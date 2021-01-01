No its not up to me to provide anything, I know by whats happening in west derby and the Labour Party as a whole theres a purge of anything remotely to the left of centre plus I also have no intention of voting labour ever again I only put them very slightly below the tories and I think talk of a labour landslide are far fetched itll be close between two abhorrent parties Ill probably not vote or vote for an independent not that itll matter as Im in a safe labour seat but here in Liverpool where I also live mate theyve been horrific for us so I want them wiped out as a party altogether and I cant believe your trying to justify him writing in the sun coz as a resident of this city who supports Liverpool no way in hell am I getting behind someone who does
"No its not up to me to provide anything" - well you are claiming something, so as you said it's so widespread and obvious then should be easy to provide that evidence. I think we'd all be interested.
I also have no intention of voting labour ever again I only put them very slightly below the tories - well thats your choice. I guess youre of the ilk that if people dont exactly believe what you believe then they are all right-wing. I would also guess that you think centrists are also right wing? If so, thats fine, you can believe what you like, but its not very plausible is it?
two abhorrent parties - whats abhorrent about Labour? I think there are quite a few things you can level at the Tories and there is a thread with pages of evidence towards that end.
I cant believe your trying to justify him writing in the sun coz as a resident of this city who supports Liverpool no way in hell am I getting behind someone who does" - that's fair enough and I understand it. I said personally I'm against the S*n. Is the Labour Party all about Liverpool or is it a national party?