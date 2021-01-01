« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool  (Read 19103 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,844
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #800 on: Today at 10:22:02 pm »
Yeah we didnt deserve to win that.
Logged

Offline NativityinBlack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #801 on: Today at 10:23:32 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:19:32 pm
Ive said before but i was quite happy to have a transition season or two, as its obvious, the squad is reaching a stage where some players need to be moved on while 3/4 others come in. The frustrating thing is, we havent transitioned in our first transition season. Weve got Nunez for the first team and thats it. So ultimately next season is likely to be more of the same depending on who comes in. Chelsea went mad and spunked money on anyone and everyone, nobody wanted 10 new players but theres a happy medium which we failed to reach.

The transition, if we're not a state backed club is always incremental. As pointed out by many here, it should have started the season after we won the league. But here we are, bringing Milner on and starting with Henderson every game after a season where we ran our players to the ground.

It's criminal mismanagement and everyone, including Klopp is to blame. It's going to take at least 2 years to build a team again, if we can.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,008
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #802 on: Today at 10:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:21:32 pm
and yet we only conceded one soft pen given to them by a ref having a mare.

Thats just variance, the performance itself was not a reflection of it being just down to a call.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,152
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #803 on: Today at 10:24:10 pm »
Yes, last year, Arsenal came out firing but ran out of legs and ideas.  We put in the ultimate professional performance.  Martinelli, for all dribbling, had one shot at goal that missed wide late.

This year, they came out of the blocks fast but we met them step for step for a while.  But in the last 30, unlike last year, where we toyed with them once they ran out of gas, this year, they never let us settle.  We have Fabinho-Henderson-Thiago in there and we couldn't get a hold of the game at all.  It was never a penalty, but we didn't have control at all in the second half.  Whereas last year, we taught them a lesson in the second half.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,248
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #804 on: Today at 10:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:23:35 pm
Thats just variance, the performance itself was not a reflection of it being just down to a call.

No but the fact remains we didn't concede when they smushed us, except for the dodgy pen.
Logged

Online KirkVanHouten

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #805 on: Today at 10:24:47 pm »
Hope is not lost yet. With some signings in January I can see us finishing top half.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,008
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #806 on: Today at 10:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:21:42 pm
The post had three lines.

Har har
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,008
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #807 on: Today at 10:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:24:33 pm
No but the fact remains we didn't concede when they smushed us, except for the dodgy pen.

So then it was fine? I dont think even Klopp would agree with that.

Edit - I guess a better way to put it is if they dont get that call and we somehow hold on for a draw then that means what as far as how the team is doing in your mind?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:29:22 pm by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,530
  • Legacy fan
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #808 on: Today at 10:28:20 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 10:23:32 pm
The transition, if we're not a state backed club is always incremental. As pointed out by many here, it should have started the season after we won the league. But here we are, bringing Milner on and starting with Henderson every game after a season where we ran our players to the ground.

It's criminal mismanagement and everyone, including Klopp is to blame. It's going to take at least 2 years to build a team again, if we can.
I agree but define incremental. The core of our successful squad of 18-22 is ageing together, unless the increments increase numerically, well be needing to shell out ridiculous amounts which simply wont happen.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,248
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #809 on: Today at 10:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:27:13 pm
So then it was fine? I dont think even Klopp would agree with that.

Where did I say it was fine? It was shit.

We've had games where we've been utterly dominant and lost.

People are free to analyze the fuck out of the games, it means nothing,  everyone can see we have problems.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #810 on: Today at 10:29:16 pm »
We need to be aiming at 62 points from 30 games from here to be entertaining top 4. Will take a miracle.
Logged

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #811 on: Today at 10:29:35 pm »
During the 2nd half, every clearance from us seems to smack into someone else, there was stuff going in the box that we kind of got away with. During the last few years I never seen this sort of panicky stuff while defending. We don't seem able to close people down and it's easy for teams to play 1-2's through our backline. I know Fabinho hasn't been playing well but the absence of a proper dm showed at times today.
Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #812 on: Today at 10:30:21 pm »
I think with the game itself it was fine, we played well and near enough all the big calls went against us. Thought Arsenal looked way more threataning in attack, but we had our moments and dominated the ball.

