Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 06:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:23:40 pm
It's depressing how may people are still absolute meh over Starmer and don't consider him PM material at all. They don't find him very inspiring. :(

I'm only guessing, but considering his background in law, rather than lead the witness he's allowed the defendant to incriminate themselves. Labour seem to have become adept at laying quiet, subtle little traps for the Tories to fall into, but they're so subtle most voters don't seem to realise them for what they are.

I could just be seeing smoke and mirrors though.
Am not sure if inspiring is the most important quality we should value if we want real change for the good. am certain millions felt inspired when Frottage made his Brexit speeches, same with Johnson and others,  we should look for more important things when judging our leaders.
Their intentions, vision and foresight, how they want to change this country for the better.
Starmer gave a brilliant speech to the TUC the other day, went down well.
As a life long trade unionist it was refreshing to hear a leader who gets it.
How to fight and win rather than repeating the same old mistakes.
Ive wondered why the unions decided to form the Labour party, the idea they formed them to back them by standing on picket lines is ridicules. they realised the protests and strikes only do so much, laws have to be changed to protect unions and workers, fighting a stacked system was impossible, they desperately needed to get people into Parliament to change the laws to protect us all.
That lesson has been lost. it was brilliant to hear Starmer making the point to the TUC which was received well.

Extracts from his speech.

Its what both of us fight for  party and movement.

But we must fight in different ways

Must accept that when it comes to delivering for working people, we have different jobs.

I support the right to strike  unequivocally.

I understand its always a last resort.

The Tory idea that working people give up their wages lightly

In the worst cost-of-living crisis for a century

Is completely unserious about the pain people feel right now.

Youre representing the democratic choice of your members.

Youre doing your job.

I respect that.

But my job is different.

The single most important thing I can do for working people is to make sure we win the next election and get a Labour Government.
ow we create a modern industrial strategy together.

None of this happens unless Labour is in power

So I will never be ashamed to say my Labour Party wants to increase worker power in our economy.

But nor will I apologise for approaching questions on industrial action as a potential Labour government.

The Labour Party is not doing its job when its in opposition.

And I will not let this era of Tory chaos

Stagnation

Attacks on working people

Go on any longer.

This cannot be a re-run of the 1980s

Thats what they want.


So we will strengthen the role of trade unions in our society .

An economy that is strong for working people, cannot weaken the institutions that give working people strength.

And it cannot be built on insecure foundations

Security at work is the bedrock for aspiration and opportunity

For giving people the confidence to get on.

Nobody does their best work if theyre wracked with fear about the future.

If their contract gives them no protection to stand up for their rights at work. 

Or if a proper safety net doesnt support them in times of sickness and poor health

Thats what Labours New Deal for Working People is about

Thats why well end fire and rehire

ban zero-hour contracts

extend parental leave

strengthen flexible working

better protections for pregnant women

mandatory reporting on ethnicity pay gaps

statutory sick pay for all

a single worker status

no more one-sided flexibility

As far as Im concerned, thats not just a list of rights

Its a statement of intent on social justice








Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 06:44:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:22:53 pm
I suppose that could happen but that's exactly what I meant about he's not screaming and shouting everything from the rooftops.

As far as I'm aware he's not said he'll allow things to continue and as much as that's not inspiring he'd very quickly turn people against voting labour if he was a shouty 70s shop steward type activist.

He can't and shouldn't be making promises he either can't keep or has no intention of doing as that gains nothing but disappointment.


He's broken many of the pledges he set out in his leadership campaign. These weren't radical things, just basic aspects of centre-leftism (or what used to be centre-leftism). I agree that he shouldn't tying himself to unachievable commitments, but by ruling out too much, it's also tying.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 06:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:44:45 pm

He's broken many of the pledges he set out in his leadership campaign. These weren't radical things, just basic aspects of centre-leftism (or what used to be centre-leftism). I agree that he shouldn't tying himself to unachievable commitments, but by ruling out too much, it's also tying.

I didn't follow any of the campaign so I've no idea what promises any of them made.  Having said that I don't know how these things work so I'm guessing they were things he'd promised to change within the party itself as how can he have changed policy if he's not the PM?

