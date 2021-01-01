« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 8th-10th October  (Read 7359 times)

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,054
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League fixtures 8th-10th October
« Reply #240 on: Today at 08:11:34 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,816
  • Kloppite
Re: Premier League fixtures 8th-10th October
« Reply #241 on: Today at 08:16:35 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 07:42:03 pm
Why is this Everton United game on at 7pm Sunday? And can they please make it a permanent time? Far better than any other match slot bar 530pm Saturday.

Because United played on Thursday, it was moved to today, not sure why 7pm, when you had 12pm.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,711
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League fixtures 8th-10th October
« Reply #242 on: Today at 08:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:16:35 pm
Because United played on Thursday, it was moved to today, not sure why 7pm, when you had 12pm.

BT sports have a 7pm spot on a sunday, and it was BT sports game (hence no early kick off yesterday). I think Sky have the 12 slot on a sunday should it be needed.

Yes its ridiculous
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,164
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Premier League fixtures 8th-10th October
« Reply #243 on: Today at 08:24:37 pm »
Naughty boy Anthony Gordon earning himself a 1 match ban for cumulative bookings and it's only the start of October.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,005
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Premier League fixtures 8th-10th October
« Reply #244 on: Today at 08:27:41 pm »
I see the shite are letting their manc overlords tickle their bellies today.
Logged

Online gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 8th-10th October
« Reply #245 on: Today at 08:42:13 pm »
So VAR overrule that, but don't give ours.

Walton still doesn't know the handball rule
« Last Edit: Today at 08:45:01 pm by gemofabird »
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,199
Re: Premier League fixtures 8th-10th October
« Reply #246 on: Today at 08:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:27:41 pm
I see the shite are letting their manc overlords tickle their bellies today.

So funny how they seem to lay down and take it so easy against them. You can hear it through the fans and see it in the body language of the players. Theyd be pulling up trees if it was us. Weird little love in they have for each other.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,570
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League fixtures 8th-10th October
« Reply #247 on: Today at 08:44:28 pm »
One time VAR goes against United and it would be against the shite.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,715
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Premier League fixtures 8th-10th October
« Reply #248 on: Today at 08:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:27:41 pm
I see the shite are letting their manc overlords tickle their bellies today.

Good on them. Made up with that result. They would have won the ''Above Liverpool in the League' trophy.
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,432
  • kopite
Re: Premier League fixtures 8th-10th October
« Reply #249 on: Today at 09:00:25 pm »
Yay..nice and quiet by my flat tonight on County Road, thank fuck the bitters lost! Couldn't be arsed with their double celebration well into the night of them winning and more importantly us losing.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 