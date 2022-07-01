« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October  (Read 786 times)

Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Arsenal vs Liverpool


16:30, Sunday 9th October
Emirates Stadium, London
Premier League
Referee: Michael Oliver


Liverpool travel to Premier League-leaders Arsenal this weekend, with both having enjoyed home victories in European competitions during the midweek. Mikel Artetas Arsenal finally look truly reborn, and have won nine of ten competitive matches this season (only a 3-1 defeat to away Manchester United spoiling a perfect opening couple of months). Jurgen Klopps Liverpool have stuttered thus far, displaying signs of a hangover from last seasons lofty ambitions whilst also trying to adapt to life after Sadio Mane  a figurehead of Klopps reign. The sides have only played three Premier League matches between them in the last month and theres a sense that this match could be an important tone-setter for both, particular considering the relentless run between this weekend and the November & December break for the World Cup.

The sides last met back in March, with 4th-placed Arsenal trailing 2nd-placed Liverpool by 15 points  the Gunners two games in hand offering them the opportunity to put themselves in touching distance of 3rd-placed Chelsea. Artetas side had been on an excellent run of winter form, taking ten wins from twelve (losing only to Manchester City) in the run up to welcoming the Reds. Klopps side were also in fine form, arriving at the Emirates off the back of eight consecutive league wins. Theyd return north with a ninth, courtesy of goals from Diogo Jota & Bobby Firmino and a 2-0 victory. Liverpool would go on to take seven wins and two draws from the remainder of the league season, falling heartbreakingly short of Man City at the end of the closing day. Arsenal were hit and miss during the run in, falling to five defeats from eleven  late defeats to Tottenham and Newcastle, in particular, proved particularly costly as they missed their top-four target by two points come the end of the season.


Youd imagine that the peak Arsene Wenger years felt like a distant memory to Arsenal supporters during 2021. Between 1997 & 2005, Arsenal won three league titles & four FA Cups, and finished in the top two of the Premier League in eight consecutive seasons  they then were denied a crowning achievement by Barcelona in the 2006 Champions League Final. The second half of Wengers reign saw Arsenals star fade, as  first  Chelsea and  later  Man City bankrolled their ways to success and ever-strong Liverpool & Spurs sides regularly posed a challenge to their Champions League qualification. Wengers final season in charge was only Arsenals second season outside of the Champions League since the Frenchmans second campaign at the helm, though a late trio of FA Cup wins did offer a hit of something caught between nostalgia & success.

Following successful spells with Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain, Unai Emery was identified as Arsene Wengers successor as Arsenal manager. The Spaniard led Sevilla to a hat-trick of Europa League victories in 2014, 15, & 16 and achieved a domestic treble with PSG in 2018, therefore appearing a shrewd appointment for the North London club. But for a late season collapse, Emerys first season at the Emirates appeared very respectable (Arsenal finished 5th, within two points of both Chelsea & Spurs, despite taking just four points from their final five games). How different things could have been. Unfortunately for Arsenal, that dismal spring set the tone for the autumn that followed  by late November 2019, Emerys side had won just four league matches and languished 8th in the table. Freddie Ljungberg spent a short spell as caretaker manager following Emerys dismissal, before fellow former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta was offered the job-proper just prior to Christmas.


Also a former Everton midfielder and assistant to Pep Guardiola at Man City, Mikel Arteta would oversee a really difficult spell for Arsenal fans. 2019-20 continued in much the same way it had begun, with Arsenal ultimately finishing 8th, whilst a season like 2020-21 would have been unthinkably during the first half of Wengers reign  Arsenal were in & out of the top half for much of autumn & winter, and only managed another 8th-place finish despite ending the season with five consecutive victories. By any measure, Arteta was very lucky to still hold his position heading into September 2021, with Arsenal having lost their three opening matches of the campaign. Its from that point around fourteen months ago, however, that Artetas Arsenal seem to have turned things around  they were in the top four at the halfway stage of the season and, given the way that the previous season had gone, could actually take heart from finishing just 2 points short of 4th-place Spurs come the end of the season.


Whichever way you slice the form table since the opening three games of last season (the 35 games that remained last season, the 42/43 games overall, or the opening 8 of this campaign), Arsenal appear to be in a healthy place. Arteta has overseen the maturing of some key young players in Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, and Gabriel Martinelli, whilst his reunions with former Man City colleagues Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko for 2022-23 have also appeared astute. Arsenal appear to be benefitting from a period of allowing defender William Saliba to cut his teeth Ligue 1, whilst  perhaps against all odds  one-time pariah and precursor to a yellow card, Granit Xhaka this season appears to have become the leader hes often looked like he more should than could become. Were clearly still at a very early stage in what will become a heavily disrupted 2022-23 season but Arsenal appear in as good a place as they have in  never mind recent years  a good fifteen years.

