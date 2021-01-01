« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53  (Read 15436 times)

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #640 on: Today at 08:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:36:50 pm
Top post.

FSG have taken advantage of the gullible minority happy to have a club that spend what it earns.

Everyone is spending more because they are factoring in the increased value of the clubs themselves.

Have you checked the accounts of all these clubs? United we know are up to their necks in debt due to the Glaisters there are also rumours about other clubs as well. You make it sound like it's the easiest thing in the world, Al. These clubs may spend more than us but as to how it will affect them in the future remains to be seen. There is an awful lot about football finance that is not known and doesn't become known until it all begins to come crashing down.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #641 on: Today at 08:44:06 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 08:40:48 pm
This is all a little pointless without assessing the state of each clubs balance sheet to be honest. Man United for example have lost US2billion in their market cap over the same period.

The other way to look at it is we achieved this remarkable period of consistency and because of the excellent financial management we are now much better placed to rebuild and replenish this squad. None of the teams you listed have a better chance of winning anything anytime soon than us.

Nobody wants to be patient in football which is understandable but things are definitely not as bad as reading this thread would seem. It could have been avoided yes and it was a big mistake not to invest more this summer, but we are in a good place to rectify it quickly.

We can't buy time. Klopp will be a year older and another year closer to leaving by the time we get a chance to sort this mess out.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #642 on: Today at 08:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 08:43:05 pm
Will someone change the thread title score - I've spent the past couple of hours thinking we drew.

No, keep it as it is.

Tribute to non penalty
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #643 on: Today at 08:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:20:30 pm
To go from as good as we were last year to as bad as weve been this year means there is no simple explanation. Anybody claiming this was foretold is a bullshitter.

We got crushed that 2nd half. As bad as Trent was defending seemingly without him we cant even get out of our own half. Not really sure how you can square that with Thiago being on the field but here we are.

All in all probably time to reasses what this season is for us as fans and the club. Not sure it will be possible to really shift on from some of these players but hopefully plans are being made.

It's patently untrue that this couldn't be seen coming. This is what happens to all great teams if they aren't meticulously maintained. It's absolutely normal and natural. Everything and everyone has their peak, and everything and everyone passes that peak then declines.

Of course, other factors come into play too, so it's not all about money and the willingness to spend it. Having said that, routine, ongoing quality maintenance is always crucial if you want anything you build to last.

If you build a house then sit back admiring it in the garden, and only repair it when things break rather than nurturing it with quality ongoing maintenance, you eventually and inevitably have to spend an awful lot more on a rebuild.

I'm pretty sure we'll turn it around in time, but we'll have to start doing the basics right again first, and we'll have to make sure we then actually start strengthening from a position of strength once more. It's ironic that it was Liverpool FC that taught us that very lesson. It was why our dynasty lasted so long.

So yes, our current predicament was not difficult to see looking on the horizon, because the signs were all there.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:51:02 pm by Son of Spion »
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #644 on: Today at 08:45:53 pm »
Watched their penalty and just shook my head. Both Owen and Wright said that it wasn't a penalty. The problem also is that VAR won't over-rule the referee unless there's a clear and obvious error. So why not at least call the referee over to see the replay. Thiago barely touched Jesus.

If that's a penalty then we should get one every game when Matip and VVD are held in the area.

It was a poor decision to award a penalty and gave Arsenal the game. It was a disgrace that the referee was not asked to review it.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #645 on: Today at 08:46:09 pm »
The Diaz injury could turn out to be much worse than the result as well

Fantastic evening
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #646 on: Today at 08:46:16 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 08:34:39 pm
Yeah they could've handled the process better instead of going from Tchouameni to rummaging around in the bargain bins for Arthur.

As a club, we really don't need to be competing for the big money transfers regularly, except on the rare occasion for a complete player. Personally, would like to see more regular transfers, a little more in volume, a little more emphasis on potential that's already had regular first team minutes in the top leagues. As far back as I can remember, those have always been the best transfers, maximum upside with a capped downside due to the reasonable fee, not the hype and drama of stars.

Agree with that. The truth is, we were far better at transfers (perhaps its far easier to be good at transfers) when we were an up-and-coming team. There were a couple of exceptions (Van Dijk and Alisson), but generally, we were more willing to sign quite a number of decent players with upside, rather than absolutely fixating on the "this guy or no one else" solution. As our squad got better, we stopped buying so many players, and got far more risk-averse. However, now it's becoming clear that we needed to have turned the squad over more due to the premature-aging that Klopp's football seems to do to players. Its fine to fixate on a Bellingham, but now we've fucked the season up so badly that he's starting to look less likely.

