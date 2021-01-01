« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 7458 times)

Offline Lusty

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 03:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:57:33 pm
In what way mate?
The Labour party is already a coalition and not a very stable one at that!  The only think keeping the party together is the need to fight elections as one party.

If PR came in I think the Labour party would end up splitting.  This is all true for the Conservatives as well.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 03:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 02:59:43 pm
I'm not so sure about that, everyone assumes it will lead to permanent Lib/Lab coalitions but you could easily see a trade union style 'Lexit' party finding cause with a UKIP style anti-immigration party for example.

I am in favour of PR for what it's worth.


It would allow other parties and viewpoints to emerge and have a voice
Offline killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 03:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:01:28 pm

It would allow other parties and viewpoints to emerge and have a voice

 Do we want that?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 04:16:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:12:56 pm
Do we want that?


Depends what you think of the concept of democracy and where the boundaries lie.


Those voices exist now but are bounded by the 3 main parties.





Offline killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 04:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:16:15 pm

Depends what you think of the concept of democracy and where the boundaries lie.


Those voices exist now but are bounded by the 3 main parties.







Yeah but some are ugly (really ugly) views.
Offline Robinred

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 05:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 02:23:53 pm
I think that bringing in PR would be the end of the Labour Party.  So I can understand why the leader of the Labour party would be against it.  It's the right thing for the country though.Honestly In think this election is too important.  I'm fine with a safety first approach this time around.  It's been 12 years of spectacular destruction by this government and we need to get them out and spend at least one term just putting all the fires out.  After that we can get a bit more imaginative.

Agree entirely. And whichever topic it is that folk wish Starmer was more forthright on, his first objective should never be forgotten - get the Tories out. If that means playing the game, telling little white porkies, not divulging plans for radical reforms (other than those revealed at Party conference) then good; thats been the Tories M.O since time immemorial.

The time for complaining about any Starmer-led governments lack of socialism/radicalism is down the line. Until then hes right to avoid trip wires imho.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 05:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 05:02:21 pm
Agree entirely. And whichever topic it is that folk wish Starmer was more forthright on, his first objective should never be forgotten - get the Tories out. If that means playing the game, telling little white porkies, not divulging plans for radical reforms (other than those revealed at Party conference) then good; thats been the Tories M.O since time immemorial.

The time for complaining about any Starmer-led governments lack of socialism/radicalism is down the line. Until then hes right to avoid trip wires imho.
:thumbup
Offline Machae

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 08:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 05:02:21 pm
Agree entirely. And whichever topic it is that folk wish Starmer was more forthright on, his first objective should never be forgotten - get the Tories out. If that means playing the game, telling little white porkies, not divulging plans for radical reforms (other than those revealed at Party conference) then good; thats been the Tories M.O since time immemorial.

The time for complaining about any Starmer-led governments lack of socialism/radicalism is down the line. Until then hes right to avoid trip wires imho.

Yeah I get that and fully understand that approach, my only fear is that they only last one term and then Tories get in and make things even more difficult to remove.
Online Cali

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 09:47:32 pm »
So what the thoughts on what labour are doing to Ian Byrne ya know there trying to get rid of a good left wing/socialist mp whos well liked and has done loads of good for his constituents for a right wing peice of shit
Online ianburns252

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 10:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 09:47:32 pm
So what the thoughts on what labour are doing to Ian Byrne ya know there trying to get rid of a good left wing/socialist mp whos well liked and has done loads of good for his constituents for a right wing peice of shit

Considering this was triggered by the local branches of the party, not the PLP, it would appear to be local members deciding that he does not represent them.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/liverpool-councillor-challenge-ian-byrne-25378291

I agree with you that by all accounts he has been fantastic local issues, and also has done so much for the Hillsborough campaign but the voices trying to get rid of him are local voices not this imaginary Behemoth lead by Keith that your post portrays it as.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 10:48:13 pm »
Thats bad, hopefully he will get re-selected. 
Offline ljycb

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 11:57:55 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 10:11:05 pm
Considering this was triggered by the local branches of the party, not the PLP, it would appear to be local members deciding that he does not represent them.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/liverpool-councillor-challenge-ian-byrne-25378291

I agree with you that by all accounts he has been fantastic local issues, and also has done so much for the Hillsborough campaign but the voices trying to get rid of him are local voices not this imaginary Behemoth lead by Keith that your post portrays it as.

