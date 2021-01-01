« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool  (Read 21628 times)

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 11:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm
In the last 11 seasons the Red Sox have finished bottom of AL East 5 times.

I think you should ring the fire brigade

I suspect he sent a strongly worded email instead  ;D ;D
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 11:09:27 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:59:53 pm
Luxury tax is a big factor, but first of all, every team gives a shit about the draft you smug arse. And secondly, are you going to dispute the rest of what I said about the wildly contrasting environments of MLB and top level football? The basic point is, they're absolutely nothing alike and require hugely different approaches.

I generally want to give Americans on here the benefit of the doubt and give them the respect anyone else would get, but someone like you makes it difficult.

The MLB draft, unlike the NFL or NBA, is a complete crapshoot and no team makes decisions solely on that. Id argue non-draft money is more of a factor in player development for every team. Further MLB certainly doesnt have relegation but its a hell of a lot closer to European football than anything else here. The rich are rich, the poor are poor. The Oakland As and Billy Bean never won a title for all their brains.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 11:09:37 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:08:56 pm
And yeah, you can go on about winning the two trophies last season but now that's looking like the maximum achievement we could have possibly done last year given how much we huffed and puffed and scraped through so many matches.

Yep, we huffed and puffed to two trophies, 92 points in the PL, and a CL final with 147 goals scored, only conceding 48, and winning all of our CL group games in the process. FFS.

Yes, we are playing badly and it's f*cking annoying, but can we please not do this team and squad a disservice and try to re-write history to make last year out to be some kind of fluke or chance occurrence.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 11:09:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:22:02 pm
Yeah we didnt deserve to win that.

Nah Its the refs fault or the sports washers maybe? They seem to be the people we blame these days rather than admitting Klopp is working with one hand behind his back again this season, its easier that way isnt it?
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:30:36 pm
I dont even understand what your original point was then.
It was this, which was a reasonable observation to be honest, without a nuance either side of the performance.
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:21:32 pm
and yet we only conceded one soft pen given to them by a ref having a mare, which VAR should at least have had him go to the monitor to look at.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 11:40:50 pm »
As an aside we appear to have sent 2 injured players back onto the pitch today - seems like everyone at the club has collectively lost their heads at the moment
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 11:46:09 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:40:50 pm
As an aside we appear to have sent 2 injured players back onto the pitch today - seems like everyone at the club has collectively lost their heads at the moment

It happens quite often that if someone picks up a knock in the first half, they'll try and soldier on until half time. I've never understood this. I get that sometimes it just takes a bit of running after a slight knock and you are good to carry on, but it should become obvious within a few minutes. Either the player is able to play at full tilt or not. If they can't then they should come off, especially in games where the margins are quite fine and you can't have any passengers.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 11:51:09 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm
It was this, which was a reasonable observation to be honest, without a nuance either side of the performance.

Yet he also said theres been plenty of times we dominate and dont get the points. A fluke shouldnt mask the truth in either situation.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 11:54:27 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Yesterday at 09:17:10 pm
Liverpool are one of the best run football clubs in the world. I mean seriously try to name many other better run clubs. I guarantee you will struggle. It doesnt mean that mistakes have not been made which everyone is very evidently aware of.

Football has sadly turned into this vile world of overspending season after season, with fans demanding more and more. The pathetic financial fair play should have been designed to alleviate this but clearly has not worked and here we are today arguing when things start to go wrong.
Well said.

There seems to be a growing number of fans calling the club negligent, incompetent, complacent, greedy, penny pinching, and any number of other derogatory accusations. Yet literally in front of our eyes we've seen the car crash that is Man Utd over the last 9 years, we've seen Barca forced to sell players (including Messi) and having to restructure their entire financial model, we've seen Chelsea's owner flee the country, have his assets frozen, and forced to sell the club. We've seen Arsenal and Spurs spend hundreds of millions on stadiums and players to win nothing. And meanwhile City are cheating in plain sight, spending over a £billion in less than 10 years, all funded by failing (or non-existent) companies masquerading as sponsors.