Hopefully we start to see a higher number of mid-price, early 20s signings to replace the deadwood that are leaving next summer (or already in January), as well as those who now need to become squad players due to their age.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #647 on: Today at 08:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:31:48 pm
I get sick and tired of hearing you dont want us to be owned by oil states and thats the only clubs that spend money.


I struggle to agree with that I agree city, psg, Newcastle is a completely different ball game but in the last 4 years alone.

Spurs £325mil net spend (new stadium)
West Ham £280mil net spend (no champions league)
Wolves £166mil net spend (1 new stand no champions league)
Man Utd £501mil net spend (no champions league)
Chelsea £270mil net spend
Notts for £130mil net spend (championship for most of the time)
Fulham £91mil net spend (championship for some of that time+ new main stand)
Crystal Palace £106mil net spend
Leeds £120mil net spend
Everton £105mil net spend (new stadium)
Aston Villa £255mil net spend
Arsenal £375mil net spend (no champions league)
Liverpool £90mil net spend

None of those clubs are owned by states but miraculously outspend us a club who will soon announce record turnover, even the much and rightly criticised Mike Ashley spent more in his last 3 years at Newcastle which when I heard I couldnt believe.

According to Forbes in their 2022 review

Liverpool FC are the 5th richest club in the world

Only Real, Barca and Man Utd are ahead

However, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa can outspend us
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #648 on: Today at 08:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 08:46:09 pm
The Diaz injury could turn out to be much worse than the result as well

Fantastic evening
]

Deliberately injured by a scumbag who should be in jail. Typical.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #649 on: Today at 08:48:38 pm »
Depressing how far we have fallen in 4 months.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #650 on: Today at 08:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:31:48 pm
I get sick and tired of hearing you dont want us to be owned by oil states and thats the only clubs that spend money.


I struggle to agree with that I agree city, psg, Newcastle is a completely different ball game but in the last 4 years alone.

Spurs £325mil net spend (new stadium)
West Ham £280mil net spend (no champions league)
Wolves £166mil net spend (1 new stand no champions league)
Man Utd £501mil net spend (no champions league)
Chelsea £270mil net spend
Notts for £130mil net spend (championship for most of the time)
Fulham £91mil net spend (championship for some of that time+ new main stand)
Crystal Palace £106mil net spend
Leeds £120mil net spend
Everton £105mil net spend (new stadium)
Aston Villa £255mil net spend
Arsenal £375mil net spend (no champions league)
Liverpool £90mil net spend

None of those clubs are owned by states but miraculously outspend us a club who will soon announce record turnover, even the much and rightly criticised Mike Ashley spent more in his last 3 years at Newcastle which when I heard I couldnt believe.

Wow, is this correct? Bonkers!
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #651 on: Today at 08:50:08 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 08:46:44 pm
According to Forbes in their 2022 review

Liverpool FC are the 5th richest club in the world

Only Real, Barca and Man Utd are ahead

However, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa can outspend us
 
But we still get the nonsense 'do you want to be owned by human rights abusing oil barons'...
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #652 on: Today at 08:50:33 pm »
They looked inventive and incisive. We looked dated. Was it the energy levels? Or something else?

But presumably the energy levels shouldn't be affecting the defending. And if we defended well this season that would have papered over enough cracks to be close to the top of the table.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #653 on: Today at 08:52:48 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 08:46:44 pm
According to Forbes in their 2022 review

Liverpool FC are the 5th richest club in the world

Only Real, Barca and Man Utd are ahead

However, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa can outspend us

That would make us the 4th richest mate.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #654 on: Today at 08:53:45 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 08:33:27 pm
The fact of the matter is our midfield hasnt really changed since the 2018/2019 season

Back then we had

Fabinho
Keita
Henderson
Milner
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Jones

The only new addition has been Thiago

Keita, Ox and Milner should have been replaced

First two are injury prone and Milner is too old to play the number of games he is expected to

Good points.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #655 on: Today at 08:54:13 pm »
Quote from: johnny74 on Today at 08:50:33 pm
They looked inventive and incisive. We looked dated. Was it the energy levels? Or something else?

But presumably the energy levels shouldn't be affecting the defending. And if we defended well this season that would have papered over enough cracks to be close to the top of the table.