The problem Ian's facing is that a lot of the local members who supported him in the first instance have left the party since Starmer became leader, so the majority of the local CLP members who get to decide now simply don't like him because of his associations with Corbyn. It may sound like I'm generalising when I say that, but I'm not - I have lived in the West Derby constituency all of my life and have known a lot of these people for a number of years.
Online Cali

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #212 on: Today at 04:57:15 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:57:55 pm
The problem Ian's facing is that a lot of the local members who supported him in the first instance have left the party since Starmer became leader, so the majority of the local CLP members who get to decide now simply don't like him because of his associations with Corbyn. It may sound like I'm generalising when I say that, but I'm not - I have lived in the West Derby constituency all of my life and have known a lot of these people for a number of years.

No only that but when the vote happened loads of people didnt get to vote who wanted to and who should have and guess what they were Ian supporters theres some underhand tactics going on there atm and if you think non of its down to starmer ya know sun writing starmer youve got your head in the sand
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #213 on: Today at 08:18:28 am »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 04:57:15 am
No only that but when the vote happened loads of people didnt get to vote who wanted to and who should have and guess what they were Ian supporters theres some underhand tactics going on there atm and if you think non of its down to starmer ya know sun writing starmer youve got your head in the sand

Down  to you to provide hard evidence then isn't it?

If there is this global conspiracy led by Starmer and you have proof of it then post it here.

What has Starmer writing in the S*n got to do with this?

Personally as a Liverpool fan that lives in Liverpool, I'm completely against the S*n - absolutely. But the Labour Party isn't just about Liverpool - it's a National Party that has to appeal to the National voter base to be elected.

The S*n (Bizarrely) is read by plenty of Labour voters and potential Labour voters. Do you think that it's a good idea to alienate as many people in the UK as you can, or do you think it's a good idea to try and get as many people to vote for Labour as possible and get rid of the Tories?


This shows you which readers voted for which party (from 2015)

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/articles-reports/2015/06/08/general-election-2015-how-britain-really-voted

24% of S*n readers vote Labour. It is possible that the other readers could also be swayed/influenced/persuaded to vote Labour.

An estimated 32.8 million people read the S*n or articles from the S*n out of a country of 68.7M
Online Cali

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #214 on: Today at 08:48:46 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:18:28 am
Down  to you to provide hard evidence then isn't it?

If there is this global conspiracy led by Starmer and you have proof of it then post it here.

What has Starmer writing in the S*n got to do with this?

Personally as a Liverpool fan that lives in Liverpool, I'm completely against the S*n - absolutely. But the Labour Party isn't just about Liverpool - it's a National Party that has to appeal to the National voter base to be elected.

The S*n (Bizarrely) is read by plenty of Labour voters and potential Labour voters. Do you think that it's a good idea to alienate as many people in the UK as you can, or do you think it's a good idea to try and get as many people to vote for Labour as possible and get rid of the Tories?


This shows you which readers voted for which party (from 2015)

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/articles-reports/2015/06/08/general-election-2015-how-britain-really-voted

24% of S*n readers vote Labour. It is possible that the other readers could also be swayed/influenced/persuaded to vote Labour.