The whole system is completely fucked, and anyone thinking we should just sell up and everything will get better hasn't been watching the shitshow unfolding at other clubs, or paying any attention to just how much risk is being loaded onto many of the clubs that are so conveniently used to compare against our net spend.

The reality is that if we take away City's colossal charade and cheating (and if FFP had been applied/enforced properly), then we'd have won 2 more titles by now, and an assessment of Jurgen's tenure so far would be very different. We have been miles ahead of the rest of the league - so much so, that even when we had no CB's and had Hendo/Fab in defence, we still finished 3rd.

It hasn't mattered how much we've spent relative to Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Newcastle or any other club, as we haven't been competing with them since 2015. Suggesting that the owners are wasting Jurgen's talent (or missing the opportunity of a lifetime) massively overlooks the big blue elephant in the room with an Abu Dhabi flag on its back.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 11:59:04 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:54:27 pm
Well said.

There seems to be a growing number of fans calling the club negligent, incompetent, complacent, greedy, penny pinching, and any number of other derogatory accusations. Yet literally in front of our eyes we've seen the car crash that is Man Utd over the last 9 years, we've seen Barca forced to sell players (including Messi) and having to restructure their entire financial model, we've seen Chelsea's owner flee the country, have his assets frozen, and forced to sell the club. We've seen Arsenal and Spurs spend hundreds of millions on stadiums and players to win nothing. And meanwhile City are cheating in plain sight, spending over a £billion in less than 10 years, all funded by failing (or non-existent) companies masquerading as sponsors.

The whole system is completely fucked, and anyone thinking we should just sell up and everything will get better hasn't been watching the shitshow unfolding at other clubs, or paying any attention to just how much risk is being loaded onto many of the clubs that are so conveniently used to compare against our net spend.

The reality is that if we take away City's colossal charade and cheating (and if FFP had been applied/enforced properly), then we'd have won 2 more titles by now, and an assessment of Jurgen's tenure so far would be very different. We have been miles ahead of the rest of the league - so much so, that even when we had no CB's and had Hendo/Fab in defence, we still finished 3rd.

It hasn't mattered how much we've spent relative to Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Newcastle or any other club, as we haven't been competing with them since 2015. Suggesting that the owners are wasting Jurgen's talent (or missing the opportunity of a lifetime) massively overlooks the big blue elephant in the room with an Abu Dhabi flag on its back.

Excellent post.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #850 on: Today at 12:05:08 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 08:31:48 pm
I get sick and tired of hearing you dont want us to be owned by oil states and thats the only clubs that spend money.


I struggle to agree with that I agree city, psg, Newcastle is a completely different ball game but in the last 4 years alone.

Spurs £325mil net spend (new stadium)
West Ham £280mil net spend (no champions league)
Wolves £166mil net spend (1 new stand no champions league)
Man Utd £501mil net spend (no champions league)
Chelsea £270mil net spend
Notts for £130mil net spend (championship for most of the time)
Fulham £91mil net spend (championship for some of that time+ new main stand)
Crystal Palace £106mil net spend
Leeds £120mil net spend
Everton £105mil net spend (new stadium)
Aston Villa £255mil net spend
Arsenal £375mil net spend (no champions league)
Liverpool £90mil net spend

None of those clubs are owned by states but miraculously outspend us a club who will soon announce record turnover, even the much and rightly criticised Mike Ashley spent more in his last 3 years at Newcastle which when I heard I couldnt believe.
And yet the only club that's really mattered in the last 5 years (and who have prevented Jurgen's record looking far better than it is), are the club whose spend you haven't listed.

I couldn't care less about the spend of most of those clubs, as they're clearly shit if they've spent all that to win nothing.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #851 on: Today at 12:06:26 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:05:08 am
And yet the only club that's really mattered in the last 5 years (and who have prevented Jurgen's record looking far better than it is), are the club whose spend you haven't listed.

