Well from our point of view that match went exactly as I feared it would in the pre match thread.



I'm so disappointed with how we are playing in these big games currently. Don't get me wrong, I expect to come to Anfield and be dominated, but we were just so poor/scared in possession it was nightmare to watch.



Not sure I agreed with the team selection, then when it was clear that wasn't working he was too late changing it. Don't think Tilman and Kent completed more than 5 passes to their team mates and Tilman especially should have been hooked after 30mins.



Don't think we managed to string 3 passes together as a team at all until the 80th minute after both teams made changes, and when we actually did we made 2 decent chances at the end.



Thank feck for McGregor or it could have been 5 or 6 at the other end. Hopefully we put up a better showing next game at Ibrox.