Apologies for the late post this week, folks - busier couple of days than I'd been expecting earlier in the week (as well as forgetting that Arsenal were playing on Thursday, which I'll claim as something I was intentionally waiting for :P). Over to you all for build-up chat...
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Keep a clean, score a few goals for fun. Please.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Thanks for the OP jack, an interesting read as ever and sets the stage well.

A massive game for us both to see exactly where we stand. On form its hard to see us getting any more than a draw at best, but you have to keep believing well click into gear at some point (well I do).

Think well need our best defensive display of the season to get anything. If we can keep from conceding then we may just grow into the game a bit like we did there last season and Nick a goal or two in the second half.

Hopeful rather than confident but this is probably going to be one of the strangest seasons ever with a World Cup in the middle so Im not ready to give up just yet
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Cant see us getting anything from this game. Arsenal are getting results every week and coming off the back of an impressive Spurs win.

2-1 Arsenal win is my prediction.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Anyone know how Arsenal have been defensively ?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Nice balanced OP Jack, hope people don't mind me chipping in 
another pre match thread. I'm getting the unique 'pleasure' of Liverpool playing both my teams this week over 3 games!  :o

Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 05:30:26 am
Anyone know how Arsenal have been defensively ?

Generally ok. Saliba has slotted in really well. However, Man Utd exposed our high line badly without our current controversial lynchpin in midfield, and Gabriel has been a bit rash a couple of times and made a couple of individual mistakes this season including in the derby last week. Might be something to look out for on Sunday from your perspective.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Watched arsenal a few times this season and they've looked really good. Jesus the obvious standout but other players like xhaka and partey have been able to raise their game.

We have a chance because we still have players capable of doing something out of nothing like Diaz or Salah but the defence needs protection, hopefully they get it.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Has Sutton really predicted 4-1? I have never seen a 4-1 predicted against us.

Anyway defensively their full backs can be got at. Jota loves playing against white . I am hopeful
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
We've been battering Arsenal for years.
This is their time for revenge.
I can see them hitting us right from the off. The first 20 mins will be important, weather the storm and we'll have a chance. A chance? Crickey we've fallen badly since last season.

Arsenal 4-0 Liverpool. Hope I'm wrong but our legs have gone, and a few defenders don't seem to want to defend these days.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:33:50 am
We've been battering Arsenal for years.
This is their time for revenge.
I can see them hitting us right from the off. The first 20 mins will be important, weather the storm and we'll have a chance. A chance? Crickey we've fallen badly since last season.

Arsenal 4-0 Liverpool. Hope I'm wrong but our legs have gone, and a few defenders don't seem to want to defend these days.

If they score early it'll be a long 90 minutes.

Like the games last season there we need to weather the storm and try and nick something on the break.

At least we've had a few days to prepare this week and can hopefuly compete properly.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 07:25:59 am
Has Sutton really predicted 4-1? I have never seen a 4-1 predicted against us.

Anyway defensively their full backs can be got at. Jota loves playing against white . I am hopeful

He's up there as 1 of the most idiotic pundits around, and that takes some doing!
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:37:13 am
He's up there as 1 of the most idiotic pundits around, and that takes some doing!

I like Sutton's predictions, he's ballsy where Lawro was conservative to the Nth degree of tedium. Sutton even nailed the 6-0 scoreline in City v Forest.

I think 4-1 Arsenal is a reasonable shout. Hoping we can get something, would take a draw if offered, but would not be surprised if we got tonked.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Please don't let's go one down. Would love us to press them intensely for the first 25 minutes and go all out for the opening goal as though our season depended on it. If we go one up it'll be a whole different match.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Some crazy predictions on here, we havent scored 4 goals against anyone this season. Its still Liverpool we are up against, with Allison, Van Dyke,Trent, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Managed by Klopp etc etc.  4-1 and 4-0? Where is all this coming from. If we beat you by 4 goals then we are winning the league, dont care what City and Haaland do, we ll beat them too.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:15:35 am
Some crazy predictions on here, we havent scored 4 goals against anyone this season. Its still Liverpool we are up against, with Allison, Van Dyke,Trent, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Managed by Klopp etc etc.  4-1 and 4-0? Where is all this coming from. If we beat you by 4 goals then we are winning the league, dont care what City and Haaland do, we ll beat them too.

Think you put 4 past Leicester didnt you?

General pessimism (from beyond the usual suspects) I think comes from the fact weve been played through quite easily by poorer sides than you this season and we dont really look like being able to stop it. Your midfield is looking quite strong so that is an area of concern.