You're the dickhead who was wanting Jurgen out a few weeks ago, why you even talking?
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #656 on: Today at 08:54:24 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 08:06:05 pm
Honestly screw Bellingham. Bellingham is a type of player you bring to an already solid midfield fundation, we need a complete rebuild in the midfield and this cannot be done if we blow our budget on 1 players.
I agree. You dont need to be a star player to play in Jurgens midfield. For 3/4 years we were brilliant in that area with Hendo, Milner, Fab and Gini as the mainstays and cameos from Ox and Keita. None of them with the exception of Keita cost huge money but they all possess/ed a range of skills needed. Energy, running skills, ability to defend in 1v1s, a bit of snide and desire to win. None of them ever contributed 15 goals a season, not even 15 assists a season but they were so important in their role of recycling possession, covering for their full backs and pressing the ball with insane energy. A player doesnt need to cost 100m to do that. All of those mentioned were in their peak years between 24 and 28. Our scouting team should have identified 2/3 players with similar attributes to take the reigns when they aforementioned reached late 20s/ early 30s (ie now in most cases.) If they have indeed done so, questions need to be asked about why these players arent in the door already.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #657 on: Today at 08:54:43 pm »
Reminds me of the post title season only this team has aged. Its gonna be a tough season to watch. Just hoping we don't get spanked by City as we are ripe for them to pineapple us atm.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #658 on: Today at 08:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:31:48 pm
I get sick and tired of hearing you dont want us to be owned by oil states and thats the only clubs that spend money.


I struggle to agree with that I agree city, psg, Newcastle is a completely different ball game but in the last 4 years alone.

Spurs £325mil net spend (new stadium)
West Ham £280mil net spend (no champions league)
Wolves £166mil net spend (1 new stand no champions league)
Man Utd £501mil net spend (no champions league)
Chelsea £270mil net spend
Notts for £130mil net spend (championship for most of the time)
Fulham £91mil net spend (championship for some of that time+ new main stand)
Crystal Palace £106mil net spend
Leeds £120mil net spend
Everton £105mil net spend (new stadium)
Aston Villa £255mil net spend
Arsenal £375mil net spend (no champions league)
Liverpool £90mil net spend

None of those clubs are owned by states but miraculously outspend us a club who will soon announce record turnover, even the much and rightly criticised Mike Ashley spent more in his last 3 years at Newcastle which when I heard I couldnt believe.

This sums it up. Of course wages play a part, and some of those smaller clubs will have smaller wage bills, but you can't tell me that we aren't spending significantly less than all the other top 6 sides in total. All while the value of the asset is growing massively.

Boehly is willing to spend like a maniac, because he's confident it'll keep growing in value. The Glazers, for all that they're scumbags for the leveraged buyout, also spend fortunes cos they also know they'll eventually see all of it and more come back in the valuation. We seem to have the only ones who are afraid to spend a penny, despite seeing this thing they own grow to a valuation 10 times what they paid for it.

Getting to a tipping point soon though - they can't just continue to let us get left behind and expect the valuation to keep increasing. Klopp has pulled rabbit after rabbit out of the hat, but that can't last forever.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #659 on: Today at 08:57:20 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:32:59 pm
You'll never get an accurate picture of that because of the amount of book-cooking that goes on. There are reports that Haaland is in-effect on £1m a week, rather than the £400k City publicise it as. Our wage bill is high, and, to be fair, its probably higher than Arsenal's and Spurs'. But there's no way it's as high as City, Chelsea or United. All three of them dwarf our wage bill in reality, with or without the Salah pay packet.

People keep claiming we have been paying lots of bonus
But still, other teams also need to pay bonus
One of the urban legend is, out of the 20 PL teams, Liverpool is the only team that needs to count a single penny to work against ourselves, so strange
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #660 on: Today at 09:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:31:48 pm
I get sick and tired of hearing you dont want us to be owned by oil states and thats the only clubs that spend money.


I struggle to agree with that I agree city, psg, Newcastle is a completely different ball game but in the last 4 years alone.

Spurs £325mil net spend (new stadium)
West Ham £280mil net spend (no champions league)
Wolves £166mil net spend (1 new stand no champions league)
Man Utd £501mil net spend (no champions league)
Chelsea £270mil net spend
Notts for £130mil net spend (championship for most of the time)
Fulham £91mil net spend (championship for some of that time+ new main stand)
Crystal Palace £106mil net spend
Leeds £120mil net spend
Everton £105mil net spend (new stadium)
Aston Villa £255mil net spend
Arsenal £375mil net spend (no champions league)
Liverpool £90mil net spend

None of those clubs are owned by states but miraculously outspend us a club who will soon announce record turnover, even the much and rightly criticised Mike Ashley spent more in his last 3 years at Newcastle which when I heard I couldnt believe.

There is some mitigation in that we're building a new stand and a new training ground, plus the new Main Stand just before that. We're playing catch up because we were left behind in the 90s and 2000's as well and messed up the Anny Road rebuild the first time.

