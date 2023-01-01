« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool  (Read 29592 times)

Offline Rush 82

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 10:01:19 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:44:16 pm
I’m stunned…….

“ The VAR set the kick-point on Ben White, who played the pass to Saka, and then looked to use one of the other cameras, which are all time-synced, to apply the offside lines. Technology provider Hawk-Eye has five cameras around the pitch which can be used to place the offside lines, but Saka was out of shot on all of them at the point the ball was played by White. These are the same cameras used for broadcasting the game and are not bespoke for VAR.”

I’m not clear what cameras they mean but it appears that the precise moment the ball was kicked, both White and Saka couldn’t be seen on cameras that determine offside.

So the lines were not used because Saka was in a “blind spot”. Wtf…..seriously?
The linesman would have been told to keep his flag down as it was close and then let VAR sort it out if needed. VAR went with the on-pitch decision simply because they had no view that showed if Saka was offside. For me the game footage showed Saka’s  training leg offside and I was waiting for VAR to confirm.

So basically we were cheated because VAR didn’t work and I guess the linesman was expecting the goal to be chalked off.

Then for the penalty, a similar cockup occurred. The referee gave a penalty and all VAR could do was to confirm that Thiago contacted Jesus (which is true). VAR had to go with the infield decision. Surely VAR could ask the referee to check the monitor!

It just shows how inept VAR can be and that’s the first time I have heard that they cannot check all offsides.
It confirms why we didn’t see the lines being drawn.

Fuck me! When it rains it really fucking pours.

Can we get some shamans or summat to lift the curse we're operating under?

I mean seriously, VAR has an actual technical blind spot and not just a ref with cataracts (I'm going for an operation to sort one out in my right eye so know exactly what it does to your vision  ;D ) and LFC is the first team to be disadvantaged by it.

The less said about that fucking lino who was insta-flagging us the whole fucking game THEN decides to keep his flag down for Saka, the better.

Bloody hell
Offline stockdam

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 10:01:25 pm »
Offline wampa1

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 10:08:14 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:44:16 pm
It just shows how inept VAR can be and thats the first time I have heard that they cannot check all offsides.
It confirms why we didnt see the lines being drawn.
I just read about another one where the defender was standing by the corner flag so for any attacking player to be in front of them they would have to be off the pitch. Goal chalked off for offside because the VAR cameras couldn't see him.
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 02:45:06 pm
Last 24 pages have been very critical of FSG, and rightly so, poor planning has left the fist team badly exposed this season. That stemmed froma  lack of understanding of the rigours of the PL and a need for continuously investing in the first team. However, that does not make them bad owners (in fact I think they are very good owners that have done marvellous things for Liverpool) rather they need to stop investing in making the club richer and start spending on the area where the club needs it most to stay competitive.

However, while a major overhaul is needed, I think that is a long-term project that can be achieved in stages, as long as the ownership act quickly.

Stage 1. Jan 2023. 2 midfielders of 24-27 years of age to be brought in to bring dynamism back to the centre. Phasing out of Milner and Chamberlain (hah), resolution of Keita situation

Stage 2. July 2023. 2 midfielders, 21-25, as longer term replacements. Phasing out of Henderson. 1 CB. 24-27. Phasing out of Matip.

Stage 3. Jan 20223. 1 AM, 21-25, phasing out of Salah.

Stage 4. Jul 2024. 2 FBs, 1 younger as longer term replacement for Robertson. 1 Midfielder, phasing out of Fabinho.

To me that is 4 busy transfer windows, with in the region of a £100m on average in each. That really should have started this summer. But now it needs to start in January to get the best possible team in place for the remainder of Klopp's contract.

Firmino is leaving on a free by all accounts, I reckon we need to replace him too.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 10:16:06 pm »
Still trying to work out how that was a penalty lol
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 10:16:52 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm
Firmino is leaving on a free by all accounts, I reckon we need to replace him too.

Old man is playing for his next big contract 😂
Online Judge Red

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 10:19:21 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:44:16 pm
Im stunned.

 The VAR set the kick-point on Ben White, who played the pass to Saka, and then looked to use one of the other cameras, which are all time-synced, to apply the offside lines. Technology provider Hawk-Eye has five cameras around the pitch which can be used to place the offside lines, but Saka was out of shot on all of them at the point the ball was played by White. These are the same cameras used for broadcasting the game and are not bespoke for VAR.

Im not clear what cameras they mean but it appears that the precise moment the ball was kicked, both White and Saka couldnt be seen on cameras that determine offside.

So the lines were not used because Saka was in a blind spot. Wtf..seriously?
The linesman would have been told to keep his flag down as it was close and then let VAR sort it out if needed. VAR went with the on-pitch decision simply because they had no view that showed if Saka was offside. For me the game footage showed Sakas  training leg offside and I was waiting for VAR to confirm.

