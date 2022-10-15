Are you calling Gordon Brown a Tory? Really? He was behind more policies that distributed wealth and funded more public services than any member of Momentum ever has or is ever likely to. As was Tony Blair for that matter.
I wonder how many people who complain about "Tory-lite" New Labour politics are rather more upset about people disagreeing with them in a Labour Party meeting and having their noses put out of joint, than the fact that ordinary people are having to pay abhominations like the Bedroom Tax.
I'm not a member of the Labour Party.
I can, though, review policy. Brown followed a broadly centre-right/Tory-lite economic model. During his time as Chancellor, Labour:
Lowered [progressive] direct taxes and raised [regressive] taxes.
Continued to privatise public services
Ramped-up PFI/PPP (including the transfer of staff into exploitative private sector providers)
Refused to repeall the Thatcher's draconian anti-union legislation
Continued to suppress public sector pay rises below average wage rises most years they were in power
Did next to nothing to address the enormous level of tax-dodging by the wealthy, predominatly using the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies
Failed to re-regulate the City (leading to the enormous UK impacts of the GFC)
Oversaw a rise in the GINI coefficient (which measures the gap between the richest and poorest)
That's off the top of my head.
Did they also do some good stuff? Of course!
Are they prefereable to to a Tory government? Without a doubt
But 'not quite as bad as a Tory government' isn't anything to celebrate. And isn't going to address the core problems that this country has faced since the 70's, which predominatly arise from too unequal a split of the proceeds of all our labours.