I couldn't care less about the spend of most of those clubs, as they're clearly shit if they've spent all that to win nothing.

But the point is in relation to us, we would have won more if we kept up with the spending of the other clubs around us(not city).
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #852 on: Today at 12:08:33 am »
Joke of a pen capped off some disgraceful refereeing decisions that all seemed to go against us.

That said, it can't hide the fact we were well beaten in that 2nd half. If there is one big positive is that our mentality is still intact, we don't give up and are still capable of putting together moments that drag us into games.
Our mentality and moments of quality can't cover the fact we are struggling tactically and physically against teams. Arsenal were all over us and we were pulled apart and relying on last ditch defending (and desperate piss poor clearances).

Thiago lost the ball in the middle of the park quite a few times, mainly as he was being put under tons of pressure. Despite his brilliance, he may be a luxury that we cannot make full use of whilst Fab is off form.

Losing here isn't the worst of results, but when you've given away so many points to low-to-mid table sides and you're playing catchup, the big games suddenly have extra significance. A draw next week would be a good result but would leave us in the bottom half.

Make no mistake, 4th place is a mountain from here, simply as we don't know when things will turn. Will we bite the bullet and prepare to get a player or two in for Jan or will we wait till the 31st Jan to act?
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #853 on: Today at 12:15:11 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:12:00 am
They've let the club rot to the core with lack of investment. It's time we let them know they are no longer welcome. Liverpool Football Club is in the wrong hands.

Who do we get in then that will literally just spend millions and not expect it back ?
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #854 on: Today at 12:16:14 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:12:00 am
They've let the club rot to the core with lack of investment. It's time we let them know they are no longer welcome. Liverpool Football Club is in the wrong hands.

 ::) ::) ::) ::)
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #855 on: Today at 12:24:08 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:54:27 pm
Well said.

There seems to be a growing number of fans calling the club negligent, incompetent, complacent, greedy, penny pinching, and any number of other derogatory accusations. Yet literally in front of our eyes we've seen the car crash that is Man Utd over the last 9 years, we've seen Barca forced to sell players (including Messi) and having to restructure their entire financial model, we've seen Chelsea's owner flee the country, have his assets frozen, and forced to sell the club. We've seen Arsenal and Spurs spend hundreds of millions on stadiums and players to win nothing. And meanwhile City are cheating in plain sight, spending over a £billion in less than 10 years, all funded by failing (or non-existent) companies masquerading as sponsors.

The whole system is completely fucked, and anyone thinking we should just sell up and everything will get better hasn't been watching the shitshow unfolding at other clubs, or paying any attention to just how much risk is being loaded onto many of the clubs that are so conveniently used to compare against our net spend.

The reality is that if we take away City's colossal charade and cheating (and if FFP had been applied/enforced properly), then we'd have won 2 more titles by now, and an assessment of Jurgen's tenure so far would be very different. We have been miles ahead of the rest of the league - so much so, that even when we had no CB's and had Hendo/Fab in defence, we still finished 3rd.

It hasn't mattered how much we've spent relative to Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Newcastle or any other club, as we haven't been competing with them since 2015. Suggesting that the owners are wasting Jurgen's talent (or missing the opportunity of a lifetime) massively overlooks the big blue elephant in the room with an Abu Dhabi flag on its back.


Loads of clubs have spent big, some clubs (Spurs, United, Everton) have spent very big.  After all that none have them have been rewarded with success in the last few year. United have won a LC and a Europa League, Leicester won something and Arsenal won an FAC. Everton got shitter.


I will acknowledge that Arsenal have been well run, dropping out of the big spenders to fund their stadium, they are reaping the rewards for that now, it's sort of how football should be (ableit being in London helps)


We were big spenders in the 80's on the back of success and that's fine as well.