If things go badly and if you play well there is a scenario where you could score a few. I can see why youre wary because of previous results but were not playing anywhere near that level currently. Weve obviously got players who can hurt you and I still love them all but collectively its not quite happening and its not as simple as hoping it will suddenly click.

I am concerned about this one. Just feels like a bad match up for us at this time and if we do get overrun in midfield theres not a lot we can do to change it apart from being on Milner which is hardly going to change the dynamic.  Id predict something like that 3-1 Arsenal and I have very rarely felt well lose over recent years. If we win Id be pleasantly surprised and wouldnt even take the piss, Id just be happy to be wrong.

Hopefully people will have seen enough (shite) from me over the years to know Im not for being gloomy, and dont make outlandish predictions for the sake of it so hope Im wrong!

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:15:35 am
Some crazy predictions on here, we havent scored 4 goals against anyone this season. Its still Liverpool we are up against, with Allison, Van Dyke,Trent, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Managed by Klopp etc etc.  4-1 and 4-0? Where is all this coming from. If we beat you by 4 goals then we are winning the league, dont care what City and Haaland do, we ll beat them too.

I think you are under estimating how easy it has been to cut through us. If Brighton can get 3, Fulham 2, Napoli 4 etc then you can see why people might think it could be a long afternoon.

Aside from Napoli your the only other good team we would've played so far.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:33:50 am
We've been battering Arsenal for years.
This is their time for revenge.
I can see them hitting us right from the off. The first 20 mins will be important, weather the storm and we'll have a chance. A chance? Crickey we've fallen badly since last season.

Arsenal 4-0 Liverpool. Hope I'm wrong but our legs have gone, and a few defenders don't seem to want to defend these days.


Thats the spirit!
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
thanks OP

realistically not pessimistically i fear an arsenal win

weirdly, they're 11 points ahead of us having played one more game but they've scored 20 us 18 and they've conceded 8 us 9 - so...

we're deffo the underdogs here but we've got nothing to lose

still an' all - hope we can do something special
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:37:13 am
He's up there as 1 of the most idiotic pundits around, and that takes some doing!

Not quite Paul Merson idiotic, or Micah Richards idiotic, more Danny Mills idiotic
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:27:41 am
Think you put 4 past Leicester didnt you?

General pessimism (from beyond the usual suspects) I think comes from the fact weve been played through quite easily by poorer sides than you this season and we dont really look like being able to stop it. Your midfield is looking quite strong so that is an area of concern.

If things go badly and if you play well there is a scenario where you could score a few. I can see why youre wary because of previous results but were not playing anywhere near that level currently. Weve obviously got players who can hurt you and I still love them all but collectively its not quite happening and its not as simple as hoping it will suddenly click.

I am concerned about this one. Just feels like a bad match up for us at this time and if we do get overrun in midfield theres not a lot we can do to change it apart from being on Milner which is hardly going to change the dynamic.  Id predict something like that 3-1 Arsenal and I have very rarely felt well lose over recent years. If we win Id be pleasantly surprised and wouldnt even take the piss, Id just be happy to be wrong.

Hopefully people will have seen enough (shite) from me over the years to know Im not for being gloomy, and dont make outlandish predictions for the sake of it so hope Im wrong!

My concern is that because its not fulham or brighton, your players will be more focused, their tired legs will be fresher. It might need a game like this, and a build up like this, where everyone is totally dismissing them, to fire them up. These are normally top professionals and experienced winners who have done everything in the game, I fear because its a big game against a team they are now expected to lose against, pride and adrenaline will overcome whatever lethargy they have been playing with this season, and you have looked totally off the pace this season compared to normal. I just think your players will be looking forward to this, a chance to remind people that they are not "collectively past it" as ive seen mentioned a lot in the last week. Im not comfortable at all that the result will go our way, I think we will see a different liverpool. If we dont see a different liverpool then its definitely more than just a hang over from last season and big changes are probably needed.

You were right about Leicester. Everyone scores 4 against them.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Nervous with our midfield against their midfield this season.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:23:34 am
thanks OP

realistically not pessimistically i fear an arsenal win

weirdly, they're 11 points ahead of us having played one more game but they've scored 20 us 18 and they've conceded 8 us 9 - so...

we're deffo the underdogs here but we've got nothing to lose

still an' all - hope we can do something special

A 9-0 result in there dont forget
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
On current form, we are the underdog. But we do have a chance. If we play as well we know we can, of course we do. You'll never know ... the football gods may just decide to turn us on on Sunday
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
We can do it. Wont be easy, or likely, or expected - but we can beat them.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th October
If we play 2 in midfield like we did midweek then we will get over run. Hoping Klopp approaches this tactically until we are a semblance of the team we know and not this current outfit. We just have to get through these months until the team starts to play with some cohesion. Would like a win, would take a draw but realistically I see a loss.
