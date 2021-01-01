Whilst I thought Jota, Diaz, Tsmikas and Thiago were below their own standards and Nunez looked like he needed confidence and game time the team as a whole played well and were organised throughout except for a dip near the end. I though Henderson and Matip had good games as did Trent who will have picked up some lost confidence (helped by the words from the rest of the team, especially Thiago)





Watching that free kick again, always wanted to know how lip reading operates, is it something that can be used against you in the long run or are players told that an expert will relay it to the bench who can then get a message to the keeper.