No its not up to me to provide anything, I know by whats happening in west derby and the Labour Party as a whole theres a purge of anything remotely to the left of centre plus I also have no intention of voting labour ever again I only put them very slightly below the tories and I think talk of a labour landslide are far fetched itll be close between two abhorrent parties Ill probably not vote or vote for an independent not that itll matter as Im in a safe labour seat but here in Liverpool where I also live mate theyve been horrific for us so I want them wiped out as a party altogether and I cant believe your trying to justify him writing in the sun coz as a resident of this city who supports Liverpool no way in hell am I getting behind someone who does



"No its not up to me to provide anything" - well you are claiming something, so as you said it's so widespread and obvious then should be easy to provide that evidence. I think we'd all be interested.I also have no intention of voting labour ever again I only put them very slightly below the tories - well thats your choice. I guess youre of the ilk that if people dont exactly believe what you believe then they are all right-wing. I would also guess that you think centrists are also right wing? If so, thats fine, you can believe what you like, but its not very plausible is it?two abhorrent parties - whats abhorrent about Labour? I think there are quite a few things you can level at the Tories and there is a thread with pages of evidence towards that end.I cant believe your trying to justify him writing in the sun coz as a resident of this city who supports Liverpool no way in hell am I getting behind someone who does" - that's fair enough and I understand it. I said personally I'm against the S*n. Is the Labour Party all about Liverpool or is it a national party?