The difference right now is Klopp is admitting something is not quite right, which was not the case pre-Napoli. We look so weak defensively and any player with pace has a field day against us and pace has seemingly abandonded us. We're just going to have to lump on until the World Cup and go from there. Next week is not going to be a pretty watch.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,008
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #813 on: Today at 10:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:28:41 pm
Where did I say it was fine? It was shit.

We've had games where we've been utterly dominant and lost.

People are free to analyze the fuck out of the games, it means nothing,  everyone can see we have problems.
.

I dont even understand what your original point was then.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #814 on: Today at 10:31:51 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 10:23:32 pm
The transition, if we're not a state backed club is always incremental. As pointed out by many here, it should have started the season after we won the league. But here we are, bringing Milner on and starting with Henderson every game after a season where we ran our players to the ground.

It's criminal mismanagement and everyone, including Klopp is to blame. It's going to take at least 2 years to build a team again, if we can.

When we won the champions league that summer we signed Minamino, Ven Den Berg and Adrian. We never seem to build to continue that success.

I do think we can sort this mess out and i think the current crop can do it. We had a shit penalty decision go against us and we should have had a stone waller to take the lead.

This finishes 2-2 and this forum isnt as downbeat as it is.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #815 on: Today at 10:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:29:05 pm
We've also developed that feast or famine of the Red Sox under FSG. They seem to be bottom of their league a lot but also have won their fair share of World Series with FSG and had great seasons followed by terrible ones and vice versa.

You get the big highs (13/14, 18/19, 19/20 and 21/22) but they're followed by crushing lows due to poor decision making and/or lack of investment (14/15, 20/21 and 22/23). They're never going to build a dynasty and given the competitive nature of the PL it might be a long time before we can challenge properly again.

The difference is though, the Red Sox compete in MLB, which, like other American sports has no relegation and no enormous financial consequences for missing out on playoffs. In fact, finishing bottom gives you the rebound advantage of top draft picks so you can develop your youth system. FSG can allow the Red Sox to be boom-bust, because ultimately, their revenue will stil stay consistent, and things can quickly change and have them spring back up the table within a year or two.

Football is completely different. If they neglect our squad and we fall away to 6th or 7th place (not inconceivable the way things are going), it's a hell of a job getting back to the top, or even back to the top 4. Arsenal are a perfect example - they're decent now, but it's taken 6 years of absolute shite and probably half a billion net spend to finally build a decent squad. In football things aren't just going to look after themselves because our brand is strong - you have to actually keep spending just to tread water.
Logged

Online Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,900
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #816 on: Today at 10:34:48 pm »
Im an eternal optimist with football, but that second half was really troubling. We looked out of our depth. The positive was we looked pretty decent for a period in the first half.

The squad needs some surgery in January and the summer
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,986
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #817 on: Today at 10:36:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:16:38 pm
I mean its not good right nowbut if the referee does his job we win 3-2 today away from home against the form in the league.

Come off it. The goal was a combination of us and Oliver being shit but arsenal were well worth their win in that second half. We barely saw their penalty box and even bobby's goal came firmly against the run of play.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,555
Re: Arsenal 3 v 2 Liverpool
« Reply #818 on: Today at 10:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:28:41 pm
Where did I say it was fine? It was shit.

We've had games where we've been utterly dominant and lost.

People are free to analyze the fuck out of the games, it means nothing,  everyone can see we have problems.
Some people don't.
When the other parties points this out, they are called depressive maniacs.
Sakes...we are 14 points off the top and the blue noses is above us!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,008
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #819 on: Today at 10:37:21 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:32:06 pm
The difference is though, the Red Sox compete in MLB, which, like other American sports has no relegation and no enormous financial consequences for missing out on playoffs. In fact, finishing bottom gives you the rebound advantage of top draft picks so you can develop your youth system. FSG can allow the Red Sox to be boom-bust, because ultimately, their revenue will stil stay consistent, and things can quickly change and have them spring back up the table within a year or two.

Football is completely different. If they neglect our squad and we fall away to 6th or 7th place (not inconceivable the way things are going), it's a hell of a job getting back to the top, or even back to the top 4. Arsenal are a perfect example - they're decent now, but it's taken 6 years of absolute shite and probably half a billion net spend to finally build a decent squad. In football things aren't just going to look after themselves because our brand is strong - you have to actually keep spending just to tread water.

You clearly know nothing about MLB and should stop posting about it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 