So basically we were cheated because VAR didnt work and I guess the linesman was expecting the goal to be chalked off.

Then for the penalty, a similar cockup occurred. The referee gave a penalty and all VAR could do was to confirm that Thiago contacted Jesus (which is true). VAR had to go with the infield decision. Surely VAR could ask the referee to check the monitor!

It just shows how inept VAR can be and thats the first time I have heard that they cannot check all offsides.
It confirms why we didnt see the lines being drawn.

Of all things holy wtf is that all about? Good job my neighbour is deaf.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 10:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 10:01:19 pm
Fuck me! When it rains it really fucking pours.

Can we get some shamans or summat to lift the curse we're operating under?

I mean seriously, VAR has an actual technical blind spot and not just a ref with cataracts (I'm going for an operation to sort one out in my right eye so know exactly what it does to your vision  ;D ) and LFC is the first team to be disadvantaged by it.

The less said about that fucking lino who was insta-flagging us the whole fucking game THEN decides to keep his flag down for Saka, the better.

Bloody hell


Its a conspiracy theorists dream
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 10:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 10:16:52 pm
Old man is playing for his next big contract 😂

1 year extension on the same wages would you take it? I know I would.
Online stoa

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #969 on: Yesterday at 10:42:49 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:44:16 pm
Im not clear what cameras they mean but it appears that the precise moment the ball was kicked, both White and Saka couldnt be seen on cameras that determine offside.

They were able to see White make the kick. The issue is, that when they tried to check on one of the other cameras where Saka was at that exact point, he couldn't be seen because of the blind spot. If you look at the ESPN article there's a picture (I think it's the second one), where there's a shot of the pitch, but on the left side there's a corner missing (the blind spot) where Saka was standing. So, they couldn't say whether he was onside or offside. They knew the moment when White kicked the ball, but it was no use because of the blind spot. It's completely insane that something like that is allowed to happen. I get that they're not using special cameras for the offside decisions, but it's a pretty big failure by the Hawkeye-people to not make sure that they can see every single area of the pitch in one of the five cameras.

As for the lino not raising his flag, I just think he didn't believe it was offside, because if he thought it was, he could still have raised his flag after the goal was scored. Can't really blame linos for getting stuff wrong and I can kind of see why they're letting play go on and judge the situation afterwards depending on the outcome and what the lino saw. The issue is that in this case the thing that should give a definite answer to the question whether the attacker was offside or not didn't work because of someone not doing their job...
Offline KevLFC

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 11:09:23 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:01:25 pm
As for Gabriels handballwatch the gif below and you can clearly see Gabriel moving his left hand out therefore making his body bigger just before Jota crosses.

He may as well did a star jump towards Jota.


https://twitter.com/_papoboleiros/status/1579136660436287488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1579136660436287488%7Ctwgr%5E6353a496d17d41c5c0f2d4b450ec5237508ddadb%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsportsbrief.com%2Ffootball%2Fliverpool%2F25433-why-liverpool-awarded-penalty-gabriels-handball-defeat-arsenal-emirates%2F

Don't think that's a pen. If it was given against us at the other end for that I be pissed off as its more ball to hand.
Offline stockdam

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 11:10:57 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:42:49 pm
They were able to see White make the kick. The issue is, that when they tried to check on one of the other cameras where Saka was at that exact point, he couldn't be seen because of the blind spot. If you look at the ESPN article there's a picture (I think it's the second one), where there's a shot of the pitch, but on the left side there's a corner missing (the blind spot) where Saka was standing. So, they couldn't say whether he was onside or offside. They knew the moment when White kicked the ball, but it was no use because of the blind spot. It's completely insane that something like that is allowed to happen. I get that they're not using special cameras for the offside decisions, but it's a pretty big failure by the Hawkeye-people to not make sure that they can see every single area of the pitch in one of the five cameras.

As for the lino not raising his flag, I just think he didn't believe it was offside, because if he thought it was, he could still have raised his flag after the goal was scored. Can't really blame linos for getting stuff wrong and I can kind of see why they're letting play go on and judge the situation afterwards depending on the outcome and what the lino saw. The issue is that in this case the thing that should give a definite answer to the question whether the attacker was offside or not didn't work because of someone not doing their job...

So weve had the Rashford offside goal where he was offside but VAR said it was within the area of doubt or tolerance.
Yesterday we had a goal where the player was clearly offside but he was in a temporary blind spot.
We saw a penalty turned down because VAR didnt see Gabriel raising his left had to block the cross (with Nunez waiting in the middle).
We also saw the softest of penalties that even Ian Wright said wasnt a penalty. VAR didnt recommend that the referee looked at it on the monitor as they have done in the past.

When I watch how they officiate rugby, tennis etc then there is rarely any debate over the fairness of the decisions yet we see farce after farce every week in the EPL.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 11:14:19 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:39:43 pm
1 year extension on the same wages would you take it? I know I would.

