If one person is derailing the thread with conspiracy theories without foundation then it is surely easier to suspend them from this thread than closing it when a lot of us want to discuss the party most closely aligned with our city. I hope that's the case.

For those in doubt - if you raise conspiracy theories of things you believe you absolutely do have to provide evidence.



I understand that for a lot of members of the party, they are disappointed in the change of direction of the party. They don't like the new leader, his personal politics, his actions around picket lines and foreign policy, his stance on NATO etc.



That was also true for the rest of us with the prior leader.



I think this thread is a good place to air those grievances and discuss any new rules and policies brought in. I hope this can be done respectfully mindful of the fact that we are all strongly opposed to the Tories remaining in power. If people disagree with you that doesn't make them right-wing, and if you're really proposing this I think you're too far gone to engage with.



Regarding the above accusations of plots and ploys and my namesake - if it is true as it seems that many members left after Corbyn was replaced - and the remaining members in the West Derby CLP etc voted to begin the deselection process, then that is literally democracy in action. If you don't vote, you can't complain. You also can't leave a party and then demand it still follows your own political interests. Also - it is ironic, no, that under the old rules it would have been easier to deselect Mr Byrne.



The Labour party is far more than Jeremy Corbyn. Or Keir Starmer. Whilst leaders are inevitably, intrinsically linked to the party it is important to look at the whole. We don't have a presidential system in this country and it's worth us discussing tactics up and down the land to oust the Tories.



Corbyn is done. Maybe a thread exclusively about him can be reopened and we call argue for and against him. I have certainly had plenty to say in the past myself. It is hard not to fall back into those disagreements. But there is a reason the Prime Minister has now used Corbyn's name as a deflection against Starmer 3 times in 3 PMQs. It fractures the opposition, it distracts from our united vision against the Tories. We have to be better than a clowder of cats being thrown a shiny toy.



Keir Starmer is the leader of the Labour party and will be when we face the next election in 2 years. The party has never polled so highly despite claims it would now die off as members left, and after a catastrophic showing in the last GE. This shit is important. Peoples lives are affected, this Thursday we're going to find out just how much. If you're not onboard with that may I gently suggest using your energy to fight against the Tories any way you can, you don't have to support Labour, but all this conspiracy and wishing for a new leader is a waste of everyone's time. Especially when, in here we could be sharing positive and constructive arguments about the party and how to get them elected.



Put another way, I doubt you'd be in the Premier League thread banging on about how it won't make any difference if Man City beat us to the title because we're all the same. Anyway. Fuck the Tories.







