Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool

mrantarctica

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 11:09:12 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm
In the last 11 seasons the Red Sox have finished bottom of AL East 5 times.

I think you should ring the fire brigade

I suspect he sent a strongly worded email instead  ;D ;D
Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 11:09:27 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:59:53 pm
Luxury tax is a big factor, but first of all, every team gives a shit about the draft you smug arse. And secondly, are you going to dispute the rest of what I said about the wildly contrasting environments of MLB and top level football? The basic point is, they're absolutely nothing alike and require hugely different approaches.

I generally want to give Americans on here the benefit of the doubt and give them the respect anyone else would get, but someone like you makes it difficult.

The MLB draft, unlike the NFL or NBA, is a complete crapshoot and no team makes decisions solely on that. Id argue non-draft money is more of a factor in player development for every team. Further MLB certainly doesnt have relegation but its a hell of a lot closer to European football than anything else here. The rich are rich, the poor are poor. The Oakland As and Billy Bean never won a title for all their brains.
Dr Stu-Pid

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 11:09:37 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:08:56 pm
And yeah, you can go on about winning the two trophies last season but now that's looking like the maximum achievement we could have possibly done last year given how much we huffed and puffed and scraped through so many matches.

Yep, we huffed and puffed to two trophies, 92 points in the PL, and a CL final with 147 goals scored, only conceding 48, and winning all of our CL group games in the process. FFS.

Yes, we are playing badly and it's f*cking annoying, but can we please not do this team and squad a disservice and try to re-write history to make last year out to be some kind of fluke or chance occurrence.
Henry Gale

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 11:09:51 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:22:02 pm
Yeah we didnt deserve to win that.

Nah Its the refs fault or the sports washers maybe? They seem to be the people we blame these days rather than admitting Klopp is working with one hand behind his back again this season, its easier that way isnt it?
John C

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:30:36 pm
I dont even understand what your original point was then.
It was this, which was a reasonable observation to be honest, without a nuance either side of the performance.
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:21:32 pm
and yet we only conceded one soft pen given to them by a ref having a mare, which VAR should at least have had him go to the monitor to look at.
JackWard33

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 11:40:50 pm
As an aside we appear to have sent 2 injured players back onto the pitch today - seems like everyone at the club has collectively lost their heads at the moment
mrantarctica

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 11:46:09 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:40:50 pm
As an aside we appear to have sent 2 injured players back onto the pitch today - seems like everyone at the club has collectively lost their heads at the moment

It happens quite often that if someone picks up a knock in the first half, they'll try and soldier on until half time. I've never understood this. I get that sometimes it just takes a bit of running after a slight knock and you are good to carry on, but it should become obvious within a few minutes. Either the player is able to play at full tilt or not. If they can't then they should come off, especially in games where the margins are quite fine and you can't have any passengers.
Dave McCoy

Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 11:51:09 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:11:05 pm
It was this, which was a reasonable observation to be honest, without a nuance either side of the performance.

Yet he also said theres been plenty of times we dominate and dont get the points. A fluke shouldnt mask the truth in either situation.
keyop

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 11:54:27 pm
Quote from: JovaJova on Yesterday at 09:17:10 pm
Liverpool are one of the best run football clubs in the world. I mean seriously try to name many other better run clubs. I guarantee you will struggle. It doesnt mean that mistakes have not been made which everyone is very evidently aware of.

Football has sadly turned into this vile world of overspending season after season, with fans demanding more and more. The pathetic financial fair play should have been designed to alleviate this but clearly has not worked and here we are today arguing when things start to go wrong.
Well said.

There seems to be a growing number of fans calling the club negligent, incompetent, complacent, greedy, penny pinching, and any number of other derogatory accusations. Yet literally in front of our eyes we've seen the car crash that is Man Utd over the last 9 years, we've seen Barca forced to sell players (including Messi) and having to restructure their entire financial model, we've seen Chelsea's owner flee the country, have his assets frozen, and forced to sell the club. We've seen Arsenal and Spurs spend hundreds of millions on stadiums and players to win nothing. And meanwhile City are cheating in plain sight, spending over a £billion in less than 10 years, all funded by failing (or non-existent) companies masquerading as sponsors.