The trouble is that there have been several clubs, who we all know, who should not really be in the mix at all. If the top 4 were Liverpool, United, Spurs and Arsenal then it would make some sense.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #856 on: Today at 12:28:22 am »
We are aware of an incident that took place during the match between Arsenal and Liverpool. We are in dialogue with the match officials and will review the details of the incident," an FA spokesperson said.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said in his post-match television interview he was "not allowed" to divulge any more details.



we all know this must be down to a liverpool player, otherwise oliver and var would have turned a deaf ear.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #857 on: Today at 12:30:22 am »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 10:34:48 pm
Im an eternal optimist with football, but that second half was really troubling. We looked out of our depth. The positive was we looked pretty decent for a period in the first half.

The squad needs some surgery in January and the summer

I think that some of that was down to losing Diaz who was on fire. I think if he had stayed on then the result may have been different. However some of it was also down to us running out of energy. In the past we used to finish strongly and now we hang on. We need more legs in midfield.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #858 on: Today at 12:31:30 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 08:31:48 pm
I get sick and tired of hearing you dont want us to be owned by oil states and thats the only clubs that spend money.


I struggle to agree with that I agree city, psg, Newcastle is a completely different ball game but in the last 4 years alone.

Spurs £325mil net spend (new stadium)
West Ham £280mil net spend (no champions league)
Wolves £166mil net spend (1 new stand no champions league)
Man Utd £501mil net spend (no champions league)
Chelsea £270mil net spend
Notts for £130mil net spend (championship for most of the time)
Fulham £91mil net spend (championship for some of that time+ new main stand)
Crystal Palace £106mil net spend
Leeds £120mil net spend
Everton £105mil net spend (new stadium)
Aston Villa £255mil net spend
Arsenal £375mil net spend (no champions league)
Liverpool £90mil net spend

None of those clubs are owned by states but miraculously outspend us a club who will soon announce record turnover, even the much and rightly criticised Mike Ashley spent more in his last 3 years at Newcastle which when I heard I couldnt believe.


I think the point others are making is that net spending isn't a guarantee though. You can harp on about spending, but at the end of the day it doesn't guarantee anything unless you spend it properly.

I think it was a tough game. We made a bad start, and that got their confidence up. We then suffered through 2 injuries and after the introduction of Firmino in the 2nd half, we effectively ceded midfield control and the game was effectively over for me. We toiled manfully, and I thought both our finishes were excellent but we didn't play well enough for long enough to deserve anything from the game. We were hampered by a little bit of panic and lack of composure in the 2nd half. We needed to suffer and be brave enough to hold onto the football and try to take the sting out of the game. Instead we resorted to punting and hacking and ended up playing a very fragmented stop-start game in the 2nd half and could never get anything going.

It was good to see all four CBs out there again. But sounds like bad news on the injury front yet again.

The less said about the officiating, the better. If anything, VAR has only highlighted just how bad and inconsistent the officiating is.



Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #859 on: Today at 12:37:18 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:12:00 am
They've let the club rot to the core with lack of investment. It's time we let them know they are no longer welcome. Liverpool Football Club is in the wrong hands.

We are 8 games into a bad the season, off the back of the best half decade I’ve ever seen at the club, nothing happening now can’t be rectified.

I honestly think everyone at the club has misjudged by a season how much gas some of the senior players have in the tank, I don’t think they should be “let off” for that, but at the same time considering the things this squad has achieved I can understand why they thought they might get away with it.

Basically this ain’t the 90s I remember that it was shit, it ain’t the 2000’s we haven’t invested in midfield nearly enough but with Diaz, Nunes, Konate, Trent, Elliot and Carvaliho there’s clearly forward planning it just needs to be stepped up, because the current squad is doing worse than anticipated but to suggest FSG have let the club rot is crazy, that’s forgetting the infrastructure stuff that’s been done, which while I know wasn’t done out of the kindness of their hearts, will be a benefit to us for years with or without them.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #860 on: Today at 12:38:02 am »
Arsenal had a game on Thursday while we played on Tuesday.

They looked faster, fitter, and sharper than us.

