Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Red Dane on Today at 01:16:05 am
John Henry/FSG are owners who like cost effective wins." Perhaps FSG have been more concerned about cost efficiency, than finding the right players? (and thats why we need a midtfielder or two?)

I think their philosophy is that the truly great sports organisations achieve sustainable success by being prudent and cost effective rather than spending like drunken sailors - i.e. do things professionally. You may disagree with that philosophy, but I think classifying it as being cheap is a bit of a slur

Mind you, the club has been very very thrifty in recent seasons so if the need to spend does arise there should be plenty of budget based on the amount of success that has been achieved in that same timeframe
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Gotta love the fucking VAR cowards. No penalty from what was an obvious penalty, and then no review for something that was not a penalty.
Fucking disgrace.

Excuse my fucking language.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: telekon on Today at 05:01:03 am
Gotta love the fucking VAR cowards. No penalty from what was an obvious penalty, and then no review for something that was not a penalty.
Fucking disgrace.

Excuse my fucking language.

Off topic but for me VAR is just a safety blanket for the referees rather than for the integrity of the match and the result. It just gives them some avenue to justify their on field decisions at the time. People had no problem in accepting their on field decision before VAR, they just moaned about it afterwards, as they do now as well.

I see VAR applied so inconsistently across the board, that whenever something goes to VAR, its anyone's guess as to what will happen. I don't really see how Gabriel's handball was significantly different to the handball we were awarded in the Charity shield game. I think people would whinge a lot less if they were at least consistent in their rulings.

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Sign of how bad we are that I slept through the game (2am-4am local time? don't even know, but normally I can't sleep when we're on) and when I woke up I was actually relieved that the score was respectable and we hadn't lost from a winning position. Relieved about a loss! Fucking hell, I'll probably be happy with a 2-goal loss to City, especially if we score.

Don't want to attack FSG, they've been too tight lately but their solid ownership has helped reestablish ourselves as a destination club. Don't want to attack Ljinders, the tactics this year are befuddling but he also helped mastermind the best legitimate team of the PL era. Don't want to attack Mo because he's a club legend. Don't want to attack Klopp because he is god.

Just got to take this on the chin, this team is done and needs a major rebuild next summer, but let's support them until then, they are heroes.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 05:25:26 am
Off topic but for me VAR is just a safety blanket for the referees rather than for the integrity of the match and the result. It just gives them some avenue to justify their on field decisions at the time. People had no problem in accepting their on field decision before VAR, they just moaned about it afterwards, as they do now as well.

I see VAR applied so inconsistently across the board, that whenever something goes to VAR, its anyone's guess as to what will happen. I don't really see how Gabriel's handball was significantly different to the handball we were awarded in the Charity shield game. I think people would whinge a lot less if they were at least consistent in their rulings.


Exactly this, there is no consistency whatsoever, we all know that next week there will be a penalty given for handball in very similar circumstances to Gabriels yesterday & most probably Oliver will be the ref and there will be a penalty denied for a similar incident to the Thiago one, its the same every week and other than fans (of all clubs) moaning about it , nothing will change.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: telekon on Today at 05:01:03 am
Gotta love the fucking VAR cowards. No penalty from what was an obvious penalty, and then no review for something that was not a penalty.
Fucking disgrace.

Excuse my fucking language.

Watched it again this morning, it looks worse now than it did yesterday. Doesnt change the fact we probably deserved to lose, but those decisions definitely could have changed the game in our favour.

Gabriel literally raised his arm Pickford style to stop the cross. You cant even make an argument that it was a natural motion. And the Thiago one was just so soft. Softer than the follow through from Martinelli on Trent.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Some crazy shouts in here. The owners could do better but left us to rot? We have an amazing stadium, the financial position is the best its ever been, an amazing manager and a side that won us the lot.

Of course everyone is going to have to play their part in getting us back there, but lets not go overboard.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 05:56:21 am
Sign of how bad we are that I slept through the game (2am-4am local time? don't even know, but normally I can't sleep when we're on) and when I woke up I was actually relieved that the score was respectable and we hadn't lost from a winning position. Relieved about a loss! Fucking hell, I'll probably be happy with a 2-goal loss to City, especially if we score.

Don't want to attack FSG, they've been too tight lately but their solid ownership has helped reestablish ourselves as a destination club. Don't want to attack Ljinders, the tactics this year are befuddling but he also helped mastermind the best legitimate team of the PL era. Don't want to attack Mo because he's a club legend. Don't want to attack Klopp because he is god.

Just got to take this on the chin, this team is done and needs a major rebuild next summer, but let's support them until then, they are heroes.

We were not actually bad yesterday, the first half was an excellent performance except for the first and last minute of it. Second half was a struggle and the changes we made hindered us badly.

