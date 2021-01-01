So what the thoughts on what labour are doing to Ian Byrne ya know there trying to get rid of a good left wing/socialist mp whos well liked and has done loads of good for his constituents for a right wing peice of shit



Considering this was triggered by the local branches of the party, not the PLP, it would appear to be local members deciding that he does not represent them.I agree with you that by all accounts he has been fantastic local issues, and also has done so much for the Hillsborough campaign but the voices trying to get rid of him are local voices not this imaginary Behemoth lead by Keith that your post portrays it as.