though is that there's no threat to the left of Labour.  I think the Tories would have encamped on the centre and centre-right ground but UKIP forced their hand to the extent they largely swallowed up UKIP.  The Lib Dems could be that leftist party but they seem obsessed with squeezing into the slither of centre ground between Labour and the Tories.  Maybe the Green party will marry their environmental policies with socialist policies to capture the imagination of the electorate.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:11:44 am
My hope is that the traditional Labour wing make themselves heard once Starmer's Labour gain power.  Once in power they can gradually shift to the left and build stronger relationships with the unions again.

I might be wrong but the ERG weren't really a thing to the vast majority of people in 2010.  Cameron and Osborne got to power on really bland centrist policies and by not being the party that had illegally invaded Iraq or been caught up in a global financial crisis.  I remember a lot of traditional Tories being really underwhelemed by Cameron and his policies.

There's parallels now with much of Labour's popularity being for things they've not done (all of Johnson's scandals, being caught up in a global energy crisis etc.) rather than for the things they're promising to do.

My main scepticism though is that there's no threat to the left of Labour.  I think the Tories would have encamped on the centre and centre-right ground but UKIP forced their hand to the extent they largely swallowed up UKIP.  The Lib Dems could be that leftist party but they seem obsessed with squeezing into the slither of centre ground between Labour and the Tories.  Maybe the Green party will marry their environmental policies with socialist policies to capture the imagination of the electorate.


There's been a hope for a long while that Labour learn to play the election game - focus pronouncements on popular policy whilst hiding any 'scary' policy (ie, policy that the RWM can whip-up hysteria about) behind deliberately broad and carefully-worded policy aims. But if that's to be the case, then Starmer and Reeves aren't very good players, as they've unambiguously ruled-out things like joining the single market and Customs Union, and nationalising utilities. They didn't need to do that and so, if the aim to 'make Brexit work', for instance, then ruling those two out (which create the biggest barriers to getting  Brexit that actually works - a BINO-type arrangement) severely limits their ability to formulate a workable Brexit.

I also hoped that New Labour, once in power, would drop some of it's right-of-centre approach. I remember a 'heated debate' in a regional meeting of my union rep peers, in what would have been about 1996, with me and others arguing that Labour wouldn't really stick to this crap, and some older/wiser heads arguing that they would. Sadly, they were right.

----

Also, the Green already marry envirinmentalism with socialism in their policies. I don't go for their 'hair shirt' levels of environmentalism, but love their other policies, which are usually very leftist.

Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:11:44 am
My hope is that the traditional Labour wing make themselves heard once Starmer's Labour gain power.  Once in power they can gradually shift to the left and build stronger relationships with the unions again.

I might be wrong but the ERG weren't really a thing to the vast majority of people in 2010.  Cameron and Osborne got to power on really bland centrist policies and by not being the party that had illegally invaded Iraq or been caught up in a global financial crisis.  I remember a lot of traditional Tories being really underwhelemed by Cameron and his policies.

There's parallels now with much of Labour's popularity being for things they've not done (all of Johnson's scandals, being caught up in a global energy crisis etc.) rather than for the things they're promising to do.

My main scepticism though is that there's no threat to the left of Labour.  I think the Tories would have encamped on the centre and centre-right ground but UKIP forced their hand to the extent they largely swallowed up UKIP.  The Lib Dems could be that leftist party but they seem obsessed with squeezing into the slither of centre ground between Labour and the Tories.  Maybe the Green party will marry their environmental policies with socialist policies to capture the imagination of the electorate.

That's an interesting post. I agree with its thrust if not all its detail.

The problem with the idea of "traditional Labour" is that no one really knows what it is meant to be any more. Traditional Labour to me means the big blue-collar unions, particularly in manufacturing, that formed the Labour party and propelled it right through until the mid-1980s. That would be the Coal-miners, the Steel-workers and the Metal unions generally, the Textile unions, the Shipbuilding unions, the Engineers, the Dockers. The miners alone at one time had a million men affiliated to the Labour party. But they are all gone now. Of 'traditional Labour' there is only really the railway unions left. This makes any idea of "returning to Attlee" or "going back to Nye Bevan" or "rediscovering old-style socialism" sort of meaningless. There simply isn't the material basis for doing this any more. It always amazes me that modern Marxists, with their materialist understanding of history, somehow miss this obvious point when they berate Labour.

I agree with you that it would be a good thing if Labour had a left-wing ginger group outside the party, able sometimes to set the wider political weather (much as UKIP did for the Tories). I keep asking on these pages whether those people who left the Labour party would like Corbyn or someone like that to establish such a group. They never answer, preferring the indulgence I suppose of calling themselves "politically homeless". It's much easier, after all, to complain about being evicted from the house (no matter how horrible that house is) than build your own house (no matter how wonderful that house would be).  So I will answer for them.

It won't happen. There have been millions of Far-Left wings groups and groupuscles, but they never set the weather because no one liked them. The Labour party has never felt challenged by any political party to its Left - except briefly in the East End of London where the Jewish population turned to the Communist party in the late 30s (a reaction to Mosley marching his Blackshirts in) and during the war. But outside little bits of the Scottish and South Wales coalfields the Communist Party in this country was an enormous failure. Strong in Germany, Italy, and France, but pathetically weak in Britain.

I think Corbyn and people like him on the Far Left know this history which is why they don't do the obvious thing and follow their instincts, leave the Labour party (and its long history of "betraying the working class") and form their own full-blooded Socialist party to Labour's Left.  If they did this people like Nobby (on here) could join them and test his theory that the British people are aching for some strong socialist medicine.

It won't happen unfortunately. Corbyn would rather cling to the thing he detests so much, constantly join the Tories in the lobbies to register his disgust at a Labour government, and keep picking up his salary cheque year after year. We'll have to look the Greens instead to poke our conscience.

As for those members who left the Labour party because it came down too hard on anti-semitism, what can you say? Nothing really. It speaks for itself. They're better out than in.