An estimated 32.8 million people read the S*n or articles from the S*n out of a country of 68.7M

No its not up to me to provide anything, I know by whats happening in west derby and the Labour Party as a whole theres a purge of anything remotely to the left of centre plus I also have no intention of voting labour ever again I only put them very slightly below the tories and I think talk of a labour landslide are far fetched itll be close between two abhorrent parties Ill probably not vote or vote for an independent not that itll matter as Im in a safe labour seat but here in Liverpool where I also live mate theyve been horrific for us so I want them wiped out as a party altogether and I cant believe your trying to justify him writing in the sun coz as a resident of this city who supports Liverpool no way in hell am I getting behind someone who does
Online reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #215 on: Today at 08:57:33 am »
And this is why I don't believe labour will win the next election despite what the polls might be saying.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #216 on: Today at 09:02:59 am »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 08:48:46 am
No its not up to me to provide anything, I know by whats happening in west derby and the Labour Party as a whole theres a purge of anything remotely to the left of centre plus I also have no intention of voting labour ever again I only put them very slightly below the tories and I think talk of a labour landslide are far fetched itll be close between two abhorrent parties Ill probably not vote or vote for an independent not that itll matter as Im in a safe labour seat but here in Liverpool where I also live mate theyve been horrific for us so I want them wiped out as a party altogether and I cant believe your trying to justify him writing in the sun coz as a resident of this city who supports Liverpool no way in hell am I getting behind someone who does
For some one who has no intention of voting for Labour, it is perhaps surprising that nearly all of your posts on RAWK are about them.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #217 on: Today at 09:08:36 am »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 08:48:46 am
No its not up to me to provide anything, I know by whats happening in west derby and the Labour Party as a whole theres a purge of anything remotely to the left of centre plus I also have no intention of voting labour ever again I only put them very slightly below the tories and I think talk of a labour landslide are far fetched itll be close between two abhorrent parties Ill probably not vote or vote for an independent not that itll matter as Im in a safe labour seat but here in Liverpool where I also live mate theyve been horrific for us so I want them wiped out as a party altogether and I cant believe your trying to justify him writing in the sun coz as a resident of this city who supports Liverpool no way in hell am I getting behind someone who does


"No its not up to me to provide anything" - well you are claiming something, so as you said it's so widespread and obvious then should be easy to provide that evidence. I think we'd all be interested.

I also have no intention of voting labour ever again I only put them very slightly below the tories - well thats your choice. I guess youre of the ilk that if people dont exactly believe what you believe then they are all right-wing. I would also guess that you think centrists are also right wing? If so, thats fine, you can believe what you like, but its not very plausible is it?

two abhorrent parties - whats abhorrent about Labour? I think there are quite a few things you can level at the Tories and there is a thread with pages of evidence towards that end.

I cant believe your trying to justify him writing in the sun coz as a resident of this city who supports Liverpool no way in hell am I getting behind someone who does" - that's fair enough and I understand it. I said personally I'm against the S*n. Is the Labour Party all about Liverpool or is it a national party?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #218 on: Today at 09:23:29 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:02:59 am
For some one who has no intention of voting for Labour, it is perhaps surprising that nearly all of your posts on RAWK are about them.

 ;D
Online Cali

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #219 on: Today at 10:07:16 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:02:59 am
For some one who has no intention of voting for Labour, it is perhaps surprising that nearly all of your posts on RAWK are about them.

So are those posting in the Tory thread gonna vote for them or are you gonna throw the same accusation at them
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #220 on: Today at 10:09:51 am »
Time for an Andy Poll on how long it is till this thread gets closed, again?
Online Cali

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #221 on: Today at 10:12:30 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:08:36 am

"No its not up to me to provide anything" - well you are claiming something, so as you said it's so widespread and obvious then should be easy to provide that evidence. I think we'd all be interested.

I also have no intention of voting labour ever again I only put them very slightly below the tories - well thats your choice. I guess youre of the ilk that if people dont exactly believe what you believe then they are all right-wing. I would also guess that you think centrists are also right wing? If so, thats fine, you can believe what you like, but its not very plausible is it?

two abhorrent parties - whats abhorrent about Labour? I think there are quite a few things you can level at the Tories and there is a thread with pages of evidence towards that end.

I cant believe your trying to justify him writing in the sun coz as a resident of this city who supports Liverpool no way in hell am I getting behind someone who does" - that's fair enough and I understand it. I said personally I'm against the S*n. Is the Labour Party all about Liverpool or is it a national party?

