Labour Thread

thaddeus

Re: Labour Thread
October 15, 2022, 07:38:19 pm
I hope and pray they come out swinging.  They need to be clear who they're representing and how they will fund getting us out of the mess the Tories have left us in.  If that annoys some middle Englanders then now may be the time to do that.

This winter is going to be horrendous for so many and they need to have hope that a Labour government would make things significantly better.
Red Berry

Re: Labour Thread
October 15, 2022, 11:18:01 pm
It's really important that Labour leave the electorate under no illusions what needs to be done to clear up the Tories' mess. It's also really important that they impress upon the electorate that any easier way any other party might promise it can be done is an outright lie.

Tories accuse Labour of tax and spend; this will be tax to fill the black hole left by reckless Tory borrowing.

Will re-nationalising assets help reduce costs in the long run?  Public ownership seems a sensible way to reduce expenditure, as we won't be spunking public money on private companies.
PatriotScouser

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 08:48:03 pm
Emma Dent Coad blocked from restanding as a candidate in Kensington.

Excellent news. I won't derail the thread to say why - lots of reasons why I am happy about it which is easily searchable via google.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:37:05 pm
PatriotScouser on Today at 08:48:03 pm
Emma Dent Coad blocked from restanding as a candidate in Kensington.

Excellent news. I won't derail the thread to say why - lots of reasons why I am happy about it which is easily searchable via google.
A quick read of her Wiki page indicates that this certainly for the best.
