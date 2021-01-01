Yes, last year, Arsenal came out firing but ran out of legs and ideas. We put in the ultimate professional performance. Martinelli, for all dribbling, had one shot at goal that missed wide late.
This year, they came out of the blocks fast but we met them step for step for a while. But in the last 30, unlike last year, where we toyed with them once they ran out of gas, this year, they never let us settle. We have Fabinho-Henderson-Thiago in there and we couldn't get a hold of the game at all. It was never a penalty, but we didn't have control at all in the second half. Whereas last year, we taught them a lesson in the second half.