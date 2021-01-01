« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53  (Read 5910 times)

Offline Bobinhood

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #200 on: Today at 01:28:50 am »
I was happy enough with that game. Could have used a couple of more goals and the last 5 mins was pretty mediocre, but 13 in 39 or whatever, fine. W easy to watch. 
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #201 on: Today at 01:40:25 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:32:38 pm
A win at home and all some people can talk about is Milner coming on. Jeez.

We look noticeably weaker defensively whenever he comes on. Elliott and Milner in midfield is suicidal. Especially if Fabinho is the 6. I assume it's due to personnel not being available but it's hard to watch. Rangers didn't have a shot on target until that double sub. Milner's been amazing for us so people shouldn't be vitriolic but it's not an exaggeration to say that subbing him on this season has given our opponents the upper hand on multiple occasions.
Offline Historical Fool

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #202 on: Today at 01:44:45 am »
fuck it lads, our squad needs refreshing as were looking a bit old, and hasnt Ox been gone for ages?
Offline Lucas DuoFlush

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #203 on: Today at 02:27:52 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:22:08 am
Really? Numbers on a screen?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3BB-w5K1Tg

You might let Jurgen know that when he instructs the players the tactics of the game plan, it's nothing more than numbers on a screen.

I feel like Trents interview that you just linked pretty much supports his argument?
Offline 4pool

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #204 on: Today at 03:30:07 am »
Quote from: Lucas DuoFlush on Today at 02:27:52 am
I feel like Trents interview that you just linked pretty much supports his argument?

I don't think so. Trent said they were to play a 4-4-2.

There has never been a time when Jurgen plays a ridged system in attack. He wants players to press when they lose the ball. That requires breaking a strict 4-4-2. Same with a strict 4-3-3. But when it came to the little time Rangers had the ball, then we dropped back more into a 4-4-2.
Offline Number 7

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #205 on: Today at 03:46:37 am »
It was a decent win and their goalie saved about 3 other goals to be fair.

However, I thought they played like Klopp had given them a huge kick up the arse.

You can only beat whats in front of you. But of course we have 2 very big tests coming up now so lets see if the team has really turned the corner.
Offline Lycan

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #206 on: Today at 04:36:48 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:52:05 pm
Trent said we played a 4-4-2. With Jota off of Nunez.

Glad that people loved our 4-2-3-1 then..  :lmao

So a 4-4-1-1 then. Anyway, who cares. It was something different and worth trying out. The main thing is, we won.
Offline ThePoolMan

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #207 on: Today at 05:09:51 am »
I was thinking before the match that given the attacking personnel we are and the compromised midfield we may as well try to outscore then. Looks like klopp decided to do something similar by fielding all four forwards. Would this tactic work against stronger opponents?
Offline Another Red

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #208 on: Today at 05:20:27 am »
It's no exaggeration to say that this was a result we've yearned for. A solid 2-0-win conceding few chances until late on; reminds me of another big European game we played under Klopp. Taking such a positive approach tactically was an encouraging sign for us given our recent struggles. It also made sense to rest Fabinho at home and start the likes of Nunez & Jota. We could've been more clinical but 2-0 was sufficient.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #209 on: Today at 06:55:43 am »
Well from our point of view that match went exactly as I feared it would in the pre match thread.

I'm so disappointed with how we are playing in these big games currently. Don't get me wrong, I expect to come to Anfield and be dominated, but we were just so poor/scared in possession it was nightmare to watch.

Not sure I agreed with the team selection, then when it was clear that wasn't working he was too late changing it. Don't think Tilman and Kent completed more than 5 passes to their team mates and Tilman especially should have been hooked after 30mins.

Don't think we managed to string 3 passes together as a team at all until the 80th minute after both teams made changes, and when we actually did we made 2 decent chances at the end.

Thank feck for McGregor or it could have been 5 or 6 at the other end. Hopefully we put up a better showing next game at Ibrox.
Online TepidT2O

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #210 on: Today at 07:22:15 am »
Right, we need to bear rangers away as well and then hope that Napoli beat ajax at home.

That takes the pressure off the rest of the matches then.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #211 on: Today at 07:23:16 am »
Great to get the win and clean sheet but Rangers are possibly the worst side iv'e seen in the group stages so im not getting carried away.
Online Persephone

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Rangers TAA 7 Salah 53
« Reply #212 on: Today at 07:24:34 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 01:40:25 am
We look noticeably weaker defensively whenever he comes on. Elliott and Milner in midfield is suicidal. Especially if Fabinho is the 6. I assume it's due to personnel not being available but it's hard to watch. Rangers didn't have a shot on target until that double sub. Milner's been amazing for us so people shouldn't be vitriolic but it's not an exaggeration to say that subbing him on this season has given our opponents the upper hand on multiple occasions.
Agreed 100%, not sure why he persists with Milner at this point in his career hes not mobile enough to be effective. I'd rather see those minutes go to Arthur to get him up to speed.
