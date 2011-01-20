My hope is that the traditional Labour wing make themselves heard once Starmer's Labour gain power. Once in power they can gradually shift to the left and build stronger relationships with the unions again.



I might be wrong but the ERG weren't really a thing to the vast majority of people in 2010. Cameron and Osborne got to power on really bland centrist policies and by not being the party that had illegally invaded Iraq or been caught up in a global financial crisis. I remember a lot of traditional Tories being really underwhelemed by Cameron and his policies.



There's parallels now with much of Labour's popularity being for things they've not done (all of Johnson's scandals, being caught up in a global energy crisis etc.) rather than for the things they're promising to do.



My main scepticism though is that there's no threat to the left of Labour. I think the Tories would have encamped on the centre and centre-right ground but UKIP forced their hand to the extent they largely swallowed up UKIP. The Lib Dems could be that leftist party but they seem obsessed with squeezing into the slither of centre ground between Labour and the Tories. Maybe the Green party will marry their environmental policies with socialist policies to capture the imagination of the electorate.



That's an interesting post. I agree with its thrust if not all its detail.The problem with the idea of "traditional Labour" is that no one really knows what it is meant to be any more. Traditional Labour to me means the big blue-collar unions, particularly in manufacturing, that formed the Labour party and propelled it right through until the mid-1980s. That would be the Coal-miners, the Steel-workers and the Metal unions generally, the Textile unions, the Shipbuilding unions, the Engineers, the Dockers. The miners alone at one time had a million men affiliated to the Labour party. But they are all gone now. Of 'traditional Labour' there is only really the railway unions left. This makes any idea of "returning to Attlee" or "going back to Nye Bevan" or "rediscovering old-style socialism" sort of meaningless. There simply isn't the material basis for doing this any more. It always amazes me that modern Marxists, with their materialist understanding of history, somehow miss this obvious point when they berate Labour.I agree with you that it would be a good thing if Labour had a left-wing ginger group outside the party, able sometimes to set the wider political weather (much as UKIP did for the Tories). I keep asking on these pages whether those people who left the Labour party would like Corbyn or someone like that to establish such a group. They never answer, preferring the indulgence I suppose of calling themselves "politically homeless". It's much easier, after all, to complain about being evicted from the house (no matter how horrible that house is) than build your own house (no matter how wonderful that house would be). So I will answer for them.It won't happen. There have been millions of Far-Left wings groups and groupuscles, but they never set the weather because no one liked them. The Labour party has never felt challenged by any political party to its Left - except briefly in the East End of London where the Jewish population turned to the Communist party in the late 30s (a reaction to Mosley marching his Blackshirts in) and during the war. But outside little bits of the Scottish and South Wales coalfields the Communist Party in this country was an enormous failure. Strong in Germany, Italy, and France, but pathetically weak in Britain.I think Corbyn and people like him on the Far Left know this history which is why they don't do the obvious thing and follow their instincts, leave the Labour party (and its long history of "betraying the working class") and form their own full-blooded Socialist party to Labour's Left. If they did this people like Nobby (on here) could join them and test his theory that the British people are aching for some strong socialist medicine.It won't happen unfortunately. Corbyn would rather cling to the thing he detests so much, constantly join the Tories in the lobbies to register his disgust at a Labour government, and keep picking up his salary cheque year after year. We'll have to look the Greens instead to poke our conscience.As for those members who left the Labour party because it came down too hard on anti-semitism, what can you say? Nothing really. It speaks for itself. They're better out than in.