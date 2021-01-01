To go from as good as we were last year to as bad as weve been this year means there is no simple explanation. Anybody claiming this was foretold is a bullshitter.



We got crushed that 2nd half. As bad as Trent was defending seemingly without him we cant even get out of our own half. Not really sure how you can square that with Thiago being on the field but here we are.



All in all probably time to reasses what this season is for us as fans and the club. Not sure it will be possible to really shift on from some of these players but hopefully plans are being made.



It's patently untrue that this couldn't be seen coming. This is what happens to all great teams if they aren't meticulously maintained. It's absolutely normal and natural. Everything and everyone has their peak, and everything and everyone passes that peak then declines.Of course, other factors come into play too, so it's not all about money and the willingness to spend it. Having said that, routine, ongoing quality maintenance is always crucial if you want anything you build to last.If you build a house then sit back admiring it in the garden, and only repair it when things break rather than nurturing it with quality ongoing maintenance, you eventually and inevitably have to spend an awful lot more on a rebuild.I'm pretty sure we'll turn it around in time, but we'll have to start doing the basics right again first, and we'll have to make sure we then actually start strengthening from a position of strength once more. It's ironic that it was Liverpool FC that taught us that very lesson. It was why our dynasty lasted so long.So yes, our current predicament was not difficult to see looking on the horizon, because the signs were all there.