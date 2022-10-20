It's depressing how may people are still absolute meh over Starmer and don't consider him PM material at all. They don't find him very inspiring.



I'm only guessing, but considering his background in law, rather than lead the witness he's allowed the defendant to incriminate themselves. Labour seem to have become adept at laying quiet, subtle little traps for the Tories to fall into, but they're so subtle most voters don't seem to realise them for what they are.



I could just be seeing smoke and mirrors though.



Am not sure if inspiring is the most important quality we should value if we want real change for the good. am certain millions felt inspired when Frottage made his Brexit speeches, same with Johnson and others, we should look for more important things when judging our leaders.Their intentions, vision and foresight, how they want to change this country for the better.Starmer gave a brilliant speech to the TUC the other day, went down well.As a life long trade unionist it was refreshing to hear a leader who gets it.How to fight and win rather than repeating the same old mistakes.Ive wondered why the unions decided to form the Labour party, the idea they formed them to back them by standing on picket lines is ridicules. they realised the protests and strikes only do so much, laws have to be changed to protect unions and workers, fighting a stacked system was impossible, they desperately needed to get people into Parliament to change the laws to protect us all.That lesson has been lost. it was brilliant to hear Starmer making the point to the TUC which was received well.Extracts from his speech.Its what both of us fight for  party and movement.But we must fight in different waysMust accept that when it comes to delivering for working people, we have different jobs.I support the right to strike  unequivocally.I understand its always a last resort.The Tory idea that working people give up their wages lightlyIn the worst cost-of-living crisis for a centuryIs completely unserious about the pain people feel right now.Youre representing the democratic choice of your members.Youre doing your job.I respect that.But my job is different.The single most important thing I can do for working people is to make sure we win the next election and get a Labour Government.ow we create a modern industrial strategy together.None of this happens unless Labour is in powerSo I will never be ashamed to say my Labour Party wants to increase worker power in our economy.But nor will I apologise for approaching questions on industrial action as a potential Labour government.The Labour Party is not doing its job when its in opposition.And I will not let this era of Tory chaosStagnationAttacks on working peopleGo on any longer.So we will strengthen the role of trade unions in our society .An economy that is strong for working people, cannot weaken the institutions that give working people strength.And it cannot be built on insecure foundationsSecurity at work is the bedrock for aspiration and opportunityFor giving people the confidence to get on.Nobody does their best work if theyre wracked with fear about the future.If their contract gives them no protection to stand up for their rights at work.Or if a proper safety net doesnt support them in times of sickness and poor healthThats what Labours New Deal for Working People is aboutThats why well end fire and rehireban zero-hour contractsextend parental leavestrengthen flexible workingbetter protections for pregnant womenmandatory reporting on ethnicity pay gapsstatutory sick pay for alla single worker statusno more one-sided flexibilityAs far as Im concerned, thats not just a list of rightsIts a statement of intent on social justice