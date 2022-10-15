« previous next »
thaddeus

Re: Labour Thread
October 15, 2022, 07:38:19 pm
I hope and pray they come out swinging.  They need to be clear who they're representing and how they will fund getting us out of the mess the Tories have left us in.  If that annoys some middle Englanders then now may be the time to do that.

This winter is going to be horrendous for so many and they need to have hope that a Labour government would make things significantly better.
Red Berry

Re: Labour Thread
October 15, 2022, 11:18:01 pm
It's really important that Labour leave the electorate under no illusions what needs to be done to clear up the Tories' mess. It's also really important that they impress upon the electorate that any easier way any other party might promise it can be done is an outright lie.

Tories accuse Labour of tax and spend; this will be tax to fill the black hole left by reckless Tory borrowing.

Will re-nationalising assets help reduce costs in the long run?  Public ownership seems a sensible way to reduce expenditure, as we won't be spunking public money on private companies.
PatriotScouser

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 08:48:03 pm
Emma Dent Coad blocked from restanding as a candidate in Kensington.

Excellent news. I won't derail the thread to say why - lots of reasons why I am happy about it which is easily searchable via google.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 08:48:03 pm
Emma Dent Coad blocked from restanding as a candidate in Kensington.

Excellent news. I won't derail the thread to say why - lots of reasons why I am happy about it which is easily searchable via google.
A quick read of her Wiki page indicates that this certainly for the best.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:45:00 am
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 08:48:03 pm
Emma Dent Coad blocked from restanding as a candidate in Kensington.

Excellent news. I won't derail the thread to say why - lots of reasons why I am happy about it which is easily searchable via google.


Who needs socialists, eh?

Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:46:58 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:45:00 am
Who needs socialists, eh?
She's a moron. Not only that, but a moron with a big mouth. Not the kind of person Labour needs as an MP.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:50:56 am
Quote from: Byrnee on October 15, 2022, 06:59:17 pm
They were fully on board for Iraq, as would any government have been given the available information. But the Tories would not have been involved in establishing the minimum wage, sure-start, academies,


1) 'the information' was concocted to support Blair joining with that arsewipe Bush on the US's 'great buccaneering adventure' to capture the Iraqi oil and hand out mega 'rebuilding' contracts to corporations friendly to the then US 'neocon' administration - companies ike Halliburton, Kellogg/Brown/Root, etc.

2) I really wouldn't call academies any kind of success. In fact the opposite. Eduction has become a mish-mash of school-types with different curriculums, and the teaching of all kinds of religious shite as fact (creationism, anyone?)

Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:51:41 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:46:58 am
She's a moron. Not only that, but a moron with a big mouth. Not the kind of person Labour needs as an MP.


Explain why whe's a moron. You've made the accusation.
