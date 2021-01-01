We've also developed that feast or famine of the Red Sox under FSG. They seem to be bottom of their league a lot but also have won their fair share of World Series with FSG and had great seasons followed by terrible ones and vice versa.



You get the big highs (13/14, 18/19, 19/20 and 21/22) but they're followed by crushing lows due to poor decision making and/or lack of investment (14/15, 20/21 and 22/23). They're never going to build a dynasty and given the competitive nature of the PL it might be a long time before we can challenge properly again.



The difference is though, the Red Sox compete in MLB, which, like other American sports has no relegation and no enormous financial consequences for missing out on playoffs. In fact, finishing bottom gives you the rebound advantage of top draft picks so you can develop your youth system. FSG can allow the Red Sox to be boom-bust, because ultimately, their revenue will stil stay consistent, and things can quickly change and have them spring back up the table within a year or two.Football is completely different. If they neglect our squad and we fall away to 6th or 7th place (not inconceivable the way things are going), it's a hell of a job getting back to the top, or even back to the top 4. Arsenal are a perfect example - they're decent now, but it's taken 6 years of absolute shite and probably half a billion net spend to finally build a decent squad. In football things aren't just going to look after themselves because our brand is strong - you have to actually keep spending just to tread water.