The whole system is completely fucked, and anyone thinking we should just sell up and everything will get better hasn't been watching the shitshow unfolding at other clubs, or paying any attention to just how much risk is being loaded onto many of the clubs that are so conveniently used to compare against our net spend.

The reality is that if we take away City's colossal charade and cheating (and if FFP had been applied/enforced properly), then we'd have won 2 more titles by now, and an assessment of Jurgen's tenure so far would be very different. We have been miles ahead of the rest of the league - so much so, that even when we had no CB's and had Hendo/Fab in defence, we still finished 3rd.

It hasn't mattered how much we've spent relative to Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Newcastle or any other club, as we haven't been competing with them since 2015. Suggesting that the owners are wasting Jurgen's talent (or missing the opportunity of a lifetime) massively overlooks the big blue elephant in the room with an Abu Dhabi flag on its back.
Avens

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 11:59:04 pm
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:54:27 pm
Well said.

There seems to be a growing number of fans calling the club negligent, incompetent, complacent, greedy, penny pinching, and any number of other derogatory accusations. Yet literally in front of our eyes we've seen the car crash that is Man Utd over the last 9 years, we've seen Barca forced to sell players (including Messi) and having to restructure their entire financial model, we've seen Chelsea's owner flee the country, have his assets frozen, and forced to sell the club. We've seen Arsenal and Spurs spend hundreds of millions on stadiums and players to win nothing. And meanwhile City are cheating in plain sight, spending over a £billion in less than 10 years, all funded by failing (or non-existent) companies masquerading as sponsors.

The whole system is completely fucked, and anyone thinking we should just sell up and everything will get better hasn't been watching the shitshow unfolding at other clubs, or paying any attention to just how much risk is being loaded onto many of the clubs that are so conveniently used to compare against our net spend.

The reality is that if we take away City's colossal charade and cheating (and if FFP had been applied/enforced properly), then we'd have won 2 more titles by now, and an assessment of Jurgen's tenure so far would be very different. We have been miles ahead of the rest of the league - so much so, that even when we had no CB's and had Hendo/Fab in defence, we still finished 3rd.

It hasn't mattered how much we've spent relative to Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Newcastle or any other club, as we haven't been competing with them since 2015. Suggesting that the owners are wasting Jurgen's talent (or missing the opportunity of a lifetime) massively overlooks the big blue elephant in the room with an Abu Dhabi flag on its back.

Excellent post.
keyop

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #850 on: Today at 12:05:08 am
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 08:31:48 pm
I get sick and tired of hearing you dont want us to be owned by oil states and thats the only clubs that spend money.


I struggle to agree with that I agree city, psg, Newcastle is a completely different ball game but in the last 4 years alone.

Spurs £325mil net spend (new stadium)
West Ham £280mil net spend (no champions league)
Wolves £166mil net spend (1 new stand no champions league)
Man Utd £501mil net spend (no champions league)
Chelsea £270mil net spend
Notts for £130mil net spend (championship for most of the time)
Fulham £91mil net spend (championship for some of that time+ new main stand)
Crystal Palace £106mil net spend
Leeds £120mil net spend
Everton £105mil net spend (new stadium)
Aston Villa £255mil net spend
Arsenal £375mil net spend (no champions league)
Liverpool £90mil net spend

None of those clubs are owned by states but miraculously outspend us a club who will soon announce record turnover, even the much and rightly criticised Mike Ashley spent more in his last 3 years at Newcastle which when I heard I couldnt believe.
And yet the only club that's really mattered in the last 5 years (and who have prevented Jurgen's record looking far better than it is), are the club whose spend you haven't listed.

I couldn't care less about the spend of most of those clubs, as they're clearly shit if they've spent all that to win nothing.
Coolie High

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
Reply #851 on: Today at 12:06:26 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:05:08 am
And yet the only club that's really mattered in the last 5 years (and who have prevented Jurgen's record looking far better than it is), are the club whose spend you haven't listed.

I couldn't care less about the spend of most of those clubs, as they're clearly shit if they've spent all that to win nothing.

But the point is in relation to us, we would have won more if we kept up with the spending of the other clubs around us(not city).