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 06:58:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:56:05 pm
I didn't follow any of the campaign so I've no idea what promises any of them made.   


https://www.clpd.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Keir-Starmers-10-Pledges.pdf

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:59:53 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 07:20:21 pm »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 07:31:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:20:21 pm
Ok so which isn't he now doing?
Well quite
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 09:45:34 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:20:21 pm
Ok so which isn't he now doing?

Completely or in part (each pledge is made up of different aspects, some easy and some less so):

1 - Both Dodds and Reeves have categorically ruled out taxing high earners more

2 - He's pivoted against scrapping Tuition Fees

4 - He's ruled out imposing sanctions on the Apartheid state of Israel that denies millions of Palestinian Arabs basic human rights and a right to returnbafter bring ethnically cleansed

5 - He's ruled out re-nationalising the utilities

6 - He's ruled out rejoining the Single Market

8 - He's ruled out giving Scotland and Wales more devolved powers saying we cant have four nations pulling in different directions.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:45:34 pm
Completely or in part (each pledge is made up of different aspects, some easy and some less so):

1 - Both Dodds and Reeves have categorically ruled out taxing high earners more
I havent seen this, I would be interested to.  I know that they have talked about stopping tax avoidance etc
2 - He's pivoted against scrapping Tuition Fees
He's said he supports scrapping them. But in reality, its enormously expensive and benefits the middle classes most of all. Hardly a priority for government I would suggest. So, you can support scrapping them without it being practically the right thing to do given other priorities
4 - He's ruled out imposing sanctions on the Apartheid state of Israel that denies millions of Palestinian Arabs basic human rights and a right to returnbafter bring ethnically cleansed
He makes no mention of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict in any of his commitments, so big shocknot.
5 - He's ruled out re-nationalising the utilities
again, hes said he supports it.  Hes announced building a nationalised power company.  But once again, you can support it and it not be a finically possible act, or even a high priority
6 - He's ruled out rejoining the Single Market
Again, this isnt something he mentions in his commitments
8 - He's ruled out giving Scotland and Wales more devolved powers saying we cant have four nations pulling in different directions.
Push power, wealth and opportunity away from white hall.  Well yes, theyve or used that.  But theyve also been quite clear that labour is a unionist party (which shouldnt be a shock to anyone as it has been since day one.


Personally I dont think people read his commitments very clearly or actually thought about what the words might actually meant.

For me, hes been pretty consistent in doing what hes said.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 10:52:02 pm »
Starmer's work, background and relevant interests far outstrip anyone for the top job in the UK imo, the team around him seem sharp and competent. They will do an excellent job if you get them their shot and leave them to it. The Tories aren't a comparison, they simply don't govern, there's nothing to assess with. It's a failure of the system that it lets in those creatures more interested in the drama, debating, and sitting in hallowed seats preening themselves rather than actually doing the job they're paid to do properly. The Labour side just need to get through.



Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 11:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:45:34 pm
Completely or in part (each pledge is made up of different aspects, some easy and some less so):

1 - Both Dodds and Reeves have categorically ruled out taxing high earners more

2 - He's pivoted against scrapping Tuition Fees

4 - He's ruled out imposing sanctions on the Apartheid state of Israel that denies millions of Palestinian Arabs basic human rights and a right to returnbafter bring ethnically cleansed

5 - He's ruled out re-nationalising the utilities

6 - He's ruled out rejoining the Single Market

8 - He's ruled out giving Scotland and Wales more devolved powers saying we cant have four nations pulling in different directions.


This says more about your wishful thinking than Starmer's objective pledges. You seem to have read all your own desires into what he said. That's maybe why you think he let you down?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #130 on: Today at 12:43:41 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:08:21 pm
"Done the decent thing" is just an expression relating to him fully resigning. Thought SHP's post made that clear, and wasn't at all trying to justify his actions in relation to the events in question.
If you read back what I said you'll find that I interpreted SHP's post exactly that way
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #131 on: Today at 12:50:40 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:45:34 pm
Completely or in part (each pledge is made up of different aspects, some easy and some less so):

1 - Both Dodds and Reeves have categorically ruled out taxing high earners more

2 - He's pivoted against scrapping Tuition Fees

4 - He's ruled out imposing sanctions on the Apartheid state of Israel that denies millions of Palestinian Arabs basic human rights and a right to returnbafter bring ethnically cleansed

5 - He's ruled out re-nationalising the utilities

6 - He's ruled out rejoining the Single Market

8 - He's ruled out giving Scotland and Wales more devolved powers saying we cant have four nations pulling in different directions.

