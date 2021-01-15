I think the shadow cabinet is generally pretty good, certainly better than the serving cabinet. Raynor as Prescott to Starmer's Blair is tried and tested.



What we've yet to see is how they get on with proper electioneering. Until now they've stepped very carefully and done a good job of not interrupting the Tories as they opened fire on themselves. The Tories won't give up power easily and have enough loyal drones still to parrot whatever slogan they come up with across all media in the weeks leading up to the election. Labour need to be ready to take the fight to them.



I liked the detail of the Green New Deal - even if the name is a bit Yoda-ish - but I'd like them to be a lot stronger on their vision for public services. I think there's a risk that we end up with an economic policy not dissimilar to Osborne's but our public services need repairing not running down further. I want Labour to commit to funding services better and explain how they're going to do that. If that means higher taxes - which it surely must - then they need to say so, justify why and sell the benefits of doing so.



Some boldness on what a fiasco Brexit is would be very welcome but I'm certainly not holding my breath on that.



I'm not interested in all the silly infighting as it's a pointless distraction. If wings of the party don't feel they're represented then the Tories have given them the model - create a group, give yourselves a grandiose title and work on shifting the policies to suit your agenda. Silly stunts and playing to the galleries from any wing of the party is just ammunition for the Tories.