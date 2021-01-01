The supreme irony is that the poorest people have always been the hardest to convert to socialism. There were few votes for Labour in the slums. Nor were the "best" socialists found in the pits, the docks and the car factories. There, pragmatism reigned over ideology and bread and butter politics over the destruction of capitalism. It was probably only in the corners of the academy, among university and polytechnic undergraduates that you could find "real" socialism - and its twin sister, a blithe disregard for running things better than the Tories and making things a little bit better for the mass of people. Some "undergraduates" of course remain undergraduates for the rest of their lives. One of them even led the Labour party for a while.
You're not wrong mate.
I grew up in a true blue Tory household with parents and both sets of grandparents being self employed business people.
My mum was a founder member of the young conservatives in our village, my grandmother canvassed on the streets and door to door at election time.
I hate everything about the Tories.
My husband grew up in a pit village to labour supporting, union member parents.
His dad, brother, uncles and cousins all worked down the pit in South Yorkshire and so would he and all his mates if Thatcher hadn't shut them all the year before.
He's the furthest away from a socialist I've ever known 🤷