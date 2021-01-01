I think it is okey to question the ownership of our beloved club. We're fans and we have the right to question decisions made by the owners. Yes, we have won every big trophy the last 4 years, and we're a well driven club. However, there are other legitimate issues.
One of the things iam concerned about, is these rollercoaster-performances. One year we're world class, the next we're shit. i know there can be multiple explanations, however, i talked to a Red Sox fan, and he told, that this has been the story for Red Sox. The last 20 years, they have won world series four times, and been rock bottom five times the last 11 years.
Henry bought the red sox for $660M, now its estimated at $3.4 billion. He is an investor, not a sports fanatic. He just happened to luck into the right situation. 660 adjusted by inflation is $1.8 billion. Hes at a $2.6 billion profit margin. Pretty good return!
John Henry/FSG are owners who like cost effective wins." Perhaps FSG have been more concerned about cost efficiency, than finding the right players? (and thats why we need a midtfielder or two?)
What is also concerning me, is the divided attention between baseball, football, racing, real estate, marketing, and now hockey. Whether thats a problem or not, the perception is unavoidable. How much attention will Liverpool FC get from the owners in the future?
I hope FSG wil generate the funds Klopp needs to get us back on track!