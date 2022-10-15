It's really important that Labour leave the electorate under no illusions what needs to be done to clear up the Tories' mess. It's also really important that they impress upon the electorate that any easier way any other party might promise it can be done is an outright lie.



Tories accuse Labour of tax and spend; this will be tax to fill the black hole left by reckless Tory borrowing.



Will re-nationalising assets help reduce costs in the long run? Public ownership seems a sensible way to reduce expenditure, as we won't be spunking public money on private companies.