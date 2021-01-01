This is 9 months old, but worth revisiting. Bernard Jenkins in particular epitomises the mindset of Tory grandees and their attitude to grifting.



Brilliant - really interesting cheers.Talking about Select Committees, thought this one was really interesting tooMick Lynch is amazing - imagine if he'd been in charge of the Labour Party instead of Corbyn at that time - I think he might have actually stood a chance of progressing the 'left vote' while uniting the party - instead of ending up with a fractured entity that seems to be at war most of the time (I think Yorky addressing that was interesting - some clarity - yeah, if people want to go and form their own party and stop fighting then go for it. Makes perfect sense, but something we've all not wanted to say - on both (or every) side)