Caveat being that we played the same starting 11 and they rested some players but all of martinelli, odegaard, xhaka, tomiyasu, saka, white, jesus played a part on Thursday.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #861 on: Today at 12:40:11 am »
Quote from: mainone on Today at 12:28:22 am
We are aware of an incident that took place during the match between Arsenal and Liverpool. We are in dialogue with the match officials and will review the details of the incident," an FA spokesperson said.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said in his post-match television interview he was "not allowed" to divulge any more details.



we all know this must be down to a liverpool player, otherwise oliver and var would have turned a deaf ear.

You say the part in bold like you have an example of an incident occurring in a football match in which the officials chose not to investigate it when they should have done so because it was not involving Liverpool. Can you provide me with an example of this please?
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #862 on: Today at 12:42:20 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:12:00 am
They've let the club rot to the core with lack of investment. It's time we let them know they are no longer welcome. Liverpool Football Club is in the wrong hands.
I know we're all a bit emotional tonight, but I think that's over the top.

For me, it's not a case of just throwing multiple millions at it. It's more about just being wise and strengthening weak points as and when necessary. I know I've used the word a lot tonight, but it's about maintenance for me. We built the best team in the world under FSG, but failed to do the necessary maintenance to sustain that level. That issue can be addressed.

I don't think anyone is asking for or expecting unlimited funds here. But we are one of the few truly elite clubs in world football and one of the top five richest clubs on the planet. If we can't find the money to maintain our hard earned success, who can? Mistakes have been made, but they can also be addressed. Hopefully they will be.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #863 on: Today at 12:49:45 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:42:20 am
I know we're all a bit emotional tonight, but I think that's over the top.

For me, it's not a case of just throwing multiple millions at it. It's more about just being wise and strengthening weak points as and when necessary. I know I've used the word a lot tonight, but it's about maintenance for me. We built the best team in the world under FSG, but failed to do the necessary maintenance to sustain that level. That issue can be addressed.

I don't think anyone is asking for or expecting unlimited funds here. But we are one of the few truly elite clubs in world football and one of the top five richest clubs on the planet. If we can't find the money to maintain our hard earned success, who can? Mistakes have been made, but they can also be addressed. Hopefully they will be.

Reading this has gave me a bit of hope, I'm just really worried we are going to mess everything up due to obvious problems which should have got solved. Jurgen made this squad and I'm sure he can make another top quality squad. I'm just really worried  :-[

I just don't understand what is happening with Trent, a few seasons ago up until recently he was the best right back in the world, is it a case of teams identifying him as someone to exploit?

I really hope we can have a super UCL Campaign as we normally do good in Europe under Klopp.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #864 on: Today at 12:51:21 am »
BBC have said that something was said to a player, Arteta said it should stay on the pitch,

Anyone know what's happened??
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #865 on: Today at 12:56:53 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:38:02 am
Arsenal had a game on Thursday while we played on Tuesday.

They looked faster, fitter, and sharper than us.

Caveat being that we played the same starting 11 and they rested some players but all of martinelli, odegaard, xhaka, tomiyasu, saka, white, jesus played a part on Thursday.


No Arsenal player played more games than some of our fringe players last season e.g., Milner, Naby, Firmino. Even Oxlade-Chamberlain made 29 appearances for us, and that would have put him in 7th place for appearances if he'd done the same for Arsenal. Most of our regulars played 10-15 more games, and that too pretty much 10-15 cup finals (literally in some instances) due to our extended title run and Champions League run. More recently, we both played league games on the 2nd, and for them they played 30 mins against 10 men. They then had 5 days between the league game and Bodo/Glimt who are useless and aren't going to present any kind of physical challenge, so that was plenty of time for recovery. They rotated wisely in the game. We, on the other hand, didn't get much recovery before facing Rangers (who are much better than Bodo/Glimt) and presented a more physical challenge. That aside from the very simple fact that we are an older team and probably in a bit of physical decline too.

