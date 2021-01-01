« previous next »
Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October

Kalito

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #240 on: Today at 04:17:15 pm
The disrespect this team gets shown is a fucking disgrace.

Once we click again, nobody is gonna stop this Jurgernaut!!!

Come on the fucking Reds!
stockdam

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #241 on: Today at 04:18:22 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:15:01 pm
Yeh we could easily drop into a low to mid block and look to exploit their high line.

That would make sense. Sit deep and use the skill of Thiago, Henderson, TAA and VVD to ping balls over their high line.
Al 666

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #242 on: Today at 04:18:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:12:37 pm
Found Paul Merson.



Just spat my pint out. :)



Studgotelli

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #243 on: Today at 04:18:41 pm
RedBec1993

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #244 on: Today at 04:18:51 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 04:17:15 pm
The disrespect this team gets shown is a fucking disgrace.

Once we click again, nobody is gonna stop this Jurgernaut!!!

Come on the fucking Reds!

Cant listen to them. Its biased. No surprise with Merson even when we were blowing teams away every game hed always find a case for the opposition team pre match.
jillc

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #245 on: Today at 04:19:10 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:18:22 pm
That would make sense. Sit deep and use the skill of Thiago, Henderson, TAA and VVD to ping balls over their high line.

I suspect that will be the gameplan today.
Paul_h

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #246 on: Today at 04:19:46 pm
Matip playing 3 games in a row...  hmm
FlashingBlade

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #247 on: Today at 04:20:14 pm
Lets Fucking do these!!....🎶Bertie Mee said to Bill Shankly....🎶
CowboyKangaroo

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #248 on: Today at 04:20:33 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 03:40:36 pm
Give him his due 4 were successful!

Success or otherwise of tackles is probably the most misunderstood stat there is.
jillc

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #249 on: Today at 04:20:53 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 04:17:15 pm
The disrespect this team gets shown is a fucking disgrace.

Once we click again, nobody is gonna stop this Jurgernaut!!!

Come on the fucking Reds!

I am so glad I don't even turn the tv on until the kick off now.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #250 on: Today at 04:21:50 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:18:22 pm
That would make sense. Sit deep and use the skill of Thiago, Henderson, TAA and VVD to ping balls over their high line.
My thoughts too.
xbugawugax

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #251 on: Today at 04:22:10 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:14:05 pm
I literally just realised this myself Arsenal are good at pulling players out of position almost a City-lite.

Will need to be very disciplined especially if Thiago/Hendo go pressing up against Arsenals midfielders. Would expect Odegard and Jesus to find a lot of space.

Merson for all the stick he gets, actually does make good footballing arguments occasionally.

hmm

didnt their manager/coach come from somewhere.

probably similar kind ideologies is my guess. 

jesus does worry me abit. thought he was pretty good at man city. but really arteta getting the best out of him now.

come on lads. win this and we go above fulham!
killer-heels

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #252 on: Today at 04:22:20 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:20:53 pm
I am so glad I don't even turn the tv on until the kick off now.

I have been doing that for the past 10 years. Found its quite good if you suffer from pre game nerves as well.
OOS

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #253 on: Today at 04:23:23 pm
We are gonna create chances today, but you feel Arsenal will have loads too. Whoever is calmest infront of goal wins.

Fancy Trent and Nunez to score today.
jillc

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #254 on: Today at 04:23:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:22:20 pm
I have been doing that for the past 10 years. Found its quite good if you suffer from pre game nerves as well.

It's not so much the pre-match nerves which bother me, just the constant agenda driven nonsense from Sky.
killer-heels

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #255 on: Today at 04:25:12 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:23:38 pm
It's not so much the pre-match nerves which bother me, just the constant agenda driven nonsense from Sky.

Well yeah thats why I stopped initially.
CS111

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #256 on: Today at 04:25:26 pm
Worst and best case scenario we are still shit and have abu dabi up next
Cheer up folks
red1977

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #257 on: Today at 04:26:04 pm
Come on reds!!!
cormorant

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #258 on: Today at 04:27:10 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:23:38 pm
It's not so much the pre-match nerves which bother me, just the constant agenda driven nonsense from Sky Martin Tyler.
SvenJohansen

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #259 on: Today at 04:27:48 pm
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 04:19:46 pm
Matip playing 3 games in a row...  hmm

He's going to score today
Studgotelli

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #260 on: Today at 04:29:15 pm
Just win lads
Wabaloolah

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Reply #261 on: Today at 04:29:26 pm
Come on redmen, 3 points and get our season back on track
