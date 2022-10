Arsenal vs Liverpool going back to 17/18

Arsenal 9 goals from 8.8 xG

Liverpool 29 goals from 26.4 xG



Arsenal have not had a higher xG in a match over these 10 matches (one tie)



As I posted in the Arsenal thread, my hope is that "I still own you" is the mantra once this game is over. Styles make matches so to say and there is at least enough history to believe how Arteta wants Arsenal to play is a terrible match up for how Klopp has Liverpool play. The problem with this is through basically 10 real matches this season there is at least some evidence that the Club made a bet that this group of players had one more go in them and that bet may have been sadly misplaced. I don't really care whether we play a 442, 4231 or 433 as I am somewhat skeptical it will matter all that much based on who's likely to be on the field. Martinelli, Jesus and whoever plays at LB just screams mismatch against our right side when Arsenal have the ball.



So for me I think you stick with the same attacking 4 as last game just for the simple fact that we probably are going to need to outscore them. Unless Arsenal's finishing is off or they just come out flat it seems like a pipe dream that we'd not concede here. So throwing Hendo and Fabinho back on, assuming Thiago is fit, instead of one of the attackers just to watch Arsenal create chances anyway seems rather non-ideal. For me I'd expect a 50/50 possession game regardless of two or three midfielders and it's just whoever takes their chances is the one that takes the points.



That's assuming we don't suddenly roll back the clock for a vintage performance. Would love it if it happens. Just don't think it's a reasonable expectation.