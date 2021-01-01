« previous next »
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER

Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 08:51:52 pm
Fuck me Milan should've scored right at the end of the half.  Just skied it.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 08:52:23 pm
Leao is frightening making those diagonal runs, Milan should look for him every time

Terrible miss from them, should be 1-1
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 08:52:34 pm
That winger for Milan looks some player.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:03:11 pm
napoli have found maradonnas secret recipe
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:03:47 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:50:41 pm
Sevilla get whistled off at half time.

BVB worth their 3-0 lead, with some really nice goals. Bellingham adding a few euros to his fee again.

Bellingham is out of our reach now. No way can we afford him.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:06:59 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:03:47 pm
Bellingham is out of our reach now. No way can we afford him.

Nah, his value just recovered from taking a dive during the international break playing for England. haha
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:07:39 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:03:47 pm
Bellingham is out of our reach now. No way can we afford him.

We couldnt afford him before.

City or Madrid for him now.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:08:11 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:03:47 pm
Bellingham is out of our reach now. No way can we afford him.

Chelsea will be willing to throw a mad fee at him Id presume.  Abu Dhabi too of course, and Real Madrid will be ready to compete for him too.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:11:34 pm
Sevilla get a goal back early in the 2nd half.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:12:47 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:11:34 pm
Sevilla get a goal back early in the 2nd half.

Lopetegui celebrated like a man thats not going to be in a job in a few days
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:15:46 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:08:11 pm
Chelsea will be willing to throw a mad fee at him Id presume.  Abu Dhabi too of course, and Real Madrid will be ready to compete for him too.

He'll be going to City or Newcastle.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:18:23 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:15:46 pm
He'll be going to City or Newcastle.

But theres no reason for him to go to Newcastle is there? There will be far better teams willing to pay equally as much money in fees and wages going for him.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:19:03 pm
Milan have been so disappointing tonight.  2-0 Chelsea.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:19:24 pm
Graham Potter looks worried on the sideline as he has to drop off a box of milk tray to a mystery woman after the game.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:20:30 pm
Is Potter going to a slam poetry jam after this?
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:22:41 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:20:30 pm
Is Potter going to a slam poetry jam after this?

Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:24:25 pm
Milan are gash.  Chelsea have battered them tonight, it's been a stroll.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:26:58 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:22:41 pm


One of those movies I'd love to watch again, but not sure if I should in case it turns out it was shite all along.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:27:55 pm
Potter has certainly smartened up

Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:31:22 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:26:58 pm
One of those movies I'd love to watch again, but not sure if I should in case it turns out it was shite all along.

its still good  :D

Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:35:07 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:27:55 pm
Potter has certainly smartened up



Magical performance tonight
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:36:04 pm
4-1 BVB, Brandt with the goal, Moukoko with the cross in.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 09:45:04 pm
Messi making a mess of things at PSG before being replaced. No more legs.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 10:17:45 pm
Messis goal was a thing of beauty
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 10:53:56 pm
So at the halfway point we're looking at a possible 4 non-power 5 league teams out of 16 advancing which would probably tie the high of the last decade or more. Which would seem to confirm that 4 or 25% is the absolute best case. Of which two, possibly 3, are Portuguese. Should Liga Nos be considered a top league instead of Ligue 1 these days? I think its at the same level of the Bundesliga and both are better than Ligue 1 so that's probably fair. Does that then highlight that it's possible to shift competitive balance? I honestly don't know.

For me though, it just highlights again how the knockout rounds are some of the best of European football but the group stages are rather uncompetitive and why they needed reform. Not saying the new CL is the answer but something needs to probably change here with the way things are going. Instead of expanding the CL I think it would have been better to shift more teams into the Europa League and then Europa Conference but then we'd get into the "Super League" talk again I'm sure.

Anyway, still some exciting groups left at least.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Yesterday at 11:06:00 pm
Sevilla haven't wasted time. They sacked Lopetegui after the game.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Today at 12:19:36 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:13:31 pm
Has hart been good at Celtic?

Yeah he's been excellent and a great leader for them. This is probably his only serious error since he went there
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Today at 07:30:08 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:24:25 pm
Milan are gash.  Chelsea have battered them tonight, it's been a stroll.

It's incredible how bad Italian league football has become. Milan looked like a championship side last night.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Today at 07:38:00 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:03:47 pm
Bellingham is out of our reach now. No way can we afford him.

We were never, ever going to be in a position to buy him. Like all the Echo Mbappe to Liverpool links a few years ago and all the gullible people believed it.

No way on this earth Anne Robinson and his crew sanction 100mil plus for Bellingham without selling a few first.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Today at 06:20:25 pm
ARF!
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Today at 06:21:48 pm
 ;D Malacia is horrendous
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Today at 06:27:02 pm
Lads this is the CHAMPIONS LEAGUE thread, not the "Manc twats losing 1-0 to Ammonia Knickers" thread.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Today at 06:27:37 pm
Robbie Savage deffo commentates while dressed like a United equivalent of that dickhead from AFTV.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Today at 06:43:17 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:21:48 pm
;D Malacia is horrendous

Their team is horrendous tbf.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Today at 07:32:19 pm
Damn, they're beating the mighty Ammonium?
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Today at 07:34:56 pm
Ronaldo is so desperate for a goal he fucked up a 3 v 1 counter to try and make sure he was the one that had the space at the end
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Today at 07:35:37 pm
This thread should be out of bounds on a THURSDAY night.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Today at 08:36:06 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:21:48 pm
;D Malacia is horrendous

He's the Wan-Bissaka of LBs.
Re: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES 04/05 OCTOBER
Today at 09:22:18 pm
Fucking hell, Joaquin is still playing football at the highest level!!!

I was a teenager when i first saw him play.

