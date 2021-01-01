« previous next »
Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: Red Dane on Today at 01:16:05 am
John Henry/FSG are owners who like cost effective wins." Perhaps FSG have been more concerned about cost efficiency, than finding the right players? (and thats why we need a midtfielder or two?)

I think their philosophy is that the truly great sports organisations achieve sustainable success by being prudent and cost effective rather than spending like drunken sailors - i.e. do things professionally. You may disagree with that philosophy, but I think classifying it as being cheap is a bit of a slur

Mind you, the club has been very very thrifty in recent seasons so if the need to spend does arise there should be plenty of budget based on the amount of success that has been achieved in that same timeframe
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Gotta love the fucking VAR cowards. No penalty from what was an obvious penalty, and then no review for something that was not a penalty.
Fucking disgrace.

Excuse my fucking language.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Quote from: telekon on Today at 05:01:03 am
Gotta love the fucking VAR cowards. No penalty from what was an obvious penalty, and then no review for something that was not a penalty.
Fucking disgrace.

Excuse my fucking language.

Off topic but for me VAR is just a safety blanket for the referees rather than for the integrity of the match and the result. It just gives them some avenue to justify their on field decisions at the time. People had no problem in accepting their on field decision before VAR, they just moaned about it afterwards, as they do now as well.

I see VAR applied so inconsistently across the board, that whenever something goes to VAR, its anyone's guess as to what will happen. I don't really see how Gabriel's handball was significantly different to the handball we were awarded in the Charity shield game. I think people would whinge a lot less if they were at least consistent in their rulings.

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Sign of how bad we are that I slept through the game (2am-4am local time? don't even know, but normally I can't sleep when we're on) and when I woke up I was actually relieved that the score was respectable and we hadn't lost from a winning position. Relieved about a loss! Fucking hell, I'll probably be happy with a 2-goal loss to City, especially if we score.

Don't want to attack FSG, they've been too tight lately but their solid ownership has helped reestablish ourselves as a destination club. Don't want to attack Ljinders, the tactics this year are befuddling but he also helped mastermind the best legitimate team of the PL era. Don't want to attack Mo because he's a club legend. Don't want to attack Klopp because he is god.

Just got to take this on the chin, this team is done and needs a major rebuild next summer, but let's support them until then, they are heroes.