It isnt really a major rebuild, the defence and attack are still in good shape for many years to come. It is only the midfield that requires significant rebuild.

The key challenge for Klopp is that he managed to build an almost perfect team who fitted each other seamlessly. Not so easy to do that again which unfortunately is what is needed to even be able to challenge this Man City side never mind finish ahead of them.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:34:52 am
Some crazy shouts in here. The owners could do better but left us to rot? We have an amazing stadium, the financial position is the best its ever been, an amazing manager and a side that won us the lot.

Of course everyone is going to have to play their part in getting us back there, but lets not go overboard.

If you could apportion our achievements in the last 7 years as you mentioned, how much would you put to FSGs business model / ownership and how much would you put on Klopp being a genius?
I would say 90% I what we have achieved is down to Klopp, and would have been the minimum we still would have achieved with almost any other owners
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 06:27:05 am

Exactly this, there is no consistency whatsoever, we all know that next week there will be a penalty given for handball in very similar circumstances to Gabriels yesterday & most probably Oliver will be the ref and there will be a penalty denied for a similar incident to the Thiago one, its the same every week and other than fans (of all clubs) moaning about it , nothing will change.

yes but the same was said before var about the quality of the refereeing

i wonder how many - if anyone ever kept an eye on this - decisions favoured us over decisions that didn't

i hate a terrible decision/poor refereeing display/var mess up as much as the next fan but the old adage was that these things do level themselves out across a season and therefore because we're all not robots then it's the best we have so the same for every team

yes, when you're having a poor run or bad form then it can magnify itself but that's football ain't it?

will we moan the same when we get one that goes our ways and we win a trophy?
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 06:43:30 am
If you could apportion our achievements in the last 7 years as you mentioned, how much would you put to FSGs business model / ownership and how much would you put on Klopp being a genius?
I would say 90% I what we have achieved is down to Klopp, and would have been the minimum we still would have achieved with almost any other owners

Possibly more Klopp but they put in place our transfer committee. They could have given Klopp the keys completely and whilst I absolutely love him, is he the best at transfer decisions?

We have endless debates about whether they are mingebags or not, loads of which I admittedly take part in. But lets not go over the top, we are nowhere near a club thats been left to rot.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 01:51:58 am
We need to start hitting a run starting v City 13+ pts from our next 6 is my absolute minimum atm. Play like we did in the 1st half & well be alright.

good luck
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:05:08 am
And yet the only club that's really mattered in the last 5 years (and who have prevented Jurgen's record looking far better than it is), are the club whose spend you haven't listed.

I couldn't care less about the spend of most of those clubs, as they're clearly shit if they've spent all that to win nothing.
Right... but our recruitment team are apparently the best it gets. So if we spent the way those teams spent then we would get better results than they would. Man City always spent more than we did. Didn't stop us being better than they were over a 2 year period between 2018 and 2020 or pushing them all the way last year either.

Now imagine how we'd do if instead of constantly being left short every season the manager each summer was given one more top class £40m signing in our weakest position. Imagine if instead of waiting till January 2022 to sign Luis Diaz we do it in summer 2021. Imagine if instead of waiting till summer 2021 to sign Konate we do it in the summer 2020. We'd be sat here with 2 more league titles quite frankly.

It's a fallacy that we need to match City in the market. If we matched Spurs and Arsenal we'd have established a dynasty and would have won multiple leagues and european cups. Instead the manager was asked to work miracles and come the end of every season we inevitably fall just short because our players are goosed and the one or two glaring holes that painfully need fixed always hurt us in the end and get fixed a year later and in the meantime another hole has appeared in the boat and water pours in there which then gets left to the following year before we attempt to fix that.

The money it will take to rebuild this side should have been split across the past 4 years and we'd be sat here and perfect health. Instead it's all falling apart at once and we now need revolution because we decided to not try evolution.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
So disappointing to come into a thread like this and see most of it about our owners.

Outside of a club like city we have the best side this country has ever seen and its been built by our owners and our manager together.

Its actually embarrassing some of the comments in here.

I guess not a lot are old enough to witness that football is cyclical. Teams like city should not exist they are mutants when it comes to football.

No club (other than in your football manager saves) survives a change in personel without falter. United under Ferguson has seasons thats were transitional, Christ we have had it too.

Could the owners be better? Yes. Are they perfect? No.
Are there realistic better owners out there right now running another club better than us? No. Are there perfect owners out there? No.

What it seems to me is that people are frustrated with how this side (who 4 months ago would have gone down as THE greatest football team to ever walk the planet) are playing and a lot of that is on Jurgen Klopp.

I love him and hes probably the one person keeping me interested in footy at the moment. But is he perfect? No. Is he making mistakes right now? Yes.

If you all want to post/tweet about how Harvey Elliott is the next best thing in football, and the club should sell X and get Y, then you need to let these players bed in and under perform while they learn their roles.

