I literally just realised this myself Arsenal are good at pulling players out of position almost a City-lite.
Will need to be very disciplined especially if Thiago/Hendo go pressing up against Arsenals midfielders. Would expect Odegard and Jesus to find a lot of space.
Merson for all the stick he gets, actually does make good footballing arguments occasionally.
hmm
didnt their manager/coach come from somewhere.
probably similar kind ideologies is my guess.
jesus does worry me abit. thought he was pretty good at man city. but really arteta getting the best out of him now.
come on lads. win this and we go above fulham!