In other words, the reasons are multi-factorial, but not surprising at all. I think, consistently, we have shown that our running numbers are well down compared to previous and pretty much most teams are running us off the park.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #866 on: Today at 12:57:14 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:51:21 am
BBC have said that something was said to a player, Arteta said it should stay on the pitch,

Anyone know what's happened??

No, no one does. It'll come out eventually, looks like Gabriel/Henderson and maybe Xhaka was involved, but it's all rumours and conjecture and it's not worth discussing or gossiping about (as some people are)
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #867 on: Today at 12:58:58 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:51:21 am
BBC have said that something was said to a player, Arteta said it should stay on the pitch,

Anyone know what's happened??

Judging by the reactions alone, I would guess that Hendo was protesting about the award of the penalty (Gabriel who had perhaps handballed in the first half) and Gabriel took issue with that and it started a bit of a bust up. I'm sure in the heat of the moment, some allegations would have been thrown about, but it looked as though they shook hands at the end of the match and I would expect the matter wouldn't go much further.

Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Today at 12:57:14 am
No, no one does. It'll come out eventually, looks like Gabriel/Henderson and maybe Xhaka was involved, but it's all rumours and conjecture and it's not worth discussing or gossiping about (as some people are)

Touche. We will, no doubt, find out eventually if anything comes of it.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #868 on: Today at 01:02:08 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 12:56:53 am

No Arsenal player played more games than some of our fringe players last season e.g., Milner, Naby, Firmino. Even Oxlade-Chamberlain made 29 appearances for us, and that would have put him in 7th place for appearances if he'd done the same for Arsenal. Most of our regulars played 10-15 more games, and that too pretty much 10-15 cup finals (literally in some instances) due to our extended title run and Champions League run. More recently, we both played league games on the 2nd, and for them they played 30 mins against 10 men. They then had 5 days between the league game and Bodo/Glimt who are useless and aren't going to present any kind of physical challenge, so that was plenty of time for recovery. They rotated wisely in the game. We, on the other hand, didn't get much recovery before facing Rangers (who are much better than Bodo/Glimt) and presented a more physical challenge. That aside from the very simple fact that we are an older team and probably in a bit of physical decline too.

In other words, the reasons are multi-factorial, but not surprising at all. I think, consistently, we have shown that our running numbers are well down compared to previous and pretty much most teams are running us off the park.

The numbers, but also the eye test is a sad sight honestly. Every game I'm watching, we're losing 50/50's, we're not pressing when we should, and we're not recovering the ball.

I was genuinely jealous of some of Arsenals attacking, they looked fluid, quick, knew when to quicken the game up and when to slow it down, and when to make runs.

We have players making individual mistakes, in the past when that's happened, there's been someone to sweep up or save the team. Now, it seems like stupid mistakes are being punished because the team are all lethargic.

Diaz is incredible, and he's exactly the type of player that's perfect for our team of the last few years. If we want to rebuild and play the way we did in years gone, he'll fit like a glove.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #869 on: Today at 01:03:00 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:49:45 am
Reading this has gave me a bit of hope, I'm just really worried we are going to mess everything up due to obvious problems which should have got solved. Jurgen made this squad and I'm sure he can make another top quality squad. I'm just really worried  :-[

I just don't understand what is happening with Trent, a few seasons ago up until recently he was the best right back in the world, is it a case of teams identifying him as someone to exploit?

I really hope we can have a super UCL Campaign as we normally do good in Europe under Klopp.
I understand that. I think we're all a bit emotional at the moment. We reached such insane heights in recent seasons and that makes the current malaise all the more difficult to get our heads around and come to terms with.

Mistakes have been made, and I think it's always wise to acknowledge mistakes because it's only then that they get addressed. But a lot of other factors have gone against us this season too. Luck has not exactly favoured us either.

