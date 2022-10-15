They were fully on board for Iraq, as would any government have been given the available information. But the Tories would not have been involved in establishing the minimum wage, sure-start, academies,
1) 'the information' was concocted to support Blair joining with that arsewipe Bush on the US's 'great buccaneering adventure' to capture the Iraqi oil and hand out mega 'rebuilding' contracts to corporations friendly to the then US 'neocon' administration - companies ike Halliburton, Kellogg/Brown/Root, etc.
2) I really wouldn't call academies any kind of success. In fact the opposite. Eduction has become a mish-mash of school-types with different curriculums, and the teaching of all kinds of religious shite as fact (creationism, anyone?)