So at the halfway point we're looking at a possible 4 non-power 5 league teams out of 16 advancing which would probably tie the high of the last decade or more. Which would seem to confirm that 4 or 25% is the absolute best case. Of which two, possibly 3, are Portuguese. Should Liga Nos be considered a top league instead of Ligue 1 these days? I think its at the same level of the Bundesliga and both are better than Ligue 1 so that's probably fair. Does that then highlight that it's possible to shift competitive balance? I honestly don't know.



For me though, it just highlights again how the knockout rounds are some of the best of European football but the group stages are rather uncompetitive and why they needed reform. Not saying the new CL is the answer but something needs to probably change here with the way things are going. Instead of expanding the CL I think it would have been better to shift more teams into the Europa League and then Europa Conference but then we'd get into the "Super League" talk again I'm sure.



Anyway, still some exciting groups left at least.