

I'm not a member of the Labour Party.



I can, though, review policy. Brown followed a broadly centre-right/Tory-lite economic model. During his time as Chancellor, Labour:



Lowered [progressive] direct taxes and raised [regressive] taxes.

Continued to privatise public services

Ramped-up PFI/PPP (including the transfer of staff into exploitative private sector providers)

Refused to repeall the Thatcher's draconian anti-union legislation

Continued to suppress public sector pay rises below average wage rises most years they were in power

Did next to nothing to address the enormous level of tax-dodging by the wealthy, predominatly using the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies

Failed to re-regulate the City (leading to the enormous UK impacts of the GFC)

Oversaw a rise in the GINI coefficient (which measures the gap between the richest and poorest)



That's off the top of my head.



Did they also do some good stuff? Of course!



Are they prefereable to to a Tory government? Without a doubt



But 'not quite as bad as a Tory government' isn't anything to celebrate. And isn't going to address the core problems that this country has faced since the 70's, which predominatly arise from too unequal a split of the proceeds of all our labours.



They did more than just some good stuff, they helped 10s of millions in a practical way. from children to the old. the list is long and it's been posted many times but the acknowladgment seems to be yeah they did some good, bit better than the Torys, , these are the things that matter, these are the things we really need to cope in all sorts of ways, the things that actually improve the lives of all us practically.Your looking at it from a ideological point of view, judging every policy in isolation (eg Union Laws) without considering why they followed certain policys, why they were forced to follow certain policys. I can think of a few things they did I hated but their heart was in the right place so I supported them.Telling people the Labour party are just the same as the Torys or begrudgingly admitting they did some good actually rebounded on the left at the last 2 elections. years of telling people the Labour party ignored you suddenly changed to vote Labour. no surprise to hear many young people telling Momentum campaigners they weren't going to bother voting as Labour had done nothing for them. I doubt if any of them knew the slightest thing about politics but that was their view.