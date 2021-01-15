I think that is going to be one of Labour's biggest challenges assuming they do win power at the next election, the scope of the work that needs to be done is likely to need a tax rises for more than just "the Rich"
Yep. People really need to give them a break, they will hopefully win the next election but they will take over a country in worse state than it was in 97, 2 more years of Tory fanatics trying to tear up everything we all should value.
Labour will not be able to make great change for the good straight away, they can only set the country on the right track.
They will be in a no win position if the public refuse to accept realty.
If they borrow which they will have too then they will be attacked.
If they raise taxes they will be attacked.
If they cut public spending, they will be attacked
What other options do they have.? they will not cut services, care etc because a lot of these things will be in a horrific state when they take over.
They will have to borrow for so many things, energy for one.
They will have to raise taxes but the lower paid will not be affected so I just hope they don't fall for the bullshit.
We will struggle to get back to where we were in 2010.