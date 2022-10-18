The question is, Why do people who would benefit from a Labour government turn on them, why do they vote Tory, why do they become apathetic and stop at home on election day.

We've covered the" they are all the same" "They are all in it for themselves" cynical ignorant opinion that results in many people not bothering to vote thinking Labour are no different than the Torys, in other words it doesn't matter who's in power we still get shafted.

They must have short memory's considering what we went through from 79-1997 and how all these things improved after Labour came to power. so are they right to hold these opinions or do they not take a blind bit of notice of politics, politics is a blur to these people. they don't know what Labour did when they came to power, if they don't know what Labour did in power then there's the answer on why they think Labour did nothing for them. this is something Labour should learn from, Trump+Johnson never stopped boasting about all their so called world beating policys, people were impressed by it. the answer is Labour have to do the same when they get into power, don't just pass good policys that help people and then expect people to remember who brought them in, brag about them non stop till voters don't forget.

The idea that many voters form opinions based on their knowledge of politics is simply not true.

Voters are given opinions by others, the Torys, the media, friends.

Labour lost the 2015 election because of debt, Cameron argued we cant leave this debt for our children and g/children to pay off. voters were really angry with Labour over this debt, I remember Miliband being torn into by some really angry voters. the Torys won that election yet the Torys nearly doubled that national debt in a few yrs, nobody was bothered about it in 2017+2019, why weren't those same people who were angry with Labour not angry with the Torys in the following elections, the Torys and the media ignored it, nobody was telling those voters to get angry. nobody gave them a opinion on debt so it wasn't as issue.

The EU referendum was another good example of ignorant people turning on people who try to protect their living standards and their legal protection + standards at work.

The Red wall voters were in clusters. whole communities talking shite to each other. propaganda wins among lazy ignorance and apathy. the EU never did nothing for us many said, the evidence proved otherwise, we are back to the same point.

Many are given opinions as they pay no attention to politics, this is not about arguing the EU ignored them or let them down, all that mattered little as many didn't know what the EU had done to improve their lives in the first place. the same applies to Labour, if people didn't notice what the EU+Labour did to improve their lives then arguing they should have done more doesn't really stand up. would these people have even noticed if they had done more. hard to claim they would considering they didn't even know what they had actually done to improve their lives.



Wining elections isn't all about your past record while in power, it's not all about passing policy's that make lives worse or better and expecting to be voted back in all the time, if that was true then a Tory Majority government would be rare.

Politics is about bringing in credible intelligent leaders and MPs who win the arguments. I wish that wasn't the case but that's what it boils down too.



The Red wall voters are a new generation, people who grew up with parents voting Labour blindly, they took delight in telling us they had had enough of the same old fashioned opinions, fair enough but they were still ignorant, they didn't know who their friends and enemy were.