I hadn't realised they'd already put together an election manifesto so I wasn't aware of any of this but I'd have thought the right wing media would have been all over it if they had in an attempt to deflect away from the Tory meltdown that's been going on.

Although Tepid and Yorky's responses seem far more plausible 👍
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #132 on: Today at 12:59:54 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:50:40 am
I hadn't realised they'd already put together an election manifesto so I wasn't aware of any of this but I'd have thought the right wing media would have been all over it if they had in an attempt to deflect away from the Tory meltdown that's been going on.

Although Tepid and Yorky's responses seem far more plausible 👍

Thats not his election manifesto Debs, it's his leadership one.  Election one will get released when an election gets announced. 
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:05:39 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:59:54 am
Thats not his election manifesto Debs, it's his leadership one.  Election one will get released when an election gets announced.

Sorry mate you've lost me. 

Those promises are surely what he'd do if he became PM as he can't possibly implement them without being in government?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:39:32 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:05:39 am
Sorry mate you've lost me. 

Those promises are surely what he'd do if he became PM as he can't possibly implement them without being in government?
Those are a couple of years old, and very much politics for the party as opposed to the country.

The party has said the situation has changed earlier in the summer, on account of the financial situation (around the time Liz Truss was promoting her economic extremism, in the tory leadership campaign). Just found details here:

https://labourlist.org/2022/07/starmer-on-ten-leadership-pledges-the-financial-situation-has-changed/

There's not been an election manifesto yet because there's no election called as it stands. You're right though that it's oddly premature to be judging Starmer's performance on them, given he's currently out of power.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #135 on: Today at 02:05:08 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:39:32 am
Those are a couple of years old, and very much politics for the party as opposed to the country.

The party has said the situation has changed earlier in the summer, on account of the financial situation (around the time Liz Truss was promoting her economic extremism, in the tory leadership campaign). Just found details here:

https://labourlist.org/2022/07/starmer-on-ten-leadership-pledges-the-financial-situation-has-changed/

There's not been an election manifesto yet because there's no election called as it stands. You're right though that it's oddly premature to be judging Starmer's performance on them, given he's currently out of power.
Yeah, Jess Philips was talking about the situation we face on QT last night, if you would of asked her what she/Labour will do 5 weeks ago then she would have given a completely different answer, she would have said safe havens everywhere for victims of Domestic and child abuse, she can't make that promise now after what Liz Truss has done to the economy, nobody has a clue on the state of the economy. nobody has a clue what the economy will be like when Labour take over. made me think. people would have been accusing Philips of breaking her promises if they had just judged her on what she would have said 5 weeks ago and what she actually trys to do when Labour hopefully win power.
I think this should really go without saying, all bets are off, we have to see what things are like when we know the economic situation of the country.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #136 on: Today at 04:01:09 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 20, 2022, 07:22:12 pm
Yeah, Id be on the other side of the fence form you on that I think

But to be honest, it does neither side any good.

fuck the toriesthats my mantra

Well it didn't take long for the nasty sh*t. Let's see if we're on the same side of the fence...#more in common 
T'other day Rachel Reeves The Lady who sits to Sir Kiers Right...obviously ( not to be confused with the lady who sit's to his Left, who btw is looking a bit pissed since her boyfriend got ditched by TLP)
Appeared to be channelling Frottage with her comments about assylum seekers and how the Tory's need to speed up the deportations...
I don't condone Tory policies on assylum seekers so obviously I don't think they should speed up the deportations either.
Needless to say I dont agree with her blowing dog whistles either.
What are your thoughts on the matter ?