We have won this league 3 of the last 5 years by a country mile if you take out City. I dont want to be City I want to be a normal successful football club. One bad year doesnt make it bad owners/team/manager.

Im fuming with them at the moment but wanting an oil sheikh or a hedge fund manager to come in and swing his dick to the tune of a few hundred million isnt going to be the answer.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:05:08 am
And yet the only club that's really mattered in the last 5 years (and who have prevented Jurgen's record looking far better than it is), are the club whose spend you haven't listed.

I couldn't care less about the spend of most of those clubs, as they're clearly shit if they've spent all that to win nothing.

Read the top of the post and it was said it wasnt including the oil rich clubs in reply to someone saying it was an oil rich owner or nothing blimey its not rocket science.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:19:38 pm
You watched the second half and actually believe that we should have won 3-2. Arsenal trampled all over us second half.

They were worthy winners.

Well no Al, I watched the whole game and saw them win 3-2 with one of their goals a penalty which shouldnt have been given and us having one not given that was.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 06:43:30 am
If you could apportion our achievements in the last 7 years as you mentioned, how much would you put to FSGs business model / ownership and how much would you put on Klopp being a genius?
I would say 90% I what we have achieved is down to Klopp, and would have been the minimum we still would have achieved with almost any other owners

Not sure this makes any sense. It's like saying, if Klopp is the left jet engine and the owners are the right jet engine how much is each one responsible for us moving forward. Instead, think of it more like Klopp is both engines, and FSG is the pilot. At the end of the day, how much thrust an engine puts out depends on the engine characteristics, the fuel mixture, the operating conditions, whether there is an afterburner etc.. How long it takes to get somewhere depends partly on the engines and partly on the pilot as well as partly on the flying conditions, and where you are going. It makes absolutely no sense to compartmentalise it in terms of percentages e.g. 90% Klopp and 10% FSG - tell me what is 1% equivalent to? How did you calculate your 90% ?

The FSG ownership and Klopp's skill as a manager are both contributory to our recent success as a football club, in multiple spheres. Without FSG, we wouldn't be where we are, and without Klopp we wouldn't be where we are. While both are responsible for our success, they are also both culpable for some of the less well run aspects of the whole thing.





Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Back onto the football.

We played really well I thought first half until everyone lost their heads in injury time. Still cannot get over what they all were thinking going into they corner. We had a team full of experienced pros out there.

Could easily have gone in ahead at half time too if things went out way, but second half there was a drop off and Arsenal are a good team this season.

The decisions by the refs though again are just mind boggling. Diaz booked inside a few minutes for Martinelli tripping himself.

The handball - it will happen 20 times and be given 10 and thats the problem the consistency in reffing in this country is an absolute joke and by god do you feel it more when youre not winning.

The tackle by Thiago can be argued both ways which again is due to how inconsistent reffing is, there are precedents of that tackle being waved away and given.

I dont think its an exaggeration to say Im now clear on what counts as a foul in the box any more.

Im not a mental case but part of me wonders if there is some kind of narrative with reffing and decisions. I used to laugh it off but you just cant help wonder WHY these decisions are being made.

They need to either give a live feed between the refs and his assistants (including VAR) or have the refs mic up so we can hear their on field talking.

There needs to be clarity around why they made their decisions and they need to have responsibility as so why they made them.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: James... on Today at 07:23:41 am
Right... but our recruitment team are apparently the best it gets. So if we spent the way those teams spent then we would get better results than they would. Man City always spent more than we did. Didn't stop us being better than they were over a 2 year period between 2018 and 2020 or pushing them all the way last year either.

Now imagine how we'd do if instead of constantly being left short every season the manager each summer was given one more top class £40m signing in our weakest position.

You literally contradicted yourself twice.

1. We spent less than Man City yet were better
2. Therefore if we spent more we'd be even better?

Surely your first point says that spending isnt a panacea as evidenced by Man City, yet then go onto saying spending more would be a panacea?
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
In the context of this season the first goal might be one of the worst we've ever conceded under Klopp. First minute, we've gone on about needing to be better defensively and they turn a 6vs4 situation at the back to 6vs4 in attack with two passes. Just embarrassing all round. I can't imagine any teams have conceded first more than us this season
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 07:39:21 am
The decisions by the refs though again are just mind boggling. Diaz booked inside a few minutes for Martinelli tripping himself.

The handball - it will happen 20 times and be given 10 and thats the problem the consistency in reffing in this country is an absolute joke and by god do you feel it more when youre not winning.

The tackle by Thiago can be argued both ways which again is due to how inconsistent reffing is, there are precedents of that tackle being waved away and given.

I think 99/100 times the Thiago one isnt given as a pen. In fact, I dont even know what the discretion is meant to have been?