We'll turn it around at some point, I'm pretty sure of that. To me, we seem mentally and physically burnt out at the moment. Understandable too, given we've gone flat out at insane levels for a number of seasons with pretty much the same players throughout. Nothing last forever though. The great times don't, and tough times like these don't either.
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #870 on: Today at 01:16:05 am »
I think it is okey to question the ownership of our beloved club. We're fans and we have the right to question decisions made by the owners. Yes, we have won every big trophy the last 4 years, and we're a well driven club. However, there are other legitimate issues.

One of the things iam concerned about, is these rollercoaster-performances. One year we're world class, the next we're shit. i know there can be multiple explanations, however, i talked to a Red Sox fan, and he told, that this has been the story for Red Sox. The last 20 years, they have won world series four times, and been rock bottom five times the last 11 years.

Henry bought the red sox for $660M, now its estimated at $3.4 billion. He is an investor, not a sports fanatic. He just happened to luck into the right situation. 660 adjusted by inflation is $1.8 billion. Hes at a $2.6 billion profit margin. Pretty good return!

John Henry/FSG are owners who like cost effective wins." Perhaps FSG have been more concerned about cost efficiency, than finding the right players? (and thats why we need a midtfielder or two?)

What is also concerning me, is  the divided attention between baseball, football, racing, real estate, marketing, and now hockey. Whether thats a problem or not, the perception is unavoidable. How much attention will Liverpool FC get from the owners in the future?

I hope FSG wil generate the funds Klopp needs to get us back on track!

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #871 on: Today at 01:17:43 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:05:08 am
And yet the only club that's really mattered in the last 5 years (and who have prevented Jurgen's record looking far better than it is), are the club whose spend you haven't listed.

I couldn't care less about the spend of most of those clubs, as they're clearly shit if they've spent all that to win nothing.

Wrong approach. Imagine what Klopp can do with a little more money.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #872 on: Today at 01:25:48 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:17:27 pm
Have you seen our valuation? Only the super-rich are going to be able to afford us, likely a few with a rotten reputation. I don't doubt that eventually they will go FSG, but I dread to think who will come on board next.

Fan ownership
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #873 on: Today at 01:27:18 am »
Quote from: Red Dane on Today at 01:16:05 am
I think it is okey to question the ownership of our beloved club. We're fans and we have the right to question decisions made by the owners. Yes, we have won every big trophy the last 4 years, and we're a well driven club. However, there are other legitimate issues.

One of the things iam concerned about, is these rollercoaster-performances. One year we're world class, the next we're shit. i know there can be multiple explanations, however, i talked to a Red Sox fan, and he told, that this has been the story for Red Sox. The last 20 years, they have won world series four times, and been rock bottom five times the last 11 years.

Henry bought the red sox for $660M, now its estimated at $3.4 billion. He is an investor, not a sports fanatic. He just happened to luck into the right situation. 660 adjusted by inflation is $1.8 billion. Hes at a $2.6 billion profit margin. Pretty good return!

John Henry/FSG are owners who like cost effective wins." Perhaps FSG have been more concerned about cost efficiency, than finding the right players? (and thats why we need a midtfielder or two?)

What is also concerning me, is  the divided attention between baseball, football, racing, real estate, marketing, and now hockey. Whether thats a problem or not, the perception is unavoidable. How much attention will Liverpool FC get from the owners in the future?

I hope FSG wil generate the funds Klopp needs to get us back on track!


Too true!
FSG is here to create value and maybe divest some time in the future.
However, if they do not spend to maintain that value, it's their loss too. Hope they understand that.
Methinks the renewing of Mo's contract sort of took some stuffing out of the summer transfer. And he's not performing at the high standards of seasons past.
Seems to be seeing all the negatives happening in a perfect storm right now.
 
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #874 on: Today at 01:30:19 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 08:31:48 pm
I get sick and tired of hearing you dont want us to be owned by oil states and thats the only clubs that spend money.


I struggle to agree with that I agree city, psg, Newcastle is a completely different ball game but in the last 4 years alone.