Nope.
Offline KevLFC

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 11:18:53 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:10:57 pm
So weve had the Rashford offside goal where he was offside but VAR said it was within the area of doubt or tolerance.
Yesterday we had a goal where the player was clearly offside but he was in a temporary blind spot.
We saw a penalty turned down because VAR didnt see Gabriel raising his left had to block the cross (with Nunez waiting in the middle).
We also saw the softest of penalties that even Ian Wright said wasnt a penalty. VAR didnt recommend that the referee looked at it on the monitor as they have done in the past.

When I watch how they officiate rugby, tennis etc then there is rarely any debate over the fairness of the decisions yet we see farce after farce every week in the EPL.

Get rid of VAR or use it properly?. I was expecting Nunez goal to be chalked off in some way, bizarre I know but I was concerned VAR would intervene as I was checking to see if it was onside. Think one of ours was standing offside at the time but the defender played the ball so was ok
Offline stockdam

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #974 on: Yesterday at 11:22:02 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:09:23 pm
Don't think that's a pen. If it was given against us at the other end for that I be pissed off as its more ball to hand.

Ok but ball to hand doesnt mean that it is not a penalty. Gabriels left hand was down by his side and then he raised it up just as Jota crossed. His hand was well away from his body and the ball would not have hit it if it had been down by his side. His forearm is at right angles to his body and therefore his hand is at least 18 inches from his body and practically head height. That makes his body outline much bigger and therefore for me its handball. Hopefully we get away with a similar decision next time we are defending.

My main point is why VAR didnt ask the referee to have a look. Fair enough if he still thinks it wasnt handball but at least look at it. In rugby, for a similar incident, there would have been a decent review and they would have discussed it.
Online mrantarctica

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #975 on: Yesterday at 11:28:52 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:09:23 pm
Don't think that's a pen. If it was given against us at the other end for that I be pissed off as its more ball to hand.

It just gets very murky for me. Basically it just means that as long as you're close enough to the attacker, you can use your hands to stop the ball and plead that it was 'ball to hand' every time. This whole 'unnatural position' thing is too subjective and creates inconsistency. If they just made it tighter as in, unless your hand is against your body, then its a handball and its a penalty. It may be unlucky when it happens, but the key thing is consistency with rulings. At the moment, it appears you can handle in the box and sometimes it's accidental and sometimes it isn't and there's no rhyme or reason for which situation is which.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #976 on: Yesterday at 11:38:38 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:09:23 pm
Don't think that's a pen. If it was given against us at the other end for that I be pissed off as its more ball to hand.
For me, that's never a pen. But in the current climate and rules it's a stonewaller.

Online Bullet500

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #977 on: Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:09:23 pm
Don't think that's a pen. If it was given against us at the other end for that I be pissed off as its more ball to hand.
Yes. Moreover, the ball hits Gabriel's chest first.
Offline G Richards

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #978 on: Today at 12:00:18 am »
The Gabriel one was a clear penalty. The Jesus one was very soft, and just as strong an argument could be made for a foul by Jesus against Thiago.

We have so many things going against us.

Still, we have to focus on what we can do, and we can and should play better and plan better (Im looking at the midfield in particular, but its a bit wider than that).

Its a contentious thought, but it strikes me that losers whine about all that is going wrong, while winners roll their sleeves up and fix shit. It is legitimate to have a little moan when you have been hard done by, there should be room for that. But you cant stay there. It has to translate to renewed determination to climb out of it.

We can still make something of this dog turd of a season. Top four would be nice. Making the knockout CL stages and then coming good after the World Cup to win the bugger would be the dream. 

Online newterp

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #979 on: Today at 12:04:28 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm
Yes. Moreover, the ball hits Gabriel's chest first.

No it didn't.
Offline G Richards

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #980 on: Today at 12:05:37 am »
PS - put me down for Donkey Wans four stage plan, over the next four windows, or something similar.

On a related note, I also appreciated the balance - some missteps have happened, but it would be overkill to say the owners are crap, when they have been quite good for us. So fair play on that too.

Mind you, there is a question mark, at least for me as we move forward, on whether the owners will be mid to longer terms owners from this point forward, now that we know theres no real appetite from the custodians of the game to enforce financial restraint.
Online Bullet500

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #981 on: Today at 12:15:04 am »
Online newterp

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #982 on: Today at 12:24:11 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 12:15:04 am
There you go: https://twitter.com/EduardoHagn/status/1579511665477189632

Lol - you can't see the chest from that at all.

So weird that no one else - announcers, studio, or the refs mentioned that.
Online Bullet500

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #983 on: Today at 12:30:08 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:24:11 am
Lol - you can't see the chest from that at all.
Lol bro  :wave
Online newterp

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #984 on: Today at 12:31:23 am »