Im not a private investigator/lawyer etc its a footy forum and Im either offering my opinion or its things Ive heard which when you join the dots it all makes sense. to be honest I think the Labour Party needs to split as it was the same but the opposite way round under corbyn only difference is he was actually going to make the majority of the countries lives better as it is labour has a right winger in charge who is part of the establishment they dont care about us working class there job is to keep the status quo and neo liberalism rolling on for a few more years so the richest can carry on getting richer while the rest of us struggle.
Online Cali

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #222 on: Today at 10:14:08 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:57:33 am
And this is why I don't believe labour will win the next election despite what the polls might be saying.

I think itll be a hung parliament but who knows now there joining with the tories in Scotland to try to get rid of the snp still think theyll struggle for a majority and itll only be with the Lib Dems or or someone how they get into power
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #223 on: Today at 10:16:07 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:18:28 am
Down  to you to provide hard evidence then isn't it?

If there is this global conspiracy led by Starmer and you have proof of it then post it here.



Not sure why you're talking about conspiracys

Its widely accepted that memnbership  grew when Corbyn took
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2016/jul/08/jeremy-corbyn-stands-defiant-after-labour-membership-surge

and then dropped when Starmer took over/Corbyn left
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/rachel-reeves-says-losing-labour-members-is-a-good-thing-as-party-shakes-corbynite-past-308797/

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #224 on: Today at 10:18:36 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:16:07 am
Not sure why you're talking about conspiracys

Its widely accepted that memnbership  grew when Corbyn took
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2016/jul/08/jeremy-corbyn-stands-defiant-after-labour-membership-surge

and then dropped when Starmer took over/Corbyn left
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/rachel-reeves-says-losing-labour-members-is-a-good-thing-as-party-shakes-corbynite-past-308797/

 Urious as to where all those departed members went. For people who are wrapped up in politics you would assume they have found another party?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #225 on: Today at 10:26:50 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:18:36 am
Urious as to where all those departed members went. For people who are wrapped up in politics you would assume they have found another party?

No idea mate, Maybe they arent interested in parties near the centre ground.  I was just helping Andy in his search for evidence

Hows the Chester by election shaping up, we should hold that right?

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #226 on: Today at 10:27:37 am »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 10:12:30 am
Im not a private investigator/lawyer etc its a footy forum and Im either offering my opinion or its things Ive heard which when you join the dots it all makes sense. to be honest I think the Labour Party needs to split as it was the same but the opposite way round under corbyn only difference is he was actually going to make the majority of the countries lives better as it is labour has a right winger in charge who is part of the establishment they dont care about us working class there job is to keep the status quo and neo liberalism rolling on for a few more years so the richest can carry on getting richer while the rest of us struggle.

Have you any evidence whatsoever that Starmer is a 'right-winger'

Again, should be easy for you to provide as you seem very confident that this is the case.

From the work he's done in his professional career, his upbringing, background and private life and from the way he's been involved in the Labour Party, it seems clear to me that he's a left-leaning centrist.

How you get from that to 'right-winger' is something that doesn't seem to tally up**


**Again - as I suggested before, perhaps you see anyone that isn't 'very left' as automatically 'right wing' - which would explain your stance..?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #227 on: Today at 10:30:20 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:16:07 am
Not sure why you're talking about conspiracys

Its widely accepted that memnbership  grew when Corbyn took
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2016/jul/08/jeremy-corbyn-stands-defiant-after-labour-membership-surge

and then dropped when Starmer took over/Corbyn left
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/rachel-reeves-says-losing-labour-members-is-a-good-thing-as-party-shakes-corbynite-past-308797/



I might be a bit thick, but what has the membership got to do with the purge apparantly enacted by Starmer?

I think quite a few people (Rightfully) gave Corbyn loads of credit for mobilising and engaging and recruiting people to the cause. These people appeared to care more about Corbyn than the Labour Party and have since departed.


Personally, I'm sick of 'Personality Politics' - I don't want to be 'enthused' about a leader of the Party. I want someone to do a good job, challenge the Tories and get the country back to where it was before the Tories wrecked it. That's a long, long battle and personality alone would never cut it IMHO.
