Liverpool are one of the best run football clubs in the world. I mean seriously try to name many other better run clubs. I guarantee you will struggle. It doesnt mean that mistakes have not been made which everyone is very evidently aware of.



Football has sadly turned into this vile world of overspending season after season, with fans demanding more and more. The pathetic financial fair play should have been designed to alleviate this but clearly has not worked and here we are today arguing when things start to go wrong.



Well said.There seems to be a growing number of fans calling the club negligent, incompetent, complacent, greedy, penny pinching, and any number of other derogatory accusations. Yet literally in front of our eyes we've seen the car crash that is Man Utd over the last 9 years, we've seen Barca forced to sell players (including Messi) and having to restructure their entire financial model, we've seen Chelsea's owner flee the country, have his assets frozen, and forced to sell the club. We've seen Arsenal and Spurs spend hundreds of millions on stadiums and players to win nothing. And meanwhile City are cheating in plain sight, spending over a £billion in less than 10 years, all funded by failing (or non-existent) companies masquerading as sponsors.The whole system is completely fucked, and anyone thinking we should just sell up and everything will get better hasn't been watching the shitshow unfolding at other clubs, or paying any attention to just how much risk is being loaded onto many of the clubs that are so conveniently used to compare against our net spend.The reality is that if we take away City's colossal charade and cheating (and if FFP had been applied/enforced properly), then we'd have won 2 more titles by now, and an assessment of Jurgen's tenure so far would be very different. We have been miles ahead of the rest of the league - so much so, that even when we had no CB's and had Hendo/Fab in defence, we still finished 3rd.It hasn't mattered how much we've spent relative to Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Newcastle or any other club, as we haven't been competing with them since 2015. Suggesting that the owners are wasting Jurgen's talent (or missing the opportunity of a lifetime) massively overlooks the big blue elephant in the room with an Abu Dhabi flag on its back.