Spurs £325mil net spend (new stadium)
West Ham £280mil net spend (no champions league)
Wolves £166mil net spend (1 new stand no champions league)
Man Utd £501mil net spend (no champions league)
Chelsea £270mil net spend
Notts for £130mil net spend (championship for most of the time)
Fulham £91mil net spend (championship for some of that time+ new main stand)
Crystal Palace £106mil net spend
Leeds £120mil net spend
Everton £105mil net spend (new stadium)
Aston Villa £255mil net spend
Arsenal £375mil net spend (no champions league)
Liverpool £90mil net spend

None of those clubs are owned by states but miraculously outspend us a club who will soon announce record turnover, even the much and rightly criticised Mike Ashley spent more in his last 3 years at Newcastle which when I heard I couldnt believe.

None of them besides Chelsea won anything. Maybe being bottom of the list and not being on the list is the key to recent success?
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #875 on: Today at 01:33:30 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 08:31:48 pm
I get sick and tired of hearing you dont want us to be owned by oil states and thats the only clubs that spend money.


I struggle to agree with that I agree city, psg, Newcastle is a completely different ball game but in the last 4 years alone.

Spurs £325mil net spend (new stadium)
West Ham £280mil net spend (no champions league)
Wolves £166mil net spend (1 new stand no champions league)
Man Utd £501mil net spend (no champions league)
Chelsea £270mil net spend
Notts for £130mil net spend (championship for most of the time)
Fulham £91mil net spend (championship for some of that time+ new main stand)
Crystal Palace £106mil net spend
Leeds £120mil net spend
Everton £105mil net spend (new stadium)
Aston Villa £255mil net spend
Arsenal £375mil net spend (no champions league)
Liverpool £90mil net spend

None of those clubs are owned by states but miraculously outspend us a club who will soon announce record turnover, even the much and rightly criticised Mike Ashley spent more in his last 3 years at Newcastle which when I heard I couldnt believe.


It's a little simplistic though, I know I've done it because it's the only information we have at hand.


Just to illustrate, we signed Salah this summer on a free, but essentially spent £55m to do so.


City only spent £51m to sign Haaland as a headline figure but in reality that was £85.5m when other costs are added in (agents fees etc) and also the fact that he will cost them £47m a year in wages (a total commitment of £234m, ie Total £320m)

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #876 on: Today at 01:33:41 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:49:45 am
Reading this has gave me a bit of hope, I'm just really worried we are going to mess everything up due to obvious problems which should have got solved. Jurgen made this squad and I'm sure he can make another top quality squad. I'm just really worried  :-[

I just don't understand what is happening with Trent, a few seasons ago up until recently he was the best right back in the world, is it a case of teams identifying him as someone to exploit?

I really hope we can have a super UCL Campaign as we normally do good in Europe under Klopp.

I wouldn't get too despondent there mate. We have a few problems and difficulties which aren't that easy to solve but I think we could solve them over the course of the season

Currently, our main issues are
- we have no intensity or pressure off the ball
- when we do press, its not a coordinated effort which means that it is easy for teams to escape the press and relieve pressure
- we aren't winning those 50-50s or 2nd balls
- we give the ball away too easily and thus invite pressure on ourselves again, with no way to 'turn off at the source' due to an ineffective press
- we continue to play high risk passes without the ability to snuff out counter-attacks or shut down attacks before they begin
- our positional play at the back is very passive, and we aren't dealing effectively with crosses into our box

These problems are exacerbated by physical fitness, injuries, new players trying to bed into the system without being slowly integrated (note that Fabinho took about 2-3 months before he became a regular, as was Robertson, and Tsimikas) whereas players like Carvalho and Nunez have been asked to step straight into the heat of battle with a short pre-season, and coming from totally different leagues and different teams. Ultimately, the solutions in football usually boil down to doing the fundamentals very very well. We have some top quality players and I think we will be able to tweak things and turn things around, but we'll probably have to suffer for a little while longer yet.