It doesn't excuse the lack of spend though, even from an economic perspective. Not spending will cost us more in the long run, be it from lost CL revenue or from having to spend more to chase back what we had (which Arsenal have had to do).
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #661 on: Today at 09:00:12 pm »
I don't think the whole blame can be laid at the feet of FSG. I think Klopp may have become a little too attached to some of these players which has stopped him from moving them on when he should have done as well.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #662 on: Today at 09:00:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:43:07 pm
Have you checked the accounts of all these clubs? United we know are up to their necks in debt due to the Glaisters there are also rumours about other clubs as well. You make it sound like it's the easiest thing in the world, Al. These clubs may spend more than us but as to how it will affect them in the future remains to be seen. There is an awful lot about football finance that is not known and doesn't become known until it all begins to come crashing down.

I have to ask, do people like you and Samie genuinely believe that FSGs model is acceptable, or is just straight pride thats preventing you from backing down? Im not trying to be funny as I'm genuinely curious, but it does feels like youre going against the grain for the sake of the argument.

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #663 on: Today at 09:02:11 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 08:40:48 pm
The other way to look at it is we achieved this remarkable period of consistency and because of the excellent financial management we are now much better placed to rebuild and replenish this squad. None of the teams you listed have a better chance of winning anything anytime soon than us.

I can't believe there are still people here who actually think the above. We have been consistent not because of how our finances, but despite of them. We are on par with United and above City in revenue, yet our net spend is less than Everton, Villa and West Ham.

Our success is because of Klopp. FSG struck a goldmine with a once in a generation manager who makes us punch above our weights as without him, with the same transfer committee and financial management, we would be mid table.

Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #664 on: Today at 09:03:54 pm »
Great goals by Bobby and Nunez, but scoring goals isn't our problem lately. Going behind almost every game is just killing us - I think that's 10 times in 12 games now?

Our defensive shape in transition is all over the place compared to previous seasons, and we look vulnerable to overlapping runs so often. What happened to our high line that seemed to catch teams offside several times a game?

There were some good moments in the game and some great individual play, but we still look so disjointed and lacking in confidence. There's still time to make something of this season, but it's so disappointing to have lost so much ground when the WC could've been a real leveller for us.

Jurgen and the players really need to dig deep now to turn this slump around and find some spark from somewhere. Having Konate back is a positive with Robbo not far behind him, but worrying that Trent and Diaz both went off. Challenging times.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #665 on: Today at 09:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:00:12 pm
I don't think the whole blame can be laid at the feet of FSG. I think Klopp may have become a little too attached to some of these players which has stopped him from moving them on when he should have done as well.


Like Salah ? There would have been a riot if he wasn't given a new contract. It may well be that it would have been wise to sell him and get a top price for him.  Listening to  armchair fans is more often than not  the wrong decision.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #666 on: Today at 09:05:24 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 08:40:48 pm
This is all a little pointless without assessing the state of each clubs balance sheet to be honest. Man United for example have lost US2billion in their market cap over the same period.

The other way to look at it is we achieved this remarkable period of consistency and because of the excellent financial management we are now much better placed to rebuild and replenish this squad. None of the teams you listed have a better chance of winning anything anytime soon than us.

Nobody wants to be patient in football which is understandable but things are definitely not as bad as reading this thread would seem. It could have been avoided yes and it was a big mistake not to invest more this summer, but we are in a good place to rectify it quickly.

Market cap has nothing to do with balance sheet or spending power. Stop talking about things you have no clue about.


Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #667 on: Today at 09:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:00:00 pm
There is some mitigation in that we're building a new stand and a new training ground, plus the new Main Stand just before that. We're playing catch up because we were left behind in the 90s and 2000's as well and messed up the Anny Road rebuild the first time.

It doesn't excuse the lack of spend though, even from an economic perspective. Not spending will cost us more in the long run, be it from lost CL revenue or from having to spend more to chase back what we had (which Arsenal have had to do).

You can thank David Moores for that.  Fucking clueless but was born with a silver spoon in his mouth.
Re: PL: Arsenal 2 vs 2 Liverpool Martinelli 1 Nuñez 34 Saka 45+5 Bobby 53
« Reply #668 on: Today at 09:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:00:12 pm
I don't think the whole blame can be laid at the feet of FSG. I think Klopp may have become a little too attached to some of these players which has stopped him from moving them on when he should have done as well.

Do you think that virgil, Salah, Fabinho and Henderson should all have been moved on this summer? Cos those are the older players who still play pretty much every game, who are struggling badly this season. 

I agree by the way that he becomes too attached, hes a very emotional bloke, who gets very attached to his clubs and close to his players.  But only 2 really I think questions can be asked about in that regard - Milner, and Ox (as in getting a new contract when injured - so not possible to sell unless he wanted out).

Its more not phasing out 2 or 3 players, and giving too big contracts to players who are 30+ that is the issue I think.
