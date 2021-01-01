Only watched it in the pub but the pen looked very soft. A bigger worry was how tired we looked towards the end of the match, when we used to finish so strong. No spark or intensity at all. And conceding first again, it's like it's just expected now. It's mentally exhausting trying to get back into games all the time. Unfortunate that Diaz went off, as it cost us our attacking sub option.

We were the better side before half time before another defending brain fart, and never got into a rhythm second half. I don't see us improving much until the WC. They just need to scrap for points. Hoping we can get something going for the second half of the season, but right now we're a shadow of former glories.