Im not clear what cameras they mean but it appears that the precise moment the ball was kicked, both White and Saka couldnt be seen on cameras that determine offside.



They were able to see White make the kick. The issue is, that when they tried to check on one of the other cameras where Saka was at that exact point, he couldn't be seen because of the blind spot. If you look at the ESPN article there's a picture (I think it's the second one), where there's a shot of the pitch, but on the left side there's a corner missing (the blind spot) where Saka was standing. So, they couldn't say whether he was onside or offside. They knew the moment when White kicked the ball, but it was no use because of the blind spot. It's completely insane that something like that is allowed to happen. I get that they're not using special cameras for the offside decisions, but it's a pretty big failure by the Hawkeye-people to not make sure that they can see every single area of the pitch in one of the five cameras.As for the lino not raising his flag, I just think he didn't believe it was offside, because if he thought it was, he could still have raised his flag after the goal was scored. Can't really blame linos for getting stuff wrong and I can kind of see why they're letting play go on and judge the situation afterwards depending on the outcome and what the lino saw. The issue is that in this case the thing that should give a definite answer to the question whether the attacker was offside or not didn't work because of someone not doing their job...