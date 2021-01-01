I think that bringing in PR would be the end of the Labour Party. So I can understand why the leader of the Labour party would be against it. It's the right thing for the country though.Honestly In think this election is too important. I'm fine with a safety first approach this time around. It's been 12 years of spectacular destruction by this government and we need to get them out and spend at least one term just putting all the fires out. After that we can get a bit more imaginative.
Agree entirely. And whichever topic it is that folk wish Starmer was more forthright on, his first objective should never be forgotten - get the Tories out. If that means playing the game, telling little white porkies, not divulging plans for radical reforms (other than those revealed at Party conference) then good; thats been the Tories M.O since time immemorial.
The time for complaining about any Starmer-led governments lack of socialism/radicalism is down the line. Until then hes right to avoid trip wires imho.