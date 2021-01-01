« previous next »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:22:29 pm

Meanwhile, Apsana Begum, the first hijabi-wearing MP, has seen the Party machine actively facilitate attempts to deselect her." [/i]

I thought it was odd that "hijabi-wearing" is seen as some kind of positive here - especially at a time when the hijab is being torn off by progressive Iranian women and burnt as a sign of misogyny and oppressive religious bigotry. Still, I suppose key elements of Momentum, and the Trotskyists more generally, have always sort of lined up with the mullahs and the theocrats.

I don't think it is odd at all. I think it is pretty straightforward how in a theocracy a mandated item of religious dress can be a symbol of oppression whilst in a secular democracy the same item of clothing worn out of choice can be a positive expression of religious identity.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:38:18 pm

I ended my membership when Starmer told me he didn't want people like me as members.

I've not joined another party.

Did you keep a copy of the letter? Would you be able to post it on here (Edited of course)
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 03:23:16 pm
I don't think it is odd at all. I think it is pretty straightforward how in a theocracy a mandated item of religious dress can be a symbol of oppression whilst in a secular democracy the same item of clothing worn out of choice can be a positive expression of religious identity.

I bet shes a left wing mp again and a Tory whos defected to labour has been told he doesnt have to face the same process go figure
Quote from: Cali on Today at 03:28:11 pm
I bet shes a left wing mp again and a Tory whos defected to labour has been told he doesnt have to face the same process go figure

Again, sorry to ask this, I don't know much about this situation you're mentioning here, but 'who' told 'him' and who is it and is there any proof of any of this?

From what I've read, isn't this part of measures implemented by Momentum?

Genuinally asking as you seem to be 'in the know' - if it's as clear and the evidence is all there, then it seems odd you don't want to publish it?
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:40:14 pm
Thank you mate, appreciate the good faith correction to my inaccurate claim.

I couldn't remember off the top of my head whether he was put up with Momentum's backing or not, and my googling saw his support for Momentum campaigns and putting on local events for/with them - and I put 2 and 2 together to get 5.

See now you prompted me to look more thoroughly that it was Angela Coleman that Momentum put up (as you said)

I suppose part of my original post can be salvaged, in terms of the Momentum candidate irony, for Apsana Begum's risk of reselection

No worries! And your original post still stands because if you could go back three years and ask Byrne what his thoughts were on reselection at that time, then he would almost certainly have been in agreement with it.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Quote from: Cali on Today at 03:12:28 pm
Id love to get them out too mate but not just for a watered down version of the Tory party and with a liar in charge whos a part of the establishment hell do nothing to leave a lasting legacy for us working class

So you'd rather everyone, including you and yours, suffers for another god knows how many years at the hands of the Tories than vote at all?

Talk about cutting your nose off to spite your face 🤦
Quote from: Cali on Today at 03:12:28 pm
Id love to get them out too mate but not just for a watered down version of the Tory party and with a liar in charge whos a part of the establishment hell do nothing to leave a lasting legacy for us working class

If you care about the working class and the most vulnerable people in this country, then I would implore you to vote in whichever way helps to stop the Tories from retaining power. It wont solve all of the problems we are facing right now, but its a choice between that and letting those problems worsen, possibly beyond all repair.
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:43:54 pm
This is 9 months old, but worth revisiting. Bernard Jenkins in particular epitomises the mindset of Tory grandees and their attitude to grifting.

https://youtu.be/a3O8mwDFo4M


Brilliant - really interesting cheers.

Talking about Select Committees, thought this one was really interesting too

Mick Lynch is amazing - imagine if he'd been in charge of the Labour Party instead of Corbyn at that time - I think he might have actually stood a chance of progressing the 'left vote' while uniting the party - instead of ending up with a fractured entity that seems to be at war most of the time (I think Yorky addressing that was interesting - some clarity - yeah, if people want to go and form their own party and stop fighting then go for it. Makes perfect sense, but something we've all not wanted to say - on both (or every) side)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Asp-dO3OwmE

Quote from: Cali on Today at 03:10:30 pm
Same mate Im politically homeless

Head of to the The Greens
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:04:13 pm
The supreme irony is that the poorest people have always been the hardest to convert to socialism. There were few votes for Labour in the slums. Nor were the "best" socialists found in the pits, the docks and the car factories. There, pragmatism reigned over ideology and bread and butter politics over the destruction of capitalism. It was probably only in the corners of the academy, among university and polytechnic undergraduates that you could find "real" socialism - and its twin sister, a blithe disregard for running things better than the Tories and making things a little bit better for the mass of people. Some "undergraduates" of course remain undergraduates for the rest of their lives. One of them even led the Labour party for a while.

You're not wrong mate.

I grew up in a true blue Tory household with parents and both sets of grandparents being self employed business people. 

My mum was a founder member of the young conservatives in our village, my grandmother canvassed on the streets and door to door at election time.

I hate everything about the Tories.

My husband grew up in a pit village to labour supporting, union member parents.

His dad, brother, uncles and cousins all worked down the pit in South Yorkshire and so would he and all his mates if Thatcher hadn't shut them all the year before.

He's the furthest away from a socialist I've ever known 🤷
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:10:23 pm
Nicely presented.

It's interesting that the highest investment in the NHS took place in the so-called "age of neoliberalism". It was a Labour Government under Tony Blair of course that invested so heavily in public health, but according to some left-wing critics Blair himself was meant to be "a neoliberal". I always understood 'neoliberalism' to be akin to the Victorian 'nightwatchman' state - a laissez faire sort of set up that reduces public spending to the absolute minimum and simply lets private enterprise run everything. Hence the term 'neo-liberalism'. But if your graphs are right more money was spent on the NHS under Blair than it was under Attlee and Wilson. And certainly more than under Gladstone and Disraeli.


How much of that additional investment went straight into the pockets (well, into shell companies located in the Channel Islands or Caymans) of the PFI/PPP providers?

That's the neoliberal agenda.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:27:25 pm
At last! The recognition I deserve. ;D

Whats in a